Its over
End of the match at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. PSG eliminated Barcelona at home. The expulsion of Ronald Araujo in the first half. Raphinha had scored the first goal and the only one for the culés. In a great game by Dembélé, applying the law of the former, Mbappé takes the cake, with his scoring. Overall from 4 to 6.
95'
FCB tries with the last gas they have left, but PSG looks for the end of the game. The culés leave the stadium, many long faces in the stands, the Parisians take over Barcelona's home.
90'
7 more minutes on the clock. PSG attacks again.
90' | PSG Goal
Goal from Mbappé, he scores the goal that gives PSG a place in the semifinals. Ter Stegen had already saved two chances, but Donatello scored the final blow.
87' | Close to the goal
Donnarumma gets the yellow card, for stalling. PSG presses and loses possession, Lewandowski gets a corner kick. Dembélé leaves with the fans' complaints.
85' | 5 minutes of heart attack
Free kick from Barcelona, Lewandowski can't get his header right, the Italian goalkeeper had already gone wrong, the Pole takes a hit. There are 5 minutes left on the clock.
82' | FCB changes
Cancelo and Frenkie De Jong leave the field for Fermín and Félix. Looking for the comeback or the extension.
78' | It was almost a goal for FCB
Raphinha had the goal, a great chance for the Brazilian, Lewandowski could not finish due to the great defense. PSG has a corner kick, Ugarte is coming.
76' | PSG changes
Marco Asensio and Lee Kang In replace Barcola and Fabián Ruiz. There is a corner kick for PSG.
73' | PSG is saved
Lewandowski's shot is blocked by Donnarumma. The Pole hit him very badly, there is no luck for Barcelona on the rebound.
71'
Barcelona is losing possession, PSG is much better, putting pressure on the culés to leave. The local fans no longer support with such passion, the Parisians are the loudest.
66' | There is no penalty
Gundogan complains and they give him the yellow card, there is a member of the Barcelona coaching staff expelled. There is no penalty according to the VAR.
64' | They ask for a penalty for Barcelona
Corner kick from Barcelona, no luck, the culés press with the arrival of Ferran Torres for Pedri. They ask for a penalty in favor of the locals, for a foul on Gundogan.
61' | PSG Goal
PSG goal. Mbappe scores the 3rd goal, the Paris team turns the game around, the culés can't believe it.
54' | Red Card for Xavi
Xavi Hernández is expelled for complaining, Barcelona is left without a coach.
54' | PSG Goal
PSG goal. Vitinha scores, Ter Stegen cannot avoid the shot. Gundogan had a chance seconds later to score the goal that broke the aggregate tie.
52' | The FCB is saved
Fabián Ruiz shoots at Ter Stegen's goal, his shot goes one way and the culés are saved again. PSG's tie is coming in the tie.
50' |Yellow card for Lewandowski.
Yellow card for Lewandowski. The culés are under great pressure due to the expulsion they suffered from Araujo.
49' | The FCB is saved
Hakimi shoots at goal, Ter Stegen makes the rebound, there is a corner kick and Barcola was close to scoring the second of the night.
Second Half
The second part begins. Barcelona tied it 1-1 against PSG. Overall 4-3 on aggregate.
First half goals
🔥🔥 ¡Dembélé pone el empate para los parisinos!
Barcelona 1-1 PSG
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/T78eNL5Mmf
📺 UniMás y TUDN#ChampionsEnTUDN pic.twitter.com/oKYNUPKqZt — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 16, 2024
💥⚽ ¡Gooooooool del Barcelona!— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 16, 2024
💥⚽ ¡Gooooooool del Barcelona!
💥⚽ ¡Gooooooool del Barcelona!
Barcelona 1-0 PSG
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/T78eNL5Mmf
📺 UniMás y TUDN#ChampionsEnTUDN pic.twitter.com/u9JPmdkjel
Halftime
We go to halftime, overall score 4 to 3. PSG tied the match, with a goal from Dembélé, after Barcelona was left with 10 players, due to the expulsion of Araujo. Raphinha opened the scoring.
