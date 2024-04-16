Goals and Highlights
94' It's over!
Borussia ends up getting a place in the semi-final after a fairly intense match.
92'
Atlético cannot generate danger up front, they need a goal to extend the match.
90'
Four minutes are added to the game.
89' Borussia change
Brandt leaves for Reus.
88'
Hermoso hits the goal, but the ball is deflected by the defense.
86' Goalie!
Great goal by Oblak, preventing Sabitzer from scoring his fifth of the night.
85' Borussia change
Özcan enters for Sancho.
84'
Giménez manages to prevent the locals from reaching Oblak's goal in danger.
83' Atlético change
Rodrigo de Paul leaves for Saúl
80' Goalie!
Oblak's shot hit Oblak's goal, but the goalkeeper's good shot prevented the fifth from falling.
78'
Riquelme arrived with danger, but the defense ended up breaking the ball.
76'
Füllkrug arrived dangerously, but the ball ended up being intercepted by Barrios.
74' Goal, goal, goal from Borussia!
Sabitzer appeared, with a powerful shot across the goal, scoring the fourth.
71' Goal, goal, goal from Dortmund!
Center into the visiting area, Füllkrug sends a tremendous shot to the goal and the third arrives.
68'
Powerful shot at the visiting goal, but Oblak rejects the ball well.
66' Borussia change
Adeyemi leaves for Bynoe-Gittens.
64' Goal, goal, goal from Atlético Madrid!
After a series of shots inside the area, Correa countered the shot inside the area with a volley to score the tie.
61'
Riquelme crosses, but Schlotterbeck ends up breaking that line.
59'
De Paul tried to come out with the ball under control, but the locals ended up lowering it.
57' What was lost!
Great reception, control and then he shot at Borussia's goal, but the ball went to the side.
55'
Llorente was well stopped and avoided the shot at Borussia's goal.
53'
At the moment the match would go to extra time, the visitor managed to tie the game.
50'
Dortmund were looking for the third, but the defense got the ball out in a great way.
48' Goal, goal, goal from Atlético Madrid!
After a corner kick, Hermoso appeared with a cross into the area and Hummels ended up putting the ball into the back of the net.
46' It's played!
The complement has already begun in the German stadium.
45' Atlético Madrid changes
Barrios, Correa and Riquelme enter through Molina, Morata and Azpilicueta.
45+2' Halftime
The first half ends in the German building, the locals have already turned the overall score around and immediately win it.
45+1' Near!
Oblak's shot towards goal, but the defense ends up breaking the ball.
45'
Two minutes are added to the first half.
44'
Quite a busy game, the Spanish need a goal to bring them closer.
42'
Atlético is looking for the first of the night, they want to leave with their goal.
40' What thing!
Azpilicueta arrived in danger, however he ended up colliding with Gobel while trying to finish, although Gobel ended up getting up without problem.
38' Goal, goal, goal from Borussia!
Great arrival from the locals, Maatsen receives the ball inside the area, the ball crosses in to score the second.
37'
Can's long-distance shot, but the ball stays in Oblak's hands.
34' Goal, goal, goal from Dortmund!
Filtered pass looking for Brandt, the latter controls, drives and sends the whip into Oblak's goal who fails to avoid the first.
32'
Great intervention by Hermoso, preventing the locals from shooting inside the goal.
30' What a game!
Both teams push in search of the second, but the defenses prevent the arrivals.
28'
Morata entered the area alone, tried to shoot but the ball crashed into the defense.
26' He went away!
Sabitzer's shot from outside Oblak's area, but the ball ends up going well over the goal.
25' The scoring has already opened in Barcelona!
In the other match this afternoon, Barcelona already wins with a goal from Yamal, with this result they are now 4 goals to two on the overall score against PSG.
23'
Molina arrived with quite a bit of danger, but the whistle signaled an advanced position.
21'
Quite a busy game, back and forth in the German stadium, both teams looking to open the scoring.
19' Near!
Good defensive cross by Molina, avoiding the dangerous arrival of Dortmund.
16' Almost!
After a defensive rebound, Adeyemi finishes with a volley, but the ball ends up in the hands of Oblak.
14' What thing!
Brandt crosses into the Oblak area, but the defense rejects the ball.
12'
Sancho cross, but Giménez ends up taking the ball
9'
Adeyemi was looking to generate pressure on the Spanish start, but ended up putting his hand in.
7'
Round trip match, both teams seek to generate damage in the rival goal.
5'
Powerful shot from De Paul to Gobel's goal, but the latter keeps the ball.
4' Incredible!
Morata leads, they leave Dortmund's goal alone, but when it came time to define, the ball went to the side.
2' What a save!
Great sweep by Azpilicueta, avoiding Sabitzer's shot.
0' Roll the ball!
The first half of the match between Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid is already being played.
Almost!
The teams are already on the field and the Champions League anthem is already being sung at the Signal Iduna.
Atletico Madrid: LineUp
Oblak, Giménez, Witsel, Hermoso, Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Azpilicueta, Morata, Griezmann
Borussia: LineUp
Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Sabitzer, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Füllkrug
They arrived
The Atlético squad is already in the Signal and will seek to complete its feat and reach the semifinal.
Two are coming out today!
Today this match and the match between PSG and Barcelona will be played, both quite busy duels with the stadiums going crazy to support their respective teams.
At home
Borussia has already arrived at the stadium, they will seek to have a great match and add a victory that will catapult them to the semifinal.
