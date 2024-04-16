25'
Lack of Equi Fernández on Leyes.
23'
Advíncula tried from medium distance, hitting the ball into a rival defender.
22'
Cavani couldn't finish, he rejected Godoy's defense well.
21' Yellow card🟨
Strong foul by Barrios on Cavani, free kick for the xeneizes.
20'
Zenón was located in the area, finished with his left foot but the shot went wide.
19'
Altamira fell in the area, the players claim the foul.
18'
Conechny finished the free kick with his left foot, the ball went over him.
17' Yellow card 🟨
Medina's foul on López Muñoz cut off a promising attack and it was a free kick for Godoy.
15'
Pass from Pereyra to Conechny, the ball ended up in Romero's hands.
13'
Good high pressure from Godoy Cruz during the game at Boca's exit.
11'
Center to the Pereyra area, goalkeeper Romero attentive.
9'
Boca keeps the ball while Godoy waits to deploy on the counter.
7'
Boca arrived with a good play, Pol was ahead.
5'
This time there was a handball from Cavani in attack, an indirect free kick for Godoy Cruz.
4'
Handball by Altamira in attack, indirect free kick for Boca.
3'
Foul by Pereyra on Advíncula in the middle of the field.
2'
Center that looked for Cavani, cleared the 'tomba' defense well
1'
Corner kick from the right, the first of the game for Boca Juniors.
0' The match starts
The ball is already rolling in La Bombonera.
Substitutes – Godoy Cruz
Juan Bautista Cejas, Julián Eseiza, Nahuel Ulariaga, Roberto Ramírez, Mariano Nicolás Santiago, Salomón Rodríguez, Facundo Butti, Martín Pino, Manuel Agustín Guillén, Daniel Octavio Barrea and Martín Luciano.
Lineup – Godoy Cruz
|4-2-3-1
|1. F. Petroli
|4. L. Arce - 2. P. Barrios - 23. F. Rasmussen - 21. E. Pereyra
|5. B. Leyes - 25. V. Poggi
|41. F. A. Altamira - 10. H. López - 11. T. Conechny
|34. T. Badaloni
Substitutes - Boca
Jorge Figal, Darío Benedetto, Lucas Janson, Leandro Brey, Luca Langoni, Frank Fabra, Juan Edgardo Ramírez, Vicente Taborda, Lautaro Di Lollo, Milton Delgado, Jabes Saralegui and Jorman Campuzano.
Line-up - Boca
|4-4-2
|1. S. Romero
|17. L. Advíncula - 2. C. Lema - 6. M. Rojo - 3. M. Saracchi
|36. C. Medina - 8. G. Fernández - 21. E. Fernández - 22. K. Zenón
|16. M. Merentiel - 10. E. Cavani
Median age in Godoy Cruz
The average age on the Mendoza team is 24.6 years. The oldest player is the defender and captain Pier Barrios, 33 years old, who has been at the club since 2022. On the other hand, the youngest is Martín Luciano, a 20-year-old full-back, who is on loan to the club from by Newell's Old Boys.
Median age in Boca
The average age in Boca is 27.2 years. The oldest players are the Argentine goalkeepers Javier García and Sergio Romero, along with the Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, all of them 37 years old. The youngest player is defender Aaron Anselmino, 18, who joined the team from the club's youth ranks.
Visitor and local statistics
This season, Boca at La Bombonera has recorded two draws and five wins. He accumulates 17 points out of a possible 21, which represents an effectiveness percentage of 80.9%. On the other hand, Godoy Cruz, playing as a visitor, has won five games, drawn one and lost one. He has added 16 points out of a possible 21, for a visitor effectiveness percentage of 76.1%.
Last five games – Godoy
- March 17 - League Cup: 1-0 vs Tigre (Won)
- March 21 - League Cup: 1-0 vs San Lorenzo (Lost)
- March 25 - Argentine Cup: 0(4)-0(3) vs San Martín SJ (Won)
- April 1 - League Cup: 1-2 vs Platense (Won)
- April 8 - League Cup: 1-0 vs Sarmiento (Won)
Last five games – Boca
- March 30 - League Cup: 2-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won)
- April 3 - Copa Sudamericana: 0-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Draw)
- April 6 - League Cup: 1-3 vs Newell's (Won)
- April 9 - Copa Sudamericana: 1-0 vs Sportivo Trinidense (Won)
- April 12 - League Cup: 1-0 vs Estudiantes (Lost)
How did Godoy Cruz line up in his last game against Boca?