47' | PSG's goal close
Dembélé was close to scoring PSG's second goal. The same mosquito is surprised to score the goal that ties the tie.
45' | Pedri injured
3 more minutes on the clock. Fabián Ruiz is cautioned with a yellow card, Pedri suffers a blow to the nose, bleeding.
40' |PSG Goal
PSG goal. The mosquito did it, Dembele scores the first of the night for the Parisians. There are two yellow cards, Iñigo Martínez and Mbappé due to arguments. Ousmane only pushes it, after Barcola's pass.
38' | mosquito pressure
Xavi adjusts the midfield and his defense. PSG is more dangerous, knowing the disadvantage that Barcelona has. Dembele takes over the band, but with Cancelo's personal brand.
34' | Yamal out
Lamine Yamal leaves due to the expulsion of Araujo, so that Iñigo Martínez enters. Remember that the culé jewel assisted the first goal.
29' | Red Card to Araujo
Red card to Ronald Araujo, foul to Barcola, the VAR response is awaited, Barcelona will be left with 10.
28' | What a save!
Barcelona is saved, Ter Stegen sends that shot from a corner kick, Mbappé tries it but the culés achieved a counterattack, after Kounde rejected Mbappe's header.
25'
Kounde pressures PSG's arrival from the wings, Luis Enrique shouts instructions to his players, Xavi calmer on the bench.
Barcelona Goal | (4-2)
💥⚽ ¡Gooooooool del Barcelona!— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 16, 2024
💥⚽ ¡Gooooooool del Barcelona!
💥⚽ ¡Gooooooool del Barcelona!
Barcelona 1-0 PSG
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/T78eNL5Mmf
📺 UniMás y TUDN#ChampionsEnTUDN pic.twitter.com/u9JPmdkjel
20' | Lewandowski close to scoring a goal
What a shot!
A missile was the shot of the Pole, Lewandowski. Robert's shot went over the crossbar. The Italian goalkeeper was saved.
19' | Palms to Cubrasi
Lack of Pau Cubarsí makes a great tackle on Dembele, there are claps from the fans. Pedri sent an excellent pass to Gundogan, but the defense blocked his progress.
17' | Near Mbappé
Mbappé knocks on the door, shot over Ter Stegen's goal. Donatello tried it, with a lot of pressure, knowing that they have to score 3 goals.
12' |Barcelona goal
Barcelona goal, scored by the Brazilian, Raphinha makes the score one to zero. Yamal gives him the pass, great assistance from the wonder boy. The overall score is 4-2.
7' |First corner kick for PSG
First corner kick for PSG. Luis Enrique gives instructions, Fabián fights with Ter Stegen. The Parisians' center is unsuccessful, Barcola plays on the wing with Mbappe.
3' | Lewandowski missing
Fabian Ruiz looks for a direct shot, but Barca clears the danger. Robert Lewandowski suffers a blow from the Brazilian, Marquinhos.
Start the match
The first 45 minutes begin, in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, Barca are winning 3 to 2 on aggregate.
Minutes before the start of the game
Everything ready from the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, home of the culés. Barcelona vs PSG are going to face each other in a very important Champions League match, seeking to reach the semi-final.
PSG lineup
Paris Saint-Germain starters: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernández, Nuno Mendes, Fabián, Vitinha, Zaire Emery, Barcola, Dembele, Mbappe.
Barcelona lineup
Barca starters: Ter Stegen, Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Frenkie De Jong, Gundogan, Kounde, Lamine Yamal, Cubarsí.
They are already warming up
Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Barcelona vs PSG in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Barcelona bench
Barca substitutes: Ferran Torres, Iñaki Peña, Joao Félix, Marcos Alonso, Romeu, Vitor Roque, Casadó, Fermín, Marc Guiu, Fort, Martínez and Astralaga.
PSG substitutes
Bench from Paris Saint- Germain Navas, Tenas, Mukiele, Skriniar, Beraldo, Ugarte, Danilo, Soler, Lee Kang In, Asensio, Gonzalo Ramos, Kolo Muani.
