Its over

End of the match at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. PSG eliminated Barcelona at home. The expulsion of Ronald Araujo in the first half. Raphinha had scored the first goal and the only one for the culés. In a great game by Dembélé, applying the law of the former, Mbappé takes the cake, with his scoring. Overall from 4 to 6.

April 16, 2024 5:04 PM ET

95'

FCB tries with the last gas they have left, but PSG looks for the end of the game. The culés leave the stadium, many long faces in the stands, the Parisians take over Barcelona's home.

April 16, 2024 4:58 PM ET

90'

7 more minutes on the clock. PSG attacks again.

April 16, 2024 4:54 PM ET

90' | PSG Goal

Goal from Mbappé, he scores the goal that gives PSG a place in the semifinals. Ter Stegen had already saved two chances, but Donatello scored the final blow.

April 16, 2024 4:53 PM ET

87' | Close to the goal

Donnarumma gets the yellow card, for stalling. PSG presses and loses possession, Lewandowski gets a corner kick. Dembélé leaves with the fans' complaints.

April 16, 2024 4:51 PM ET

85' | 5 minutes of heart attack

Free kick from Barcelona, Lewandowski can't get his header right, the Italian goalkeeper had already gone wrong, the Pole takes a hit. There are 5 minutes left on the clock.

April 16, 2024 4:48 PM ET

82' | FCB changes

Cancelo and Frenkie De Jong leave the field for Fermín and Félix. Looking for the comeback or the extension.

April 16, 2024 4:46 PM ET

78' | It was almost a goal for FCB

Raphinha had the goal, a great chance for the Brazilian, Lewandowski could not finish due to the great defense. PSG has a corner kick, Ugarte is coming.

April 16, 2024 4:42 PM ET

76' | PSG changes

Marco Asensio and Lee Kang In replace Barcola and Fabián Ruiz. There is a corner kick for PSG.

April 16, 2024 4:40 PM ET

73' | PSG is saved

Lewandowski's shot is blocked by Donnarumma. The Pole hit him very badly, there is no luck for Barcelona on the rebound.

April 16, 2024 4:38 PM ET

71'

Barcelona is losing possession, PSG is much better, putting pressure on the culés to leave. The local fans no longer support with such passion, the Parisians are the loudest.

April 16, 2024 4:33 PM ET

66' | There is no penalty

Gundogan complains and they give him the yellow card, there is a member of the Barcelona coaching staff expelled. There is no penalty according to the VAR.

April 16, 2024 4:28 PM ET

64' | They ask for a penalty for Barcelona

Corner kick from Barcelona, no luck, the culés press with the arrival of Ferran Torres for Pedri. They ask for a penalty in favor of the locals, for a foul on Gundogan.

April 16, 2024 4:23 PM ET

61' | PSG Goal

PSG goal. Mbappe scores the 3rd goal, the Paris team turns the game around, the culés can't believe it.

April 16, 2024 4:18 PM ET

54' | Red Card for Xavi

Xavi Hernández is expelled for complaining, Barcelona is left without a coach.

April 16, 2024 4:13 PM ET

54' | PSG Goal

PSG goal. Vitinha scores, Ter Stegen cannot avoid the shot. Gundogan had a chance seconds later to score the goal that broke the aggregate tie.

April 16, 2024 4:08 PM ET

52' | The FCB is saved

Fabián Ruiz shoots at Ter Stegen's goal, his shot goes one way and the culés are saved again. PSG's tie is coming in the tie.

April 16, 2024 4:03 PM ET

50' |Yellow card for Lewandowski.

Yellow card for Lewandowski. The culés are under great pressure due to the expulsion they suffered from Araujo.

April 16, 2024 3:58 PM ET

49' | The FCB is saved

Hakimi shoots at goal, Ter Stegen makes the rebound, there is a corner kick and Barcola was close to scoring the second of the night.

April 16, 2024 3:53 PM ET

Second Half

The second part begins. Barcelona tied it 1-1 against PSG. Overall 4-3 on aggregate.