In the last match between the two, Godoy Cruz lined up Diego Rodríguez, Pier Barrios, Thomas, Galdames, Lucas Arce, Federico Rasmussen, Roberto Fernández, Bruno Leyes, Gonzalo Abrego, Hernán López Muñoz, Tadeo Allende and Salomón Rodríguez. Of these eleven players, three are no longer with the club: Diego Rodríguez plays for Argentinos Juniors, Gonzalo Abrego for Cremonese and Tadeo Allende for Celta.
How did Boca line up in their last game against Godoy Cruz?
In the last match between both teams, Boca fielded Sergio Romero, Facundo Roncaglia, Nicolás Figal, Valentín Barco, Nahuel Génez, Marcelo Weigandt, Alan Varela, Pol Fernández, Óscar Romero, Cristian Medina and Darío Benedetto. Of these eleven players, seven are no longer with the club: Valentín Barco now plays for Brighton, Nahuel Génez for Tigre, Marcelo Weigandt for Inter Miami, Alan Varela for Porto, Óscar Romero for Botafogo and Roncaglia is without a team.
History between Boca and Godoy Cruz
These teams have faced each other on a total of 29 occasions, both in friendly matches and in the League and Super League. Boca has been victorious on 16 occasions, while there have been 8 draws and 5 wins for Godoy Cruz. In terms of goals, Boca has scored a total of 53, while Godoy Cruz has scored 36. The biggest win was a 4-0 result in favor of Godoy Cruz in the 2023 League, with goals from Rodríguez, López, Allende and Conechny.
Follow Boca vs Godoy Cruz live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Boca vs Godoy Cruz live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from La Bombonera. Don't miss any details of this important match live and online with VAVEL.
Where and at what time can you watch Boca vs Godoy Cruz live?
This is the start time of the match between Boca and Godoy Cruz on April 16, 2024:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|18:30 ET
|
Paramount+
|Argelia
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|23:30
|N/A
|Australia
|Wednesday, 17 Apr 24
|9:30 AEDT
|N/A
|Bangladesh
|Wednesday, 17 Apr 24
|4:30 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|18:30
|Star+
|Brazil
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|19:30 AM
|Star+
|Canada
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|18:30 ET
|Fanatiz Canada
|Chile
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|19:30
|ESPN y Star+
|Colombia
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|17:30
|Star+
|Ecuador
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|17:30
|Star+
|India
|Wednesday, 17 Apr 24
|3:30 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Wednesday, 17 Apr 24
|7:30 AM
|N/A
|Mexico
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|16:30
|Fanatiz Mexico
|Morocco
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|22:30
|N/A
|New Zealand
|Wednesday, 17 Apr 24
|11:30
|N/A
|Nigeria
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|23:30
|
StarTimes App and Sporty TV
|Spain
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|23:30
|N/A
|United Arab Emirates
|Wednesday, 17 Apr 24
|2:30
|N/A
|United Kingdom
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|22:30 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Tuesday, 16 Apr 24
|17:30
|Star+
Possible lineup of Godoy Cruz
Franco Petroli; Lucas Arce, Pier Barrios, Federico Rasmussen and Elías Pereyra; Bruno Leyes and Vicente Poggi; Facundo Altamira, Hernán López Muñoz and Tomás Conechny; Tomas Badaloni
Possible Boca lineup
Sergio Romero; Cristian Lema, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi and Luis Advíncula; Cristian Medina, Equi Fernández, Kevin Zenón and Pol Fernández; Miguel Merentiel and Edinson Cavani.
Top 3 best current players from Godoy Cruz
Tomás Conechny: 26-year-old left winger, he is in his third season at the club. He has participated in 16 possible games, scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists. He has taken 37 shots, with 12 on goal, and has completed 247 successful passes. In addition, he has created 14 scoring opportunities and has made 581 touches on the ball.
Franco Petroli: 25-year-old goalkeeper, joined the club this season. He has played 14 of the 16 possible games, kept his clean sheet in 10 of them and conceded only 4 goals. He has a save percentage of 90.3% and has prevented 6.34 goals. Additionally, he has made 102 accurate long throws.
