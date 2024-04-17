Stay with us to experience the NBA Play-In match!
Steve Kerr spoke ahead of this clash: "We're really happy with the way it's gone over the last few months." “We were a bit disorganized for a while at the start of the season, trying to find ourselves. A lot of guys really gave. “a step forward, not only on the field, but also off it, in the locker room.”
"Fox and Sabonis' pick-and-roll game is lethal. They have great shooting around those guys... We know them well; they know us well. They're a great coached team. Mike and his staff do a really good job. “They have been really good the last two years for a reason. They have talent and they have a good formula. They are a tough team.”
Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis
De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game of the regular season with a score of 121 to 82. It was overwhelming and helped the Sacramento team get the points to advance to this phase.
Mike Brown stated before this game: “In Oklahoma, Shai traveled. In Boston, Colby received a slap in the face. In real time, when you try to plead your case, guys look at you and say there was no contact or there was no this or there was no that. It’s hard when you can’t get a call and the refs feel like they’re right, and then the 2 Minute Report comes out and Shai traveled and Colby got slapped in the face.”
“From my seat, I am baffled. I'm not sure why we can't get a call from an NBA official down the stretch. That they called a box-out on Sabonis, a box-out foul when the game is as physical as it is, and they gave them two free throw attempts to take the lead with seconds left in the game [was wrong]”
“I hope I'm wrong, but from my seat, it looked like Fox had gotten hit in the arm. In fact, I pray I'm wrong because then I'll sleep better at night.”
"I do not know what it is. I guess we have to do more in the league to earn the respect of the referees. It's just hard to wait for the Two Minute Report and hear these things when it's right in front of them.
“I just hope I'm wrong. “To get another two-minute report saying they made a crucial mistake in a game of this magnitude… it’s just not fair.”
The Golden 1 Center stadium will be in charge of hosting the second leg of this UEFA Champions League between the Golden States Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. This building has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Sacramento, United States to watch the match.
How did the Golden State Warriors perform in their last game?
The last game the Golden State Warriors played, they managed to win against the Utah Jazz 123 to 116, so they arrive in good spirits to go all out for this victory that will take them to the next one phase.