April 16, 2024 3:48 PM ET

First half goals

April 16, 2024 3:43 PM ET

Halftime

We go to halftime, overall score 4 to 3. PSG tied the match, with a goal from Dembélé, after Barcelona was left with 10 players, due to the expulsion of Araujo. Raphinha opened the scoring.

April 16, 2024 3:38 PM ET

47' | PSG's goal close

Dembélé was close to scoring PSG's second goal. The same mosquito is surprised to score the goal that ties the tie.

April 16, 2024 3:33 PM ET

45' | Pedri injured

3 more minutes on the clock. Fabián Ruiz is cautioned with a yellow card, Pedri suffers a blow to the nose, bleeding.

April 16, 2024 3:28 PM ET

40' |PSG Goal

PSG goal. The mosquito did it, Dembele scores the first of the night for the Parisians. There are two yellow cards, Iñigo Martínez and Mbappé due to arguments. Ousmane only pushes it, after Barcola's pass.

April 16, 2024 3:23 PM ET

38' | mosquito pressure

Xavi adjusts the midfield and his defense. PSG is more dangerous, knowing the disadvantage that Barcelona has. Dembele takes over the band, but with Cancelo's personal brand.

April 16, 2024 3:18 PM ET

34' | Yamal out

Lamine Yamal leaves due to the expulsion of Araujo, so that Iñigo Martínez enters. Remember that the culé jewel assisted the first goal.

April 16, 2024 3:13 PM ET

29' | Red Card to Araujo

Red card to Ronald Araujo, foul to Barcola, the VAR response is awaited, Barcelona will be left with 10.

April 16, 2024 3:08 PM ET

28' | What a save!

Barcelona is saved, Ter Stegen sends that shot from a corner kick, Mbappé tries it but the culés achieved a counterattack, after Kounde rejected Mbappe's header.

April 16, 2024 3:03 PM ET

25'

Kounde pressures PSG's arrival from the wings, Luis Enrique shouts instructions to his players, Xavi calmer on the bench.

April 16, 2024 2:58 PM ET

20' | Lewandowski close to scoring a goal

What a shot!

A missile was the shot of the Pole, Lewandowski. Robert's shot went over the crossbar. The Italian goalkeeper was saved.

April 16, 2024 2:48 PM ET

19' | Palms to Cubrasi

Lack of Pau Cubarsí makes a great tackle on Dembele, there are claps from the fans. Pedri sent an excellent pass to Gundogan, but the defense blocked his progress.

April 16, 2024 2:43 PM ET

17' | Near Mbappé

Mbappé knocks on the door, shot over Ter Stegen's goal. Donatello tried it, with a lot of pressure, knowing that they have to score 3 goals.

April 16, 2024 2:38 PM ET

12' |Barcelona goal

Barcelona goal, scored by the Brazilian, Raphinha makes the score one to zero. Yamal gives him the pass, great assistance from the wonder boy. The overall score is 4-2.

April 16, 2024 2:33 PM ET

7' |First corner kick for PSG

First corner kick for PSG. Luis Enrique gives instructions, Fabián fights with Ter Stegen. The Parisians' center is unsuccessful, Barcola plays on the wing with Mbappe.

April 16, 2024 2:28 PM ET

3' | Lewandowski missing

Fabian Ruiz looks for a direct shot, but Barca clears the danger. Robert Lewandowski suffers a blow from the Brazilian, Marquinhos.

April 16, 2024 2:23 PM ET

Start the match

The first 45 minutes begin, in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, Barca are winning 3 to 2 on aggregate.

April 16, 2024 2:18 PM ET

Minutes before the start of the game

Everything ready from the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, home of the culés. Barcelona vs PSG are going to face each other in a very important Champions League match, seeking to reach the semi-final.

April 16, 2024 2:13 PM ET

PSG lineup

Paris Saint-Germain starters: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernández, Nuno Mendes, Fabián, Vitinha, Zaire Emery, Barcola, Dembele, Mbappe.

April 16, 2024 2:08 PM ET

Barcelona lineup

Barca starters: Ter Stegen, Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Frenkie De Jong, Gundogan, Kounde, Lamine Yamal, Cubarsí.