Hernán López: 23-year-old midfielder, he arrived at the club this season. He has participated in 11 of the 16 possible matches, scoring 2 goals. He has made 382 touches of the ball and has an effectiveness of 84.2% in tackles achieved.
Top 3 best current Boca players
Kevin Zenón: 22-year-old left interior who joined the club this season. He has participated in 15 of the 16 possible games, accumulating 2 goals and 3 assists. He has completed 358 successful passes, with an accuracy of 76.8%. He has taken 28 shots, 12 of which were on goal, and created 26 scoring opportunities.
Cristian Medina: 21-year-old midfielder, he is in his sixth season at the club. He has played 8 games out of 16, scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist. He has completed 347 successful passes, with an effectiveness of 88.3%, and has made 524 touches on the ball. Furthermore, he has achieved 88.9% successful entries.
Edinson Cavani: 37-year-old Uruguayan forward, he is in his second season at the club. He has participated in 11 of the 16 games and has scored 7 goals. He has taken 8 shots on goal, with only 1 miss, and has attempted 14 shots in total.
Match referee team
Central: Leandro Rey Hilder
Assistant #1: Pablo Acevedo
Assistant #2: Adrián Delbarba
Fourth referee: Ariel Penel
VAR: Juan Ignacio Pafundi
AVAR: Diego Romero
Leandro Rey Hilfer has directed 7 Godoy Cruz matches, with a record of three wins, three losses and one draw. On the other hand, in the case of Boca he has refereed in 8 matches, with 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses.
How does Godoy Cruz arrive at the game?
The Mendoza team leads Group B with authority, accumulates a total of 29 points and remains the only leader. With a record of 9 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, the team has secured its position at the top of the table, regardless of the results of this day. It is the team that has conceded the fewest goals in the entire tournament, with 5 goals conceded.
In their last matchup, they received Sarmiento at home and achieved a tight 1-0 victory, with a goal from Tomás Conechny.
Concentrates
📋 Los jugadores convocados por Daniel Oldrá para enfrentar a Boca Juniors en la #CopaSurFinanzas 💪💪#VamosTomba 🔵⚪️
How does Boca come to face Godoy Cruz?
The home team comes to this match in fifth position in group B, with a total of 22 points. Currently, they are outside the qualifying zone, with one point less than the fourth-placed team. Throughout the competition, they have had 6 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses. The team needs to add the three points to depend on itself on its way to the next round.
In their last league match, Boca faced Estudiantes in a match that had been suspended. The result was not favorable for the team as they fell 1-0 with a goal from Javier Correa. Furthermore, the situation became even more complicated with Blanco's expulsion in the 81st minute.
Concentrates
🔜 ¡𝗣𝗥𝗢́𝗫𝗜𝗠𝗢 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗗𝗢!— Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) April 14, 2024
⚽ #CopaSurFinanzas
🆚 Godoy Cruz
🗓 Martes 16/04
🕙 19:30
🏟 La Bombonera
💻 @elcanaldeboca#DaleBoca 🔵🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/FyXe8Zu2Rv
La Bombonera prepares for the 'tomba'
The Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, will be the scene of the confrontation between Boca and Godoy Cruz. It is located in Buenos Aires, Argentina and has a capacity to accommodate 54 thousand spectators. This year, the venue celebrates its 84th anniversary. The first goal scored at La Bombonera was by Ricardo Alarcón in the 12th minute of the opening game against Newell's, while the last goal scored was by Aaron Anselmino in the 71st minute against Sportivo Trinidense in the Copa Libertadores.
How has Godoy Cruz fared recently at La Bombonera?
2015 Championship: Boca 2 – 0 Godoy Cruz
Super League 2017/18: Boca 4 – 1 Godoy Cruz
Super League 2018/19: Boca 2 – 0 Godoy Cruz
Super League 2019/20: Boca 3 – 0 Godoy
League 2021: Boca 2 – 1 Godoy Cruz
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Boca Juniors and Godoy Cruz! My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be guiding you through the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the League Cup. The match will take place in La Bombonera, and the kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Argentina. This confrontation is very important, especially for the ‘xeneize’ team that needs to win to ensure its passage to the next phase of the tournament.