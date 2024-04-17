Tune in here Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayern Munich vs Arsenal match.
What time is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Arsenal of 17th April in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 17, 2024
|
14:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
April 17, 2024
|
16:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 17, 2024
|
13:00
|
Brazil
|
April 17, 2024
|
16:00
|
Chile
|
April 17, 2024
|
16:00
|
Colombia
|
April 17, 2024
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 17, 2024
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
April 17, 2024
|
20:00
|
Mexico
|
April 17, 2024
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
April 17, 2024
|
14:00
Watch out for this Arsenal player:
Many say out there that he is Arsenal's prodigal son and the fans have taken a son's affection for him, as his whole life has been formed under the ideology of defending the Gunners on and off the pitch, that's right, the player to watch will be the right winger, Bukayo Saka, who will be in charge of being the key to success for his teammates.
Arsenal's last Champions League lineup:
D. Raya; B. White, W. Saliba, Gabriel, J. Kiwior; M. Odegaard, Jorginho, D. Rice; B. Saka, K. Havertz, G. Martinelli.
Keep an eye on this Bayern Munich player:
We already talked too much about him previously for him not to be the player to follow, obviously, the athlete in question to have under a magnifying glass throughout the 90 minutes will be Harry Kane, "Killer" of the Bayern Munich area and who will seek with his great experience, skill and punch, to score the goals that will give his team the qualification.
Bayern Munich's last Champions League line-up:
M. Neuer; A. Davies, E. Dier, M. De Ligt, J. Kimmich; K. Laimer, L. Goretzka; S. Gnabry, J. Musiala, L. Sané; H. Kane.
Background:
Bayern Munich and Arsenal have only met on fifteen occasions (7 Bayern Munich wins, 4 draws, 4 Arsenal wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Bavarian side. Their last meeting dates back to the first leg quarter-finals of the Champions League 20223/24 where Arsenal drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich. In goal history, 30 goals have been scored in favor of Bayern Munich and 17 in favor of Arsenal.
The battle will be fought here
The Allianz Arena is a real battlefield to enjoy this Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, this venue has been the fortress of the Bavarian team in good times and bad, although sometimes the results have not been favorable, the Allianz Arena is characterized for being one of the heaviest Stadiums in Europe as its UEFA four-star certification makes it a Stadium of the elite category, also, it has the capacity to host more than 70,000 Bavarians in its seats that will be cheering with body and soul to Bayern Munich.
Nothing can "malir sal"
No, the above is not a spelling mistake, in fact, it is a reference to the Simpsons, a series that gave birth to a very famous meme where a pilot who transports the family says "nothing can malir salt", giving very little confidence to the family by the bad use of words, well then, using this example, Mikel Arteta is the pilot of a Gunner family that once again trusted the Spanish helmsman and at least for now, everything is on a fine line between failing again or making history and last weekend they had a hard failure in the Premier League, consequent act was to see Manchester City as leader of the competition, bringing back bad memories of past seasons. Likewise, in the first leg of this tie, Arsenal could not exercise its home advantage, ending the match in a 2-2 draw, now, at the Allianz Arena they will seek to eliminate a powerful Bayern that is clinging tooth and nail to the last tournament it has left to "win".
Last chance for Harry Kane?
Who would have imagined at the beginning of the season that Harry Kane would lose his chance to lift his first title in his professional career, well, that's what some say because they already take for granted that this Bayern Munich will not lift anything in the season after being accustomed to be crowned in at least one competition in the last 10 years, however, for the believers and lovers of the Bavarian team, Bayern Munich still has one last bullet to save and that is that in the UEFA Champions League they are still alive after having drawn 2-2 with Arsenal in the first leg, Bayern Munich still has one last bullet of salvation and that is that in the UEFA Champions League they are still alive after having drawn 2-2 with Arsenal in the first leg, also, they have to take advantage of the fact of being local for this second leg game as they already showed that they can survive rival territory, now it remains that they manage to impose conditions at home, so this brings us to the question initially posed in the title: The chance for Harry Kane?
There is no tomorrow
The trial phase of one of the best intercontinental tournaments at club level is over, and the most transcendental stage for the teams has begun, 8 teams are the ones that remain in the fight to continue advancing in the knockout stages or knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a well-defined objective; to reach Wembley and fight to lift the crown on the mythical turf of the land that saw the birth, growth and domination of world soccer. Now, in this round of 16 stage, the teams will have to play their best collective soccer, all the players will have to show their great individual level, the managers will have to be at the helm to guide their pupils and the fans will have to put on their team's jersey to cheer their team throughout these 180 minutes that will be the difference between remaining in the current competition and trying to beat all the dominant teams in the competition, or packing their suitcases, returning to the armchair, and having to settle for watching the rest of the tournament behind the TV set.
Kick-off time
The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal match will be played at Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