For the fourth!
This occasion would be the fourth time that Simeone would get his team into a semi-final, a very interesting match is coming up at the Signal.
Jewel!
There are 9 games that Borussia has won consecutively in this home competition, the squad will seek to continue on this path and turn around the adverse score.
Is very close!
There is now just under half an hour left until this important meeting begins, 90 minutes are coming full of emotions, hoping that the meeting does not extend any further.
It goes with everything!
César Azpilicueta is in charge of replacing Samuel Lino, who will not be able to play tonight due to suspension, so Simeone will leave everything in the hands of this player.
They don't have positive numbers!
The Madrid squad has only achieved two victories in its last ten games where it has visited German teams, so it will go all out to reverse the numbers.
There's a streak!
The last 13 times in which Borussia received Spanish teams at home, they have only lost 2 games, so they will seek to continue maintaining this streak.
What numbers!
There are three defeats for Dortmund in their last five games against this rival, the locals will seek to score goals to turn the overall score around.
Everything is defined!
After the first leg where Atlético beat Dortmund two goals to one, in this match the Spaniards will seek another victory to qualify for the semi-final.
We are back!
We're back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid. Stay tuned, we will share the most relevant information with you shortly.
Not the best season in the league
In their respective leagues, both are in a similar situation, fighting for the last place that gives access to the Champions League. It has not been the best league season for both teams, but they are two similar teams that usually do well in the Champions League, accustomed to reaching the final rounds.
Last time at Signal Iduna Park
The last time the two teams met at this stadium was in 2018, in the group stage, and it is not a good precedent for the Spaniards. Dortmund crushed their opponents by 4 goals to nil, can the Germans match it and earn their place in the semifinal?
Atleti will face the Yellow Wall
Atlético de Madrid has it in its hands to reach the Champions League semifinals once again. However, in the first leg they ended up suffering and the Signal Iduna Park is one of the most complicated stadiums in Europe. Let's remember that, away from home, this season Simeone's team has suffered a lot, being very unreliable. This has cost them to fight for Champions League places against theoretically inferior opponents.
Stay with us to experience the UEFA Champions League match!
Be sure to follow the match through VAVEL, in a short time we will tell you about the most important and relevant information about both teams, which is why you cannot detach yourself from this live event.
How to tune in to the UEFA Champions League match?
The match between Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid can be seen on television in TUDN, United States territory.
Live and on stream, it is in ViX where this meeting can be seen.
In addition, you will be able to follow all the actions of this match through VAVEL USA.
Where can you see this match in the Champions League Quarter-Finals?
It is at 3:00 p.m. (USA) that these teams will face each other, however we leave you the schedules of different countries:
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 am
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 am
Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.
Japan: 11:00 p.m.
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 06:00 hours
Australia: 9:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Atlético Madrid Statements
Diego Simeone spoke before the match: "We are facing a very strong team at home that will start with a very high pace. The team has been responding very well and the team is confident."
"We are going to find a team that will come out strong, with people who arrive very well in the second line and we will seek to take the game to where we believe we can hurt them."
“Mario came back very well the other day, he played 90 minutes and is an important footballer. César is a special player, he has different things, he understands the game in the best way, he can play in any zone you put him in and Riquelme has nerve with his youth. Tomorrow we will decide. Two of the three will play.”
"The club is working very well and we have all grown with the important results we have achieved in LaLiga. We have to play, not think so much. It is going to be a good Champions League night."
“With excitement, adrenaline, nerves, fears, responsibilities... Transmitting to the team what I feel, that the team is fine.”
“Any footballer who is in the quarterfinals, on the verge of the best four in Europe, there is excitement. Strengthen the mental part.”
“Everyone at the top is very good. The young man, I don't want to get his name wrong, but he broke it. They have had a great season and last season they came close to LaLiga. It is a plot that we try to improve."
"Tomorrow the important thing is the whole and whoever best interprets the whole on the field will be in the next phase."
Possible line up of Atlético Madrid
J. Oblak; N. Molina, S. Savic, M. Hermoso, R. Mandava; R. Riquelme, R. De Pael, Koke, Saúl; A. Girezmann, A. Correa.
Possible Borussia Dortmund lineup
G. Kobel; I. Maatsen, N. Schlotterbeck, N. Süle, M. Wolf; S. Özcan, M. Sabitzer, J. Bynoe-Gittens, J. Brandt, K. Adeyemi; S. Haller.
What happened to Atlético Madrid?
Atlético Madrid achieved victory against Girona on the last day of LaLiga three goals to one, the team led by Simeone will seek to continue with this same trend and add another victory.
Borussia Statements
Edin Terzić spoke ahead of this clash: "Unfortunately, Haller has reinjured his ankle. [...] We assume that he will definitely not be available for the next 2 or 3 weeks. [...] We hope that Jamie can join us on the field right away. Jadon is fit again."
"It is one of the best places in football. We need support. We want to get a good result. We are sure that we will have a great atmosphere and we want to return it with a good performance."
Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético will be played here!
The Signal Iduna stadium will be in charge of hosting the second leg of this UEFA Champions League between Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid. This building has 26,000 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Rhineland, Germany to watch the match.
How did Borussia Dortmund perform in their last duel?
Borussia Dortmund beat Mönchenglandbach two goals to one in the Bundesliga in their last match played before this important match that will define who will qualify for the next phase.