The Champions card
There are 3 Spanish teams left, 2 English, 1 German and another French team. Everyone wants to get to London. The quarterfinals are as follows: Atleti beats BVB 2 to 1. Barca beats PSG 3 to 2. Bayern tied 2 goals against Arsenal. Manchester City tied 3 goals against Real Madrid. Who will come to London?
Important characters we will see tonight
Nobody wants to miss the game, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, is in Barcelona to experience the match up close. Furthermore, agent Jorge Mendes arrived very early at the airport.
The ghosts of Barca
Barcelona has not reached a Champions League semi-final since 2019, when they lost to Liverpool, in the second leg they were another team that had lost all concentration, in Messi's last semi-final, in the failure at Anfield. Losing 4 goals to 3.
When was Luis Enrique's last game for Barcelona?
The Spanish coach, part of the history of the culés, took different paths after his departure in 2017, winning his last trophy, the Copa del Rey, against Alavés, by 3 goals to 1. Last 05/27 /2017. From there he was coach of Spain. Until 2023 he will begin his process at PSG.
How many players remain from PSG's last victory in Barcelona?
Many things have changed since 2021, there are 3 years of roster movements. Only Barca maintains Iñaki Peña, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Sergi Roberto and Ter Stegen in its ranks. At that time the coach was Koeman.
On the Parisians' side, Mauricio Pochettino was the technical director of PSG, Sergio Rico, Danilo Pereira, Kylian Mbappé, Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas.
PSG's last victory in Barcelona
The most recent triumph of the Parisian team was on 02/16/2021, at the old Spotify Camp Nou, when Barca started winning with a goal from Messi, but Kylian Mbappé had one of his best games, scoring 3 goals and Kean closed the victory of 4 goals to 1.
How many players remain from Barca's historic comeback?
On the part of Barcelona, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and the scorer Sergi Roberto. On the PSG side, Kimpembe and Marquinhos remain in the squad.
All the streets are blue
Barcelona fans are very excited to see their team moving on to the Champions League semi-finals tonight. The main streets of the city belong to the cules.
🤩 QUÉ AMBIENTAZO #BarçaPSG— Más Que Pelotas ® (@mas_que_pelotas) April 16, 2024
🎥 @NachoJP_ pic.twitter.com/jPjcYRfZEK
Arbitration
The refereeing for this Barca vs PSG will be carried out by the Romanian referee, Istvan Kovacs. With an average of 5.48 yellow cards and 0.30 red cards per game.
They have arrived
Barcelona vs PSG have arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this match of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Paris invades Barcelona
PSG fans made the trip to Barcelona to accompany their team tonight. It is estimated that 3,000 thousand fans will arrive in Spanish territory.
They were not very well received
Mbappe and Dembélé were not very well received upon their arrival in Spain, the fans have spent all the time insulting them, especially the former Barca, the mosquito that the fans did not like their celebration.
The fans arrived
The fans arrivedfans of both teams have already arrived at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, looking out for their team and just minutes away from going out to warm up in this round of Barcelona vs PSG.
𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑴 𝑼𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑴 𝑬𝑳 𝑺𝑨𝑷 𝑻𝑶𝑻𝑯𝑶𝑴! pic.twitter.com/mYenNf1Xsa— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 16, 2024
What happened on the way?
Barcelona won 3 goals to 2 in the first leg of the quarterfinals in Paris, with goals from Raphinha and another from Christensen. Dembélé and Vitinha scored for PSG.
Cautioned: Sergi Roberto, Pau Cubarsi, Vitinha and Beraldo.
Costumes
Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
We came back!
We are back to see the minute by minute of the match between Barcelona vs PSG. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
Fans heat up the atmosphere
The fans of Barcelona and PSG are living the hours before the match dedicating chants to each other. Fortunately, without escalating.
🔥 Se calienta el ambiente en Barcelona.— Relevo (@relevo) April 16, 2024
Los Mossos han separado a los aficionados del PSG y del Barça en dos aceras diferentes.
📌 Ambas aficiones se dedican insultos.
