End of game

April 16, 2024 4:58 PM ET

90+3'

The match is over! Southampton defeats Preston North End 3-0.

April 16, 2024 4:52 PM ET

90'

3 minutes are added to this final part of the game.

April 16, 2024 4:49 PM ET

88'

Will Smallbone lifts the ball up looking for Adam Armstrong, but Liam Lindsay cuts well over the top.

April 16, 2024 4:48 PM ET

85'

Preston North End defending with eight men inside their box, they couldn't find the formula to hurt Southampton.

April 16, 2024 4:45 PM ET

83' Change! 🔁

Last move for Southampton! David Brooks comes off and Kamaldeen Sulemana comes on.

April 16, 2024 4:43 PM ET

81'

Joe Rothwell's shot from a set piece goes just over the crossbar.

April 16, 2024 4:41 PM ET

79' Change! 🔁

Last substitution for Preston North End! Milutin Osmajic goes off and Ched Evans comes on.

April 16, 2024 4:39 PM ET

76' Change! 🔁

One more substitution for Southampton! Che Adams goes off and Samuel Edozie comes on in his place.

April 16, 2024 4:36 PM ET

74'

Fantastic save! David Brooks volleys a shot at goal and Freddie Woodman dives well to send it for a corner. 

April 16, 2024 4:35 PM ET

70' Changes! 🔁

Two changes for Preston North End! Jack Whatmough and Noah Mawene come off and Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne come on.

April 16, 2024 4:32 PM ET

69' Changes! 🔁

Double substitution for Southampton! Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong go off and Will Smallbone Joe Rothwell comes on.

April 16, 2024 4:31 PM ET

67'

Che Adams misses! Freddie Woodman saves and avoids the fourth goal with a great save.

April 16, 2024 4:27 PM ET

64'

Alex McCarthy was getting into trouble with Milutin Osmajic and has to burst the ball to either side.

April 16, 2024 4:24 PM ET

61'

Che Adams goes up to shoot a ball, but a defender makes him uncomfortable.

April 16, 2024 4:21 PM ET

58'

Frokjaer-Jensen leaves the pitch for a moment to change his shoes, apparently not feeling very comfortable.

April 16, 2024 4:18 PM ET

55'

Close! Ché Adams had the fourth goal, but Freddie Woodman saves well and sends the ball for a corner kick.

April 16, 2024 4:16 PM ET

53'

Preston North End is once again in the opponent's area, but they do not understand each other when it comes to defining the play.

April 16, 2024 4:14 PM ET

49'

They don't let up the intensity! Southampton keep the pressure high on Preston North End.

April 16, 2024 4:09 PM ET

46' Change! 🔁

Southampton substitution! Flynn Downes goes off and Shea Charles comes on.

April 16, 2024 4:08 PM ET

46' Change! 🔁

Preston North End substitutions! Emil Riis leaves the game and Will Keane comes on.

April 16, 2024 4:07 PM ET

45'

The second half begins between Southampton vs Preston North End.

April 16, 2024 4:04 PM ET

45+3'

The first half is over! Southampton are thrashing Preston North End.

April 16, 2024 3:49 PM ET

45'

The referee adds 3 minutes to this first half.

April 16, 2024 3:46 PM ET

42'

Preston North End try, but Southampton close their lines well to avoid danger in their area.

April 16, 2024 3:43 PM ET

39' Change! 🔁

First Preston North End substitution! Duane Holme goes off and Greg Cunningham comes on.

April 16, 2024 3:41 PM ET

37'

Close! Stuart Armstrong shoots from long distance and the ball hits the left post.

April 16, 2024 3:40 PM ET

34' Goal! ⚽

Southampton goal!  Stuart Armstrong finishes on the edge of the box and nails the ball in the middle of the goal.

April 16, 2024 3:35 PM ET

32'

The stadium is crazy! The Southampton fans can't stop singing, they dream of returning to the top flight.

April 16, 2024 3:33 PM ET

29' Goal! ⚽

Southampton goal! David Brooks slips a great assist to Ché Adams who tucks in a little cross-shot for his brace.

April 16, 2024 3:30 PM ET

26'

Very close! Adam Armstrong saw the goalkeeper ahead of him and tried to surprise him from outside the area, but the ball went over the post.

