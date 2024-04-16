4-2-3-1 1. F. Petroli 4. L. Arce - 2. P. Barrios - 23. F. Rasmussen - 21. E. Pereyra 5. B. Leyes - 25. V. Poggi 41. F. A. Altamira - 10. H. López - 11. T. Conechny 34. T. Badaloni

4-4-2 1. S. Romero 17. L. Advíncula - 2. C. Lema - 6. M. Rojo - 3. M. Saracchi 36. C. Medina - 8. G. Fernández - 21. E. Fernández - 22. K. Zenón 16. M. Merentiel - 10. E. Cavani

March 17 - League Cup: 1-0 vs Tigre (Won)

1-0 vs Tigre (Won) March 21 - League Cup: 1-0 vs San Lorenzo (Lost)

1-0 vs San Lorenzo (Lost) March 25 - Argentine Cup: 0(4)-0(3) vs San Martín SJ (Won)

0(4)-0(3) vs San Martín SJ (Won) April 1 - League Cup: 1-2 vs Platense (Won)

1-2 vs Platense (Won) April 8 - League Cup: 1-0 vs Sarmiento (Won)

March 30 - League Cup: 2-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won)

2-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won) April 3 - Copa Sudamericana: 0-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Draw)

0-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Draw) April 6 - League Cup: 1-3 vs Newell's (Won)

1-3 vs Newell's (Won) April 9 - Copa Sudamericana: 1-0 vs Sportivo Trinidense (Won)

1-0 vs Sportivo Trinidense (Won) April 12 - League Cup: 1-0 vs Estudiantes (Lost)

Franco Petroli: 25-year-old goalkeeper, joined the club this season. He has played 14 of the 16 possible games, kept his clean sheet in 10 of them and conceded only 4 goals. He has a save percentage of 90.3% and has prevented 6.34 goals. Additionally, he has made 102 accurate long throws. Hernán López: 23-year-old midfielder, he arrived at the club this season. He has participated in 11 of the 16 possible matches, scoring 2 goals. He has made 382 touches of the ball and has an effectiveness of 84.2% in tackles achieved.

Cristian Medina: 21-year-old midfielder, he is in his sixth season at the club. He has played 8 games out of 16, scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist. He has completed 347 successful passes, with an effectiveness of 88.3%, and has made 524 touches on the ball. Furthermore, he has achieved 88.9% successful entries. Edinson Cavani: 37-year-old Uruguayan forward, he is in his second season at the club. He has participated in 11 of the 16 games and has scored 7 goals. He has taken 8 shots on goal, with only 1 miss, and has attempted 14 shots in total.

Assistant #1: Pablo Acevedo Assistant #2: Adrián Delbarba Fourth referee: Ariel Penel VAR: Juan Ignacio Pafundi AVAR: Diego Romero Leandro Rey Hilfer has directed 7 Godoy Cruz matches, with a record of three wins, three losses and one draw. On the other hand, in the case of Boca he has refereed in 8 matches, with 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses.

In their last matchup, they received Sarmiento at home and achieved a tight 1-0 victory, with a goal from Tomás Conechny.

In their last league match, Boca faced Estudiantes in a match that had been suspended. The result was not favorable for the team as they fell 1-0 with a goal from Javier Correa. Furthermore, the situation became even more complicated with Blanco's expulsion in the 81st minute.



⚽ #CopaSurFinanzas

🆚 Godoy Cruz

🗓 Martes 16/04

🕙 19:30

🏟 La Bombonera

💻 @elcanaldeboca#DaleBoca 🔵🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/FyXe8Zu2Rv — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) April 14, 2024