🎥 @jordicardero & @alexpintanel pic.twitter.com/vIQGhm81fY
Dembélé, back to Barcelona
PSG's arrival in Spain was marked by shouts at Ousmane Dembélé, a former Barcelona player who is not exactly in the best of memories with the Culés fans. Hostile atmosphere for the French player in Montjuic.
🤬¡INSULTOS A DEMBÉLÉ en la llegada del PSG!— Diario SPORT (@sport) April 15, 2024
▪️ El exblaugrana apareció con capucha, pero no logró pasar desapercibido.
👏Mbappé, el más aclamado
📽️ @DBR8 pic.twitter.com/oi4ylCUXpE
A thorn in PSG's side's
When talking about this duel, the main memory is that of Barcelona's epic comeback seven seasons ago against PSG in the Champions League. This time, the Culé team has the advantage and the PSG are looking for revenge at any cost.
To avoid the ghosts of the past
Barcelona, who were superior in Paris as mentioned above, have not been in a Champions League semi-final since 2019, when they were thrashed by Liverpool after taking the lead in the first leg. Recent knockout matches in Europe have not gone well for them, reaping embarrassing results (such as the 0-3 against Eintracht in Europa League). However, the Culés are in top form for the duel.
Luis Enrique in Barcelona for the first time
Luis Enrique will face FC Barcelona for the first time in Barcelona since he left the club. The Spanish coach, who won the treble and the last Champions League for the Catalan club (in 2015) now returns as an enemy to try to extinguish the illusions in Xavi's team.
Van Basten on Mbappe's last game
The former Ballon d'Or winner had a few words for Kylian Mbappé, who is the Parisians' biggest threat tonight: “I hope Kylian Mbappé will show himself vs Barcelona. PSG played the first leg without him. I hope he will make the difference in Barcelona, because he is that good”.
Follow here Barcelona vs PSG in Champions LeagueLive Score
In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups of FC Barcelona vs PSG live in the Champions League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to follow, interesting facts about these two equipment. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch Barcelona vs PSG in Champions League Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Date: Tuesday 16 April 2024
USA Time: 2:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA and Univision
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Barcelona vs PSG: match for the in Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs PSG: of Tuesday 16 April 2024 in several countries:
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN y Star +.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
ESPN
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
ESPN
|
Spain
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
DAZN Canadá.
|
USA
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
TNT Sports y HBO.
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
13:00 hrs
|
TUDN USA, Univision, Paramount +..
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star +.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday 16 April 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
ESPN and Star +.
Barcelona's villains
In the history of the signings between PSG and Barcelona it has a very important context, with two characters, one of which was important in the Barca championships, the other a mosquito that stained and brought the hatred of the Cules fans.
The first was Neymar, leaving Catalonia badly, in 2017 was the year he left for Paris, for a sum of 222 million euros, scoring 118 goals in 173 games, he had a good time at PSG, but leaving for the league from Arabia.
The most recent, Dembélé, one of the most expensive signings in the history of the Catalan club, because he had a historic figure from BVB of 105 million euros. The mosquito won trophies, but had more injuries than glories, on July 28, 2023, for 50 million euros, Ousmane went to Barcelona, to reach the main club in his country. In the first leg, he scored a goal, celebrating it, attracting the anger of Barcelona fans.
The bets on the Barcelona vs PSG match
This match is one of the most attractive on the Champions League card, due to the rivalry that these two teams have. These are the bets. Barcelona registers a 45% probability of winning in the 90 minutes, 31% for PSG and a possible extra time with 24%.
The odds are as follows, Barcelona's victory in regular time is 2.15, a draw is 4.00 and PSG's comeback is 3.00. With the great probability that there will be more than 1.5 goals in the 90 minutes, that is, 2 goals, with 1.40 of the positive odds that the two teams score. The odds will change depending on the casino and the live game based on your result.
How many games does Mbappé have against Barcelona?
The Frenchman, Kylian Mbappé has 4 goals against FCB, he only has 2 games won against the culés, winning the old 2021 tie, scoring a hat trick at the old Camp Nou, in PSG's 4-1 victory in the first leg, in The return leg at the Parc des Princes scored another goal. The other most recent match in the first leg quarterfinals, Donatello did not make any contribution to the scoreboard, losing his first game against the Catalonia team.