April 16, 2024 3:27 PM ET

23' Yellow card! 🟨

Duane Holmes pulls Adam Armstrong by the shirt and the referee gives him a caution card.

April 16, 2024 3:25 PM ET

20' Goal! ⚽

Southampton goal!  Adam Armstrong slips a low pass into the box for Ché Adams who only settles his right foot to push the ball in for the first goal of the afternoon.

April 16, 2024 3:21 PM ET

17' Yellow card! 🟨

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is painted yellow for claims against the referee.

April 16, 2024 3:19 PM ET

14'

Let's fly! Robbie Brady tries in the air, but the ball goes wide and goes out on the touchline.

April 16, 2024 3:15 PM ET

12'

The ball goes wide! Ché Adams gets in a cross in the box, but his shot is wide of the goal.

April 16, 2024 3:14 PM ET

10'

Walker-Peters tries from outside the box, however the ball hits a Preston North End defender.

April 16, 2024 3:11 PM ET

7'

First danger for Preston North End! Frokjaer Jensen faces up and shoots on the edge of the box, but the Southampton keeper manages to control the ball with both hands.

April 16, 2024 3:09 PM ET

5'

Southampton play back and forth and prevent Preston North End from stealing the ball.

April 16, 2024 3:07 PM ET

2' Yellow card! 🟨

First card of the game! Noah Mawene arrives late and hits Walker-Peters hard.

April 16, 2024 3:03 PM ET

1'

The whistle blows! The ball is rolling at St Mary's Stadium.

April 16, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Entrance to the field

All set for Southampton vs Preston North End! Both teams take to the pitch at St Mary's Stadium with the refereeing team to kick off the match.

April 16, 2024 2:58 PM ET

Preston North End starting eleven

This is how the Lilywhites come out this afternoon looking for the away win:

April 16, 2024 2:54 PM ET

Southampton starting eleven

This is how the 'Saints' come out this afternoon looking for a home win:

April 16, 2024 2:50 PM ET

Warming

The match is about to begin. Both Southampton and Preston North End are already on the pitch at St Mary's Stadium doing their warm-up exercises ahead of this EFL Championship match. In a few more moments, we will confirm the line-ups of both teams.

April 16, 2024 2:45 PM ET

Statement - Ryan Lowe, Preston North End coach

The manager praised Southampton and knows it will be a tough challenge to face them:
"We've faced some good teams and Southampton are right in the mix. They are a good team with some fantastic players (...) They are where they should be. It's a challenge for them to get back out of the division, but for us it's about getting there with the belief and confidence that we have."

April 16, 2024 2:40 PM ET

Statements - Russell Martin, Southampton coach

The technical director is not confident about Preston North End:
"We know what to expect. They are very physical, very strong, athletic, powerful and really good at what they do and the way they play. So they will definitely try to make it difficult for us. We have to play in it the same way we've played in the last two games."

April 16, 2024 2:35 PM ET

Fans

Fans of both the home and away teams are beginning to arrive at St Mary's Stadium for this Round 36 match in the EFL Championship, with a big turnout expected, with a possible sell-out.

April 16, 2024 2:30 PM ET

Referees

Sam Barrott will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Southampton vs Preston North, his assistants will be Daniel Leach and Mark Russell, and Gavin Ward will act as fourth official.

Source: TheAthletic
Source: TheAthletic

April 16, 2024 2:25 PM ET

Last confrontations

In the last five matches Southampton come in with a big lead over Preston North End with four wins and a draw.
EFL Championship 25/10/2023 |
Preston 2-2 Southampton
Friendly match 20/07/2019 |
Preston 1-3 Southampton
EFL Cup 21/09/2011 |
Southampton 2-1 Preston
EFL Championship 21/02/2009 | 
Southampton 3-1 Preston
EFL Championship 01/11/2008 | 
Preston 2-3 Southampton

April 16, 2024 2:20 PM ET

Preston North End players arrived

The visiting team has appeared! The players are going to reconnoiter the pitch before warming up.

April 16, 2024 2:15 PM ET

Southampton players arrived

The home team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.

April 16, 2024 2:10 PM ET

We continue

Thank you very much for following along with us on the Southampton vs Preston North End broadcast, a great EFL Championship 2023-24 match awaits us this afternoon. Stay tuned because it's almost kicking off.

