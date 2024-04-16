49' - End of game
Porto beat Vitória de Guimarães 3-1 at Estádio do Dragão and qualify for the Portugal Cup final. Coach Sérgio Conceição's team will face Sporting, who overtook Benfica. Thank you for following the game with us!
48' - Vitória tries to reduce the score
Tiago Silva takes a free kick and lifts the ball into the area for André, but the player finishes poorly and the ball goes out.
45' - Almost Porto's fourth goal
Romário Baró launches João Mário deep, but the player tries to hit the right corner and Charles makes a good save.
44' - Vitória presses again
Tiago Silva finishes from outside the area, but the ball goes over the baseline.
40' - Substitution in Porto
Out: Wendel, Nico González and Taremi Enter: Eustáquio, Adrián Butzke and Danny Loader
37' - Pressure from Vitória
Kaio reappears, but finishes from the right and hits the baseline.
34' - Vitória tries to react
Miguel Magá activates Bruno Gaspar, but the player risks a shot with his left foot in the small area and throws the ball out.
33' - Substitution in Porto
Out: Pepê
Enter: Gonçalo Borges
30' - PORTO GOAL!
Pepê extends the score. Romário Baró launches a deep striker, who finishes inside the area and fills the net.
27' - Yellow card for Vitória
Bruno Gaspar commits a foul on Romário Baró and is warned.
26' - Almost a goal for Vitória
Miguel Maga activates Kaio, who finishes from the middle of the area, but Cláudio Ramos makes a good save.
24' - Substitution in Porto
Out: Galen
Enter: Romário Baró
24' - Substitution at Vitória
Out: Nuno Santos and Jorge Fernandes
Enter: Villanueva and André
16' - Shot blocked by Vitória
Tomás Handel passes to Nuno Santos, but the player finishes from outside the area and the ball explodes in Porto's defense.
15' - Almost a goal for Porto
Galeno finishes from outside the area, but Charles makes the save.
14' - Pressure from Vitória
Bruno Gaspar raises the ball in the area, but Kaio heads poorly and the ball goes out.
13' - Almost a goal for Vitória
Nuno Santos risks a shot from outside the area, but Cláudio Ramos makes a good save.
11' - Shot blocked by Vitória
Jota Silva plays Tiago Silva, but the player risks a shot from the left side and the ball is blocked by Porto defense.
10' - Yellow card for Porto
Taremi commits a foul and is warned.
09' - Shot blocked by Porto
In two consecutive moves, Galeno and João Mário, respectively, finished for the goal, but the ball hit Vitória defense.
05' - Game truncated
Teams increase pressure for possession of the ball, but commit exaggeration and a lot of fouls.
03' - Porto tries to expand the score
Varela triggers Wendell, who finishes for the first time, but takes a risk from outside the area and the ball goes out.
01' - Porto offside
Pepê is caught in an irregular position.
00' - Substitution at Vitória
Out: Nélson Oliveira and Alfonso Freitas
Enter: Kaio and Miguel Maga
2nd/00' - Second half begins
The ball rolls again.
55' - End of the first half
For now, Porto beats Vitória de Guimarães 2-1, at Dragon Stadium, in the second leg of the Portugal Cup semi-final.
54' - Almost an equalizer for Vitória
Nuno Santos crosses into the area, but Nélson Oliveira heads it and the ball goes out.
50' - PORTO GOAL!
In stoppage time, Francisco Conceição turned the game around. João Mario activates the striker, who finishes close to the post and reverses the score.
48' - Shot blocked by Vitória
Nuno Santos and Manu Silva risk a shot, respectively, but the ball is blocked by Porto's defense.
44' - Yellow card for Vitória
Jota Silva is warned with the card.
42' - Porto Pressure
João Mário invests again in the cross into the area, but Pepê finishes and Charles makes another good save.
38' - Almost a goal for Porto
Galeno advances and crosses into the area. Pepê heads, but Charles makes a good save.
35' - Yellow card for Vitória
Manu Silva commits a foul and is warned.
32' - Shot blocked by Porto
Varela plays Conceição inside the area, but the attacker finishes from the right and the ball hits Vitória's defense.
26' - PORTO GOAL!
Taremi converts a penalty kick into the right corner and ties the game.
25' - PENALTY FOR PORTO
Referee stops the match after goalkeeper Charles fouled Francisco Conceição.
25' - Yellow card for Vitória
Borevkovic is warned.
22' - Shot blocked by Vitória
Tomás Handel passes to Jota Silva, but the attacker finishes from outside the area and the ball explodes in Porto defense.
20' - Shot blocked by Porto
Pepê plays Otávio, who finishes inside the area, but the ball hits Vitória's defense.
16' - Yellow card for Vitória
Tiago Silva commits a foul on Pepê and is warned.
12' - Vitória is offside
Jota Silva is caught in an irregular position.
12' - Almost an equalizer for Porto
Galeno is called in by Nico González, he takes the team's first shot, but Charles makes a good save and avoids the draw.
07' - Porto tries to react
The home team invests in the dead ball, but does not break through the blockade of Vitória de Guimarães defense.
03' - Game truncated
Teams fight for possession of the ball, but Vitória has a better chance of reversing the score after opening in the first minute of the match.
01' - VITORIA GOAL!
Afonso Freitas opens the scoring. During the play, the ball is raised in the area, Jorge Fernandes heads it away and the scorer deflects it with his left foot.
