What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester City vs Real Madrid game on April 17 in several countries:
Germany: 9:00 PM (DAZN2 / DAZN Germany)
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (HBO Max)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (UniMás / ViX / CBS / TUDN USA / Univision NOW / TUDN.com / Paramount+ / TUDN App)
Spain: 9:00 PM (Movistar+ / Movistar Plus+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones)
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (Talksport 2 Radio UK / Discovery+ / Discovery+ App / TNT Sports 1 / BBC Radio 5 Live / TNT Sports Ultimate)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (HBO Max)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Peru: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Portugal: 8:00 PM (DAZN Portugal / DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal / TVI / TVI Player)
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Statements - Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach
The italian manager is confident in the quality of his squad:
"The games against City have always been spectacular and this one will be the same. We have to evaluate taking into account what happened a week ago and believe in what we are doing today. The last game was evenly matched, now anything can happen. We have the quality to create problems.
Statements - Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach
The spanish manager knows he will need extra to beat Real Madrid:
"We need to feel that pressure. If we concentrate on having won last year, we won't have that extra push we need. We have to be hungry to compete in these games, we need to. We have the right energy and we need our fans. Sometimes we will have to suffer because it is impossible to dominate for 90 minutes. We are prepared to perform at the highest level."
Referees
Daniele Orsato will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match, his assistants will be Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini, as fourth official will act Maurizio Mariani and in the VAR will be Massimiliano Irrati accompanied by Paolo Valeri.
Real Madrid player to watch
In the 'Merengues' squad, the player to follow is Jude Bellingham, an experienced 30-year-old striker who has 16 goals and 5 assists in LaLiga, and 4 goals and 4 assists in the Champions League. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Vinícius Júnior. His tackling, speed and mid-range shot could unbalance Manchester City.
Manchester City player to watch
In the 'Sky Blues' squad the player to follow is Erling Haaland, a young 20 year old midfielder who has 20 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League, in the Champions League he has 6 goals and 2 assists. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Phil Foden. His tackling, speed and unmarked in the area make him a danger for Real Madrid.
Latest Real Madrid lineup
This is how Real Madrid lined up against Mallorca on Day 31 of LaLiga:
A. Lunin (P); Nacho, A. Rudiger, L. Vázquez, F. Mendy, L. Modric, A. Tchouameni, J. Bellingham, F. Valverde, B. Diaz and Joselu.
Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.
Latest Manchester City lineup
This is how Manchester City faced Luton Town on Matchday 33 of the Premier League:
Ederson (GK); R. Dias, M. Akanji, J. Gvardiol, R. Lewis, M. Kovacic, M. Luiz, J. Álvarez, K. De Bruyne, J. Doku and E. Haaland.
Coach: Pep Guardiola.
Real Madrid call-up list
Goalkeepers: Andry Lunin, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Fran González.
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militao, Nacho