April 16, 2024 2:05 PM ET

Stay tuned to follow Southampton vs Preston North End live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Preston North End live, as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.

April 16, 2024 2:00 PM ET

What time is the game and where to watch?

This is the kickoff time for the game between Southampton vs Preston North End on April 16 in various countries:
Germany: 9:00 PM
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (Sky+ / Star+ / Claro TV+ / Zapping / ESPN2)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (ESPN+ / ESPN App)
Spain: 9:00 PM 
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (Sky Ultra HD / Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / SKY GO Extra)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Peru: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+)

April 16, 2024 1:55 PM ET

Preston North End player to watch

On the Lilywhites' side we will take into account Will Keane, a 31-year-old experienced striker who has managed to score 13 goals and 3 assists in the league tournament. He is very active in attacking plays alongside Milutin Osmajic. His tackling and unmarked runs could unbalance Southampton's defense.

Phto: Preston North End (Facebook)
Phto: Preston North End (Facebook)

April 16, 2024 1:50 PM ET

Southampton player to watch

In the Saints squad, the player to watch is Adam Armstrong, a 27-year-old experienced forward who has 20 goals and 12 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Ché Adams. His tackling, speed and great passing make him a danger for Preston North End.

Photo: Southampton (Facebook)
Photo: Southampton (Facebook)

April 16, 2024 1:45 PM ET

Latest Preston North End lineup

This is how Sheffield United lined up against Chelsea on Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship:
F. Woodman (GK); L. Lindsay, A. Hughes, J. Storey, A. Browne, J. Whatmough, R. Brady, D. Holmes, M. Frokjaer-Jensen, M. Osmajic and W. Keane.
Coach: Ryan Lowe.

April 16, 2024 1:40 PM ET

Latest Southampton lineup

This is how Southampton faced Watford on Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship:
G. Bazunu (GK); J. Stephens, T. Hardwood, K. Walker, J. Bree, F. Downes, J. Aribo, W. Smallbone, A. Armstrong, D. Brooks, and C. Adams.
Coach: Russell Martin.
 

April 16, 2024 1:35 PM ET

How does Preston North End arrive?

The 'Lilywhites' in their last five games have performed consistently well, their best result coming in Round 42 of the EFL Championship against Huddersfield, with a run of two wins, two draws and one defeat.
EFL Championship 13/04/2024 |
Preston 0-1 Norwich
EFL Championship 09/04/2024 | 
Preston 4-1 Huddersfield
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 | 
Watford 0-0 Preston
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 | 
Birmingham 1-0 Preston
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 | 
Preston 3-0 Rotherham 

April 16, 2024 1:30 PM ET

How does Southampton arrive?

The 'Saints' in their last five games have underperformed, their best result coming against Watford on Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship, with a run of two wins, two draws and one defeat.
EFL Championship 13/04/2024 |
Southampton 3-2 Watford
EFL Championship 09/04/2024 | 
Southampton 2-1 Coventry
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 | 
Blackburn 0-0 Southampton 
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 | 
Ipswich 3-2 Southampton 
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 | 
Southampton 1-1 Middlesbrough

April 16, 2024 1:25 PM ET

Stadium

The Friends Provident St Mary's Stadium will be the venue for this match of the 36th matchday of the EFL Championship, located in the city of Southampton, England. Southampton Football Club plays its home matches there. The stadium was officially inaugurated on August 11, 2001 and has a capacity for 32,689 spectators.

Image: Southampton FC
Image: Southampton FC

April 16, 2024 1:20 PM ET

The EFL Championship continues

The Second Division of England brings us a pending duel corresponding to the 36th Matchday, as this one had to be cancelled due to a fire in a factory near St Mary's Stadium. Southampton is in fourth position in the table with 81 points and with a good chance of being promoted to the Premier League, their last matches are of vital importance if they want to return to the top flight. On the other hand, Preston North End is fighting in tenth position with 63 points and no chance of promotion, but no chance of relegation either.

April 16, 2024 1:15 PM ET

Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Southampton vs Preston North End corresponding to Matchday 36 of the 2023-24 EFL Championship.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

April 16, 2024 1:10 PM ET