1st/00' - Game begins
Ball rolling in the first half
Assists at Vitória
Tomás Romano: 2 assists in 5 games
João Mendes: 1 assist in 5 games
Assistance in Porto
Nico González: 2 assists in 5 games
Francisco Conceição: 1 assist in 4 games
Warm-up
Teams begin warming up on the lawn at Estádio do Dragão. The ball will roll in 20 minutes.
Worth a place in the final of the Portugal Cup
It's worth a place in the Portugal Cup decision. Porto won the first game 1-0 and has the advantage over Vitória de Guimarães. However, the score is slim and the visiting team still has the chance to come back, despite being away from home.
Vitória SC reserves
Bruno Varela, Mikel Villanueva, Tomás Rbeiro, Miguel Maga, Alberto, Zé Carlos, André André, Kaio César, Butzke.
Porto reserves
Gonçalo Ribeiro, Eustáquio, Grujic, Namaso, Romário Baró, Wendel Silva, João Mendes, Gonçalo Borges, Zé Pedro.
Vitória Sport line-up
Charles, Manu Silva, Tomas Hándel, Tiago Silva, Jota Silva, Borevkovic, J. Fernandes, A. Freitas, Bruno Gaspar, Nuno Santos, Nelson Oliveira.
Arrival of Vitória
Vitória Sport delegation has just arrived at Estádio do Dragão. The visiting team recognizes the Porto arena pitch.
Porto line-up
Cláudio Ramos, João Mário, Pepê, Otavio, Wendell, Nico González, Alan Varela, Pepê, Francisco C., Taremi, Galeno.
Vitória Sport top scorers
Jota Silva: 3 goals in 5 games
Ribeiro: 2 goals in 5 games
Silva: 2 goals in 5 games
Porto top scorers
Evanílson: 7 goals in 5 games
Galeno: 2 goals in 5 games
Pepê: 1 goal in 4 games
We're back!
Porto and Vitória de Guimarães face each other this Wednesday (17), at 13:15 pm, at Estádio do Dragão, in Porto. The match is valid for the second leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-final.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Porto vs Vitória SC will be:
Referee: Artur Soares Dias
Assistants: Paulo Soares and Pedro RIbeiro
Fourth referee: José Bessa
VAR: Fábio Melo
AVAR: Sérgio Jesus
Probable line-up of Vitória SC
Varela; Ribeiro, Borevkovic, Fernandes; Gaspar, Handel; T Silva, Mendes, Freitas; J Silva, Cesar.
Probable line-up of Porto
Costa; Sanchez, Otavio, Pedro, Wendell; Gonzalez, Grujic; Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Taremi.
Speak, Álvaro Pacheco! - Vitória SC coach
“I like having the entire squad available, but setbacks are part of life. As a coach, it is my job to prepare the available players well, encouraging a competitive mentality in the group. That's what we have in this group: there is a champion mentality. Whenever a player cannot be an option, either due to injury or punishment, we always have suitable alternatives available. Without Mangas and João Mendes, other athletes will come to play with a great desire to help the team reach the final of the Portuguese Cup”. “We are going to play the second game. We are currently losing 1-0. We have the ambition and belief to reach the final, we are going with that spirit. We go into this game with a great desire to overcome ourselves and we know that, to be in the final, we have to win the game. That’s our focus.”
Speak, Sérgio Conceição! - Porto coach
"Another game between teams that know each other well. Every game is different, not only because of the players, in Vitória, João Mendes will not be present, we are also without Diogo Costa. There will certainly be, within the strategy, nuances to surprise the opponent." "I would like to talk about the audios with Estoril. We could have been four points behind Benfica, and a penalty was overturned excessively, as those responsible for the refereeing said, but that is over, there is nothing that can be done. Which surprises me It's up to the referee to ask for the blessing of the VAR to confirm the annulment of the penalty. I no longer know who has more power, whether it's the field referee or the VAR".
Vitória SC
Coach Álvaro Pacheco still doesn't know if he can count on Ricardo Mangas. The player suffered a blow in the first game against Porto and is doubtful. Mikel Villanueva returns to the squad, but is expected to start on the bench after a long period of absence. Telmo Arcanjo is still recovering from a knee injury and is out of the match.
Porto
Coach Sérgio Conceição goes into the game with two important absences. Defender Pepe and striker Evanílson will be suspended for the red card. Otávio and Zé Pedro compete for a place in the defense of the starting team, while Mehdi Taremi could also be used in the defensive sector. Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano are injured, therefore, they will not play in the match. Fábio Cardoso felt a muscle injury in the last game and is doubtful.
Quarterfinals
In a single game, Porto secured qualification for the semi-finals after beating Santa Clara 2-1 at the São Miguel Stadium.
Portugal League
Porto is third in the Portuguese League and has 59 points. The Portuguese team is 11 points less than Benfica, in second place, and 18 behind Sporting, leader of the table. In the last five games in the Portuguese Championship, Porto won two games, lost two and drew one. Porto is coming off a 2-2 draw with Famalicão, at Dragão.
Semifinal
On April 3, Porto visited Vitória de Guimarães at the Afonso Henriques Stadium and won the first game 1-0. Defender Pepê scored the only goal of the match.
The match will be played at the Dragon Stadium
The Porto vs Vitória SC match will be played at the Dragon stadium, Portugal, with a capacity of 50,033 people.
