Nick Nurse
Nick Nurse, head coach of the 76ers, talked about what it will be like to face the Heat and about Joel Embiid: "Of course we've had some great battles with them (Heat). We always expect that against them. The mentality is that we want to keep playing well and we have to give it our all. That's more or less how we see the last month of the year. We're committed to getting our guys to play the way we need them to play and do everything they can to win. I think we have a good mentality and we'll take that into Wednesday. He's on the court, as you know, but we don't have a program yet. I think there's a good chance he'll be back before the playoffs. We did a non-contact practice and he was able to do that. We've always said that we hope he'll play again. He's on the court - I don't want to say every day - but almost every day now he's on the court doing basketball-related things. All the check-ups have been positive. He's more or less in the recovery phase."
Jimmy Butler!
Jimmy Butler also spoke about what it will be like to face the 76ers in the play-in: "That's a question I don't have the answer to. I wish we played better at home. I don't know. Whenever we travel, our backs are against the wall. I think we get out of our comfort zone and start making things happen, so I'm glad we're on the road."
Erik Spoelstra
Before the final games Erik Spoelstra, the Heat's head coach, spoke about what he wanted from the team and, considering that qualification came, the coach managed to get the best out of his squad: "We're going to focus on the next 48 hours to get ready for another battle. I don't care one bit about what's happening in the standings. I just want our team to play the way it's capable of playing, and that's what we're going to try to do in these last two games".
Injury Report
The 76ers will be without KJ Martin, De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington, all injured, as well as having Joel Embiid listed as questionable. The Heat will be without Josh Richardson, Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson, all injured and out of action for the decisive game.
Western Conference: play-in
The 76ers, opening the play-in round (or the famous play-offs), also finished with 47 wins and 35 losses, in seventh place, while the Heat came bottom, in eighth, with 46 wins and 36 losses. The Bulls have 39 wins and 43 losses and the Hawks have 36 wins and 46 losses, closing out the play-in standings. Below, eliminated, are: Nets, Raptors, Hornets, Wizards and Pistons.
Western Conference: playoffs
The final standings in the Western Conference, for those directly qualified for the playoffs, were as follows: Celtics leading with 64 wins and 18 losses, followed by the Knicks, with 50 wins and 32 losses, the Bucks, with 49 wins and 33 losses, the Cavaliers, with 48 wins and 34 losses, the Magic, with 47 wins and 35 losses, who were tied with the Pacers.
Last Five: Heat
Miami Heat had three wins and two losses. On Sunday (7), they lost 117-115 to the Pacers. On Tuesday (9), 117-111, they beat the Hawks in overtime. On Wednesday (10), by 111 to 92, the defeat came against the Mavericks. On Friday (12), 125-103, the win came against the Raptors and, again against the Raptors, 118-103 on Sunday (14).
Last Five: 76ers
In the last five games of the NBA qualifying phase, the Phialdelphia 76ers have won five in a row. On Saturday (6), by 116 to 96, they beat the Grizzlies. On Sunday (7), by 133-126, they beat the Spurs in overtime. On Tuesday (9), by 120-102, the victory was over the Pistons. On Friday, 125-113, they beat the Magic and on Sunday, 107-86, they beat the Nets.
