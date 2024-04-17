Follow Dundee vs Rangers Live Score with VAVEL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dundee vs Rangers match in the Scottish Premiership.
How to watch Dundee vs Rangers Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Wednesday, April 17
USA Time: 15:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): Rangers TV
USA TV channel (Spanish): Rangers TV
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Dundee vs Rangers match for USA?
This is the start time of the game Dundee vs Rangers of 17th April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Rangers TV.
Bolivia: 14:00 PM en Rangers TV.
Brasil: 15:00 PM en Rangers TV.
Chile: 14:00 PM en Rangers TV.
Colombia: 13:00 PM en Rangers TV.
Ecuador: 13:00 horas en Rangers TV.
Estados Unidos (ET): 14:00 PM en Rangers TV.
España: 18:00 PM en Rangers TV.
México: 13:00 PM en Rangers TV.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM en Rangers TV.
Perú: 13:00 PM en Rangers TV.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM en Rangers TV.
Watch out for this Rangers player
England defender, 32 year old James Tavernier has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England defender, James Tavernier, the defender will play his 33rd game this season, in the past he played 38 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 16 goals in the Scottish league and 8 assists, he currently has 17 goals in 32 games.
Watch out for this Dundee player
Scotland midfielder, 26 year old Luke McCowan has performed well, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to go through responding for the good time he is currently having, looking to help his club stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in tough times and in the season.
Stats from......
Scotland midfielder Luke McCowan, the midfielder will play his 32nd game this season, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 12 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the Scottish league and 5 assists, he currently has 9 goals in 31 games.
How is Dundee coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Aberdeen, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence.
Aberdeen 0 - 0 Dundee, Apr. 13, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Dundee 2 - 3 Motherwell, Apr. 6, 2024, Scottish Premier League
St Johnstone 1 - 2 Dundee, Mar. 30, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Dundee 1 - 0 Aberdeen, Mar. 13, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Dundee 2 - 2 Kilmarnock, Mar. 2, 2024, Scottish Premier League
How are Rangers coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 3-1 against Hibernian, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ross County 3 - 2 Rangers, Apr. 14, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 3 - 3 Celtic, Apr. 7, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 3 - 1 Hibernian, Mar. 30, 2024, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 0 - 1 Benfica, Mar. 14, 2024, UEFA Europa League
Hibernian 0 - 2 Rangers, Mar. 10, 2024, Scottish Cup
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Scottish Premiership match: Dundee vs Rangers Live Updates!
My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. In addition, Rangers will be looking for the three points to close in on the leaders, while Dundee will be looking to draw level on points with fifth place.