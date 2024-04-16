End of game
Match ends, thank you for joining us to watch Southampton vs Preston North End
90+3'
The match is over! Southampton defeats Preston North End 3-0.
90'
3 minutes are added to this final part of the game.
88'
Will Smallbone lifts the ball up looking for Adam Armstrong, but Liam Lindsay cuts well over the top.
85'
Preston North End defending with eight men inside their box, they couldn't find the formula to hurt Southampton.
83' Change! 🔁
Last move for Southampton! David Brooks comes off and Kamaldeen Sulemana comes on.
81'
Joe Rothwell's shot from a set piece goes just over the crossbar.
79' Change! 🔁
Last substitution for Preston North End! Milutin Osmajic goes off and Ched Evans comes on.
76' Change! 🔁
One more substitution for Southampton! Che Adams goes off and Samuel Edozie comes on in his place.
74'
Fantastic save! David Brooks volleys a shot at goal and Freddie Woodman dives well to send it for a corner.
70' Changes! 🔁
Two changes for Preston North End! Jack Whatmough and Noah Mawene come off and Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne come on.
69' Changes! 🔁
Double substitution for Southampton! Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong go off and Will Smallbone Joe Rothwell comes on.
67'
Che Adams misses! Freddie Woodman saves and avoids the fourth goal with a great save.
64'
Alex McCarthy was getting into trouble with Milutin Osmajic and has to burst the ball to either side.
61'
Che Adams goes up to shoot a ball, but a defender makes him uncomfortable.
58'
Frokjaer-Jensen leaves the pitch for a moment to change his shoes, apparently not feeling very comfortable.
55'
Close! Ché Adams had the fourth goal, but Freddie Woodman saves well and sends the ball for a corner kick.
53'
Preston North End is once again in the opponent's area, but they do not understand each other when it comes to defining the play.
49'
They don't let up the intensity! Southampton keep the pressure high on Preston North End.
46' Change! 🔁
Southampton substitution! Flynn Downes goes off and Shea Charles comes on.
46' Change! 🔁
Preston North End substitutions! Emil Riis leaves the game and Will Keane comes on.
45'
The second half begins between Southampton vs Preston North End.
HALF-TIME
45+3'
The first half is over! Southampton are thrashing Preston North End.
45'
The referee adds 3 minutes to this first half.
42'
Preston North End try, but Southampton close their lines well to avoid danger in their area.
39' Change! 🔁
First Preston North End substitution! Duane Holme goes off and Greg Cunningham comes on.
37'
Close! Stuart Armstrong shoots from long distance and the ball hits the left post.
34' Goal! ⚽
Southampton goal! Stuart Armstrong finishes on the edge of the box and nails the ball in the middle of the goal.
32'
The stadium is crazy! The Southampton fans can't stop singing, they dream of returning to the top flight.
29' Goal! ⚽
Southampton goal! David Brooks slips a great assist to Ché Adams who tucks in a little cross-shot for his brace.
26'
Very close! Adam Armstrong saw the goalkeeper ahead of him and tried to surprise him from outside the area, but the ball went over the post.
23' Yellow card! 🟨
Duane Holmes pulls Adam Armstrong by the shirt and the referee gives him a caution card.
20' Goal! ⚽
Southampton goal! Adam Armstrong slips a low pass into the box for Ché Adams who only settles his right foot to push the ball in for the first goal of the afternoon.
17' Yellow card! 🟨
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is painted yellow for claims against the referee.
14'
Let's fly! Robbie Brady tries in the air, but the ball goes wide and goes out on the touchline.
12'
The ball goes wide! Ché Adams gets in a cross in the box, but his shot is wide of the goal.
10'
Walker-Peters tries from outside the box, however the ball hits a Preston North End defender.
7'
First danger for Preston North End! Frokjaer Jensen faces up and shoots on the edge of the box, but the Southampton keeper manages to control the ball with both hands.
5'
Southampton play back and forth and prevent Preston North End from stealing the ball.
2' Yellow card! 🟨
First card of the game! Noah Mawene arrives late and hits Walker-Peters hard.
1'
The whistle blows! The ball is rolling at St Mary's Stadium.
Entrance to the field
All set for Southampton vs Preston North End! Both teams take to the pitch at St Mary's Stadium with the refereeing team to kick off the match.