Players to follow from PSG vs Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski is Barca's player to watch, with 8 games and 3 goals in the UCL. But still the Portuguese, Joao Félix comes with 3 goals in 8 games, Ferrán Torres the shark, has 3 goals in 7 games. The culé team has Gundogan with 4 assists, being the team's top assister, although the MVP of the last game has 2 assists, Raphinha himself scored the double last week.
On the PSG side, Kylian Mbappé has 6 goals, being the Parisians' top scorer, Warren Zaire Emery has 3 assists, being the leader in assists.
Barcelona conference
Pedri and Xavi spoke before the return game against PSG, motivated to give this joy to their fans tonight in Barcelona. Looking to break that bad luck in the Champions League.
Pedri:“The team is very excited to face a game like the one we have tomorrow, personally, I am coming from a bad moment, with many injuries, I really wanted to return, I had a few minutes against Cádiz, I am really looking forward to tomorrow's game ”.
Pedri: "Yes I think so, this with Barca, the team of my dreams, like the semi-final of the Euro Cup, they are the most important games of my career, I hope many more come, the fans deserve them, we have been wanting to give them a long time These nights in Barcelona, they will help us take the team to the semifinals.”
Xavi: “I am fine, motivated for tomorrow, happy and proud to be in the quarter-finals, to have this opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals, I am excited for tomorrow's match, Barcelona fans too, there is an important opportunity, the victories give relief and the defeats don't let you breathe. “Happy and excited where we are.”
PSG Press Conference
Achrarf Hakimi and Luis Enrique spoke before the return game in Barcelona, where it will be a nice reunion for the Spanish coach.
Hakimi: "Our coach knows Barca quite a bit, they have spoken well to us about the players, everyone knows them, we have to know where we should be focused, to create our game and dominate, we have the same game system, to be able to create our chances and lead us." the victory".
Luis Enrique: "This second game is very different for both of us, we have had the necessary time to analyze, the time to improve our performance, my first reflection was that both teams played very well, we deserved the draw, we have to give a better version tomorrow , and go for the game, we are convinced that we will turn it around.”
The comeback in Barcelona
PSG has bad memories in Spain, FCB wants to dream at home, with its people, they remember the name of Sergi Roberto with great anger, because the same youth player sent them to the brink of elimination in 2017. Deniz Aytekin was the referee that attracted controversy, marking dubious fouls and penalties. The score ended 6 goals to 5 in favor of the culés. With scores from Messi, Neymar, Roberto and Cavani's goal, the culés had doubts. A night to remember in the epic nights of the Champions League.
Injured and suspended players for this match
For Barcelona, Xavi has Gavi and Alejandro Balde ruled out due to injury. But Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto were suspended. If Pau Cubarsí goes to the semi-finals, he gets another yellow card and loses the first leg.
PSG has Kimpembe, Sergio Rico and Nordi Mukiele ruled out due to injury. There are no suspensions by the Parisians. Only Vitinha and Beraldo are at risk of missing the second leg if they reach the semifinals.
Lineups for the first leg
These were the lineups for the first leg of Barcelona vs PSG, where the Catalans won 3 to 2.
PSG: Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Lucas, Berlardo, Nuno Mendes, Lee, Vitinha, Peña, Dembele, Asensio, Mbappé.
Barcelona: Ter Stegene, Kounde, Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Roberto, De Jong, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha.
What happened on the way to Paris?
PSG at the Parc des Princes lost at home and with their people, being a dramatic game for Barcelona fans, with a 3 goal to 2 victory, in a great game by the Brazilian Raphinha, scoring a double. Andreas Christensen scored the winning goal. What angered the culés was the celebration of their former player, Dembélé, who scored against them in the 48th minute, celebrating said goal. Attracting the hatred of the Blaugranas, knowing how the mosquito came out of Catalonia.
Welcome friends of VAVEL for Barcelona vs PSG in Champions League 2024
My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.