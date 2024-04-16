Last duel!
The last time the Pelicans and Lakers met was at the close of this regular season when the LA team won on the road by a score of 124 to 108.
Here are the Lakers!
Those from LA are already in the vicinity of the Smoothie King Center for today's game:
Pelicans appeared!
The New Orleans team arrived at their stadium for this day's game:
The Preview!
This day we have a very interesting game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers with both teams looking for victory to get into the playoffs, the loser will face the winner of the Warriors and Kings to have one last chance to get into the Western Conference playoffs .
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans begins at the Smoothie King Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans online and live from the 2024 NBA Play-In?
LeBron James, player to watch!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team continues the regular season with a record of 42 wins and 33 losses to place itself in tenth place behind the Pelicans, and they want to aspire to get through the Play-In, if the Los Angeles team enters the playoffs, these They could aspire to be one of the big surprises in the postseason by having a very competitive squad. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title the previous season. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers are one place away from being able to show that level and, although they do not depend on themselves, they have to continue winning and wait for defeats from the Pelicans to be able to climb one more place.
Zion Williamson, player to watch!
The Pelicans guard is being the leader in the team's offense with an average of 23.0 points, 5.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Ingram is coming off a difficult season, he only participated in 69 of the 82 regular season games and showed a better level than in previous years by being able to play more in the season. So his objective will be to become the leader of the team along with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, they hope to get a place in the Play-offs and be a difficult opponent from a distance and in the paint. With the incorporation of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans guard returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Williamson will seek to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.
How does the Pelicans get here?
The New Orleans team finished this regular season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and they are one step away from achieving it. The Pelicans are not favorites in the West but they have a great squad. They finished the regular season with a record of 49 wins and 33 losses to finish in seventh place and enter the Play-In, where they will face the Lakers, a team that could be their executioner of the season, since they eliminated them in semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament and now could prevent them from qualifying for the Playoffs. The Play-In duel will define the rival of the current NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the first round of the playoffs. Those from New Orleans are running to be one of the favorites to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Hebert Jones they will try to go as far as possible. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to get into the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
Where is the game?
The Smoothie King Center located in the city of New Orleans will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 17,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