April 16, 2024 2:03 PM ET

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Barcelona vs PSG in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

April 16, 2024 1:58 PM ET

Barcelona bench

Barca substitutes: Ferran Torres, Iñaki Peña, Joao Félix, Marcos Alonso, Romeu, Vitor Roque, Casadó, Fermín, Marc Guiu, Fort, Martínez and Astralaga.

April 16, 2024 1:53 PM ET

PSG substitutes

Bench from Paris Saint- Germain Navas, Tenas, Mukiele, Skriniar, Beraldo, Ugarte, Danilo, Soler, Lee Kang In, Asensio, Gonzalo Ramos, Kolo Muani.

April 16, 2024 1:48 PM ET

The Champions card

There are 3 Spanish teams left, 2 English, 1 German and another French team. Everyone wants to get to London. The quarterfinals are as follows: Atleti beats BVB 2 to 1. Barca beats PSG 3 to 2. Bayern tied 2 goals against Arsenal. Manchester City tied 3 goals against Real Madrid. Who will come to London?

April 16, 2024 1:43 PM ET

Important characters we will see tonight

Nobody wants to miss the game, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, is in Barcelona to experience the match up close. Furthermore, agent Jorge Mendes arrived very early at the airport.

April 16, 2024 1:38 PM ET

The ghosts of Barca

Barcelona has not reached a Champions League semi-final since 2019, when they lost to Liverpool, in the second leg they were another team that had lost all concentration, in Messi's last semi-final, in the failure at Anfield. Losing 4 goals to 3.

April 16, 2024 1:33 PM ET

When was Luis Enrique's last game for Barcelona?

The Spanish coach, part of the history of the culés, took different paths after his departure in 2017, winning his last trophy, the Copa del Rey, against Alavés, by 3 goals to 1. Last 05/27 /2017. From there he was coach of Spain. Until 2023 he will begin his process at PSG.

April 16, 2024 1:28 PM ET

How many players remain from PSG's last victory in Barcelona?

Many things have changed since 2021, there are 3 years of roster movements. Only Barca maintains Iñaki Peña, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Sergi Roberto and Ter Stegen in its ranks. At that time the coach was Koeman.
On the Parisians' side, Mauricio Pochettino was the technical director of PSG, Sergio Rico, Danilo Pereira, Kylian Mbappé, Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas.

April 16, 2024 1:23 PM ET

PSG's last victory in Barcelona

The most recent triumph of the Parisian team was on 02/16/2021, at the old Spotify Camp Nou, when Barca started winning with a goal from Messi, but Kylian Mbappé had one of his best games, scoring 3 goals and Kean closed the victory of 4 goals to 1.

April 16, 2024 1:18 PM ET

How many players remain from Barca's historic comeback?

On the part of Barcelona, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and the scorer Sergi Roberto. On the PSG side, Kimpembe and Marquinhos remain in the squad.

April 16, 2024 1:13 PM ET

All the streets are blue

Barcelona fans are very excited to see their team moving on to the Champions League semi-finals tonight. The main streets of the city belong to the cules.

April 16, 2024 1:08 PM ET

Arbitration

The refereeing for this Barca vs PSG will be carried out by the Romanian referee, Istvan Kovacs. With an average of 5.48 yellow cards and 0.30 red cards per game.

April 16, 2024 1:03 PM ET

They have arrived

Barcelona vs PSG have arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this match of the Champions League quarterfinals.

April 16, 2024 12:58 PM ET

Paris invades Barcelona

PSG fans made the trip to Barcelona to accompany their team tonight. It is estimated that 3,000 thousand fans will arrive in Spanish territory.

April 16, 2024 12:53 PM ET

They were not very well received

Mbappe and Dembélé were not very well received upon their arrival in Spain, the fans have spent all the time insulting them, especially the former Barca, the mosquito that the fans did not like their celebration.

April 16, 2024 12:48 PM ET

The fans arrived

The fans arrivedfans of both teams have already arrived at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, looking out for their team and just minutes away from going out to warm up in this round of Barcelona vs PSG.

April 16, 2024 12:43 PM ET

What happened on the way?

