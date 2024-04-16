

Pedri:“The team is very excited to face a game like the one we have tomorrow, personally, I am coming from a bad moment, with many injuries, I really wanted to return, I had a few minutes against Cádiz, I am really looking forward to tomorrow's game ”.



Pedri: "Yes I think so, this with Barca, the team of my dreams, like the semi-final of the Euro Cup, they are the most important games of my career, I hope many more come, the fans deserve them, we have been wanting to give them a long time These nights in Barcelona, they will help us take the team to the semifinals.”



Xavi: “I am fine, motivated for tomorrow, happy and proud to be in the quarter-finals, to have this opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals, I am excited for tomorrow's match, Barcelona fans too, there is an important opportunity, the victories give relief and the defeats don't let you breathe. “Happy and excited where we are.”