Preston North End starting eleven
This is how the Lilywhites come out this afternoon looking for the away win:
Southampton starting eleven
This is how the 'Saints' come out this afternoon looking for a home win:
Warming
The match is about to begin. Both Southampton and Preston North End are already on the pitch at St Mary's Stadium doing their warm-up exercises ahead of this EFL Championship match. In a few more moments, we will confirm the line-ups of both teams.
Statement - Ryan Lowe, Preston North End coach
The manager praised Southampton and knows it will be a tough challenge to face them:
"We've faced some good teams and Southampton are right in the mix. They are a good team with some fantastic players (...) They are where they should be. It's a challenge for them to get back out of the division, but for us it's about getting there with the belief and confidence that we have."
Statements - Russell Martin, Southampton coach
The technical director is not confident about Preston North End:
"We know what to expect. They are very physical, very strong, athletic, powerful and really good at what they do and the way they play. So they will definitely try to make it difficult for us. We have to play in it the same way we've played in the last two games."
Fans
Fans of both the home and away teams are beginning to arrive at St Mary's Stadium for this Round 36 match in the EFL Championship, with a big turnout expected, with a possible sell-out.
Referees
Sam Barrott will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Southampton vs Preston North, his assistants will be Daniel Leach and Mark Russell, and Gavin Ward will act as fourth official.
Last confrontations
In the last five matches Southampton come in with a big lead over Preston North End with four wins and a draw.
EFL Championship 25/10/2023 |
Preston 2-2 Southampton
Friendly match 20/07/2019 |
Preston 1-3 Southampton
EFL Cup 21/09/2011 |
Southampton 2-1 Preston
EFL Championship 21/02/2009 |
Southampton 3-1 Preston
EFL Championship 01/11/2008 |
Preston 2-3 Southampton
Preston North End players arrived
The visiting team has appeared! The players are going to reconnoiter the pitch before warming up.
Southampton players arrived
The home team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
We continue
Thank you very much for following along with us on the Southampton vs Preston North End broadcast, a great EFL Championship 2023-24 match awaits us this afternoon. Stay tuned because it's almost kicking off.
Preston North End player to watch
On the Lilywhites' side we will take into account Will Keane, a 31-year-old experienced striker who has managed to score 13 goals and 3 assists in the league tournament. He is very active in attacking plays alongside Milutin Osmajic. His tackling and unmarked runs could unbalance Southampton's defense.
Southampton player to watch
In the Saints squad, the player to watch is Adam Armstrong, a 27-year-old experienced forward who has 20 goals and 12 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Ché Adams. His tackling, speed and great passing make him a danger for Preston North End.
Latest Preston North End lineup
This is how Sheffield United lined up against Chelsea on Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship:
F. Woodman (GK); L. Lindsay, A. Hughes, J. Storey, A. Browne, J. Whatmough, R. Brady, D. Holmes, M. Frokjaer-Jensen, M. Osmajic and W. Keane.
Coach: Ryan Lowe.
Latest Southampton lineup
This is how Southampton faced Watford on Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship:
G. Bazunu (GK); J. Stephens, T. Hardwood, K. Walker, J. Bree, F. Downes, J. Aribo, W. Smallbone, A. Armstrong, D. Brooks, and C. Adams.
Coach: Russell Martin.
How does Preston North End arrive?
The 'Lilywhites' in their last five games have performed consistently well, their best result coming in Round 42 of the EFL Championship against Huddersfield, with a run of two wins, two draws and one defeat.
EFL Championship 13/04/2024 |
Preston 0-1 Norwich
EFL Championship 09/04/2024 |
Preston 4-1 Huddersfield
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Watford 0-0 Preston
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Birmingham 1-0 Preston
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Preston 3-0 Rotherham
How does Southampton arrive?
The 'Saints' in their last five games have underperformed, their best result coming against Watford on Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship, with a run of two wins, two draws and one defeat.
EFL Championship 13/04/2024 |
Southampton 3-2 Watford
EFL Championship 09/04/2024 |
Southampton 2-1 Coventry
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Blackburn 0-0 Southampton
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Ipswich 3-2 Southampton
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Southampton 1-1 Middlesbrough
Stadium
The Friends Provident St Mary's Stadium will be the venue for this match of the 36th matchday of the EFL Championship, located in the city of Southampton, England. Southampton Football Club plays its home matches there. The stadium was officially inaugurated on August 11, 2001 and has a capacity for 32,689 spectators.