Barcelona won 3 goals to 2 in the first leg of the quarterfinals in Paris, with goals from Raphinha and another from Christensen. Dembélé and Vitinha scored for PSG.
Cautioned: Sergi Roberto, Pau Cubarsi, Vitinha and Beraldo.

April 16, 2024 12:38 PM ET

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.

April 16, 2024 12:33 PM ET

We came back!

We are back to see the minute by minute of the match between Barcelona vs PSG. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.

April 16, 2024 12:28 PM ET

Fans heat up the atmosphere

The fans of Barcelona and PSG are living the hours before the match dedicating chants to each other. Fortunately, without escalating.

April 16, 2024 12:23 PM ET

Dembélé, back to Barcelona

PSG's arrival in Spain was marked by shouts at Ousmane Dembélé, a former Barcelona player who is not exactly in the best of memories with the Culés fans. Hostile atmosphere for the French player in Montjuic.

April 16, 2024 12:18 PM ET

A thorn in PSG's side's

When talking about this duel, the main memory is that of Barcelona's epic comeback seven seasons ago against PSG in the Champions League. This time, the Culé team has the advantage and the PSG are looking for revenge at any cost.

April 16, 2024 12:13 PM ET

To avoid the ghosts of the past

Barcelona, who were superior in Paris as mentioned above, have not been in a Champions League semi-final since 2019, when they were thrashed by Liverpool after taking the lead in the first leg. Recent knockout matches in Europe have not gone well for them, reaping embarrassing results (such as the 0-3 against Eintracht in Europa League). However, the Culés are in top form for the duel.

April 16, 2024 12:08 PM ET

Luis Enrique in Barcelona for the first time

Luis Enrique will face FC Barcelona for the first time in Barcelona since he left the club. The Spanish coach, who won the treble and the last Champions League for the Catalan club (in 2015) now returns as an enemy to try to extinguish the illusions in Xavi's team.

April 16, 2024 12:03 PM ET

Van Basten on Mbappe's last game

The former Ballon d'Or winner had a few words for Kylian Mbappé, who is the Parisians' biggest threat tonight: “I hope Kylian Mbappé will show himself vs Barcelona. PSG played the first leg without him. I hope he will make the difference in Barcelona, because he is that good”. 

April 16, 2024 11:58 AM ET

April 16, 2024 11:43 AM ET

Barcelona's villains

In the history of the signings between PSG and Barcelona it has a very important context, with two characters, one of which was important in the Barca championships, the other a mosquito that stained and brought the hatred of the Cules fans.
The first was Neymar, leaving Catalonia badly, in 2017 was the year he left for Paris, for a sum of 222 million euros, scoring 118 goals in 173 games, he had a good time at PSG, but leaving for the league from Arabia.
The most recent, Dembélé, one of the most expensive signings in the history of the Catalan club, because he had a historic figure from BVB of 105 million euros. The mosquito won trophies, but had more injuries than glories, on July 28, 2023, for 50 million euros, Ousmane went to Barcelona, to reach the main club in his country. In the first leg, he scored a goal, celebrating it, attracting the anger of Barcelona fans.

April 16, 2024 11:38 AM ET

The bets on the Barcelona vs PSG match

This match is one of the most attractive on the Champions League card, due to the rivalry that these two teams have. These are the bets. Barcelona registers a 45% probability of winning in the 90 minutes, 31% for PSG and a possible extra time with 24%.
The odds are as follows, Barcelona's victory in regular time is 2.15, a draw is 4.00 and PSG's comeback is 3.00. With the great probability that there will be more than 1.5 goals in the 90 minutes, that is, 2 goals, with 1.40 of the positive odds that the two teams score. The odds will change depending on the casino and the live game based on your result.

April 16, 2024 11:33 AM ET

How many games does Mbappé have against Barcelona?

The Frenchman, Kylian Mbappé has 4 goals against FCB, he only has 2 games won against the culés, winning the old 2021 tie, scoring a hat trick at the old Camp Nou, in PSG's 4-1 victory in the first leg, in The return leg at the Parc des Princes scored another goal. The other most recent match in the first leg quarterfinals, Donatello did not make any contribution to the scoreboard, losing his first game against the Catalonia team.

April 16, 2024 11:28 AM ET

Players to follow from PSG vs Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is Barca's player to watch, with 8 games and 3 goals in the UCL. But still the Portuguese, Joao Félix comes with 3 goals in 8 games, Ferrán Torres the shark, has 3 goals in 7 games. The culé team has Gundogan with 4 assists, being the team's top assister, although the MVP of the last game has 2 assists, Raphinha himself scored the double last week.


On the PSG side, Kylian Mbappé has 6 goals, being the Parisians' top scorer, Warren Zaire Emery has 3 assists, being the leader in assists.

April 16, 2024 11:23 AM ET

Barcelona conference

Pedri and Xavi spoke before the return game against PSG, motivated to give this joy to their fans tonight in Barcelona. Looking to break that bad luck in the Champions League.


Pedri:“The team is very excited to face a game like the one we have tomorrow, personally, I am coming from a bad moment, with many injuries, I really wanted to return, I had a few minutes against Cádiz, I am really looking forward to tomorrow's game ”.


Pedri: "Yes I think so, this with Barca, the team of my dreams, like the semi-final of the Euro Cup, they are the most important games of my career, I hope many more come, the fans deserve them, we have been wanting to give them a long time These nights in Barcelona, they will help us take the team to the semifinals.”


Xavi: “I am fine, motivated for tomorrow, happy and proud to be in the quarter-finals, to have this opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals, I am excited for tomorrow's match, Barcelona fans too, there is an important opportunity, the victories give relief and the defeats don't let you breathe. “Happy and excited where we are.”

April 16, 2024 11:18 AM ET

PSG Press Conference

Achrarf Hakimi and Luis Enrique spoke before the return game in Barcelona, where it will be a nice reunion for the Spanish coach.


Hakimi: "Our coach knows Barca quite a bit, they have spoken well to us about the players, everyone knows them, we have to know where we should be focused, to create our game and dominate, we have the same game system, to be able to create our chances and lead us." the victory".


Luis Enrique: "This second game is very different for both of us, we have had the necessary time to analyze, the time to improve our performance, my first reflection was that both teams played very well, we deserved the draw, we have to give a better version tomorrow , and go for the game, we are convinced that we will turn it around.”

April 16, 2024 11:13 AM ET

The comeback in Barcelona

PSG has bad memories in Spain, FCB wants to dream at home, with its people, they remember the name of Sergi Roberto with great anger, because the same youth player sent them to the brink of elimination in 2017. Deniz Aytekin was the referee that attracted controversy, marking dubious fouls and penalties. The score ended 6 goals to 5 in favor of the culés. With scores from Messi, Neymar, Roberto and Cavani's goal, the culés had doubts. A night to remember in the epic nights of the Champions League.

April 16, 2024 11:08 AM ET

Injured and suspended players for this match

For Barcelona, Xavi has Gavi and Alejandro Balde ruled out due to injury. But Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto were suspended. If Pau Cubarsí goes to the semi-finals, he gets another yellow card and loses the first leg.
PSG has Kimpembe, Sergio Rico and Nordi Mukiele ruled out due to injury. There are no suspensions by the Parisians. Only Vitinha and Beraldo are at risk of missing the second leg if they reach the semifinals.

April 16, 2024 11:03 AM ET

Lineups for the first leg

These were the lineups for the first leg of Barcelona vs PSG, where the Catalans won 3 to 2.


PSG: Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Lucas, Berlardo, Nuno Mendes, Lee, Vitinha, Peña, Dembele, Asensio, Mbappé.


Barcelona: Ter Stegene, Kounde, Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Roberto, De Jong, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha.

April 16, 2024 10:58 AM ET

What happened on the way to Paris?

PSG at the Parc des Princes lost at home and with their people, being a dramatic game for Barcelona fans, with a 3 goal to 2 victory, in a great game by the Brazilian Raphinha, scoring a double. Andreas Christensen scored the winning goal. What angered the culés was the celebration of their former player, Dembélé, who scored against them in the 48th minute, celebrating said goal. Attracting the hatred of the Blaugranas, knowing how the mosquito came out of Catalonia.

April 16, 2024 10:53 AM ET

April 16, 2024 10:48 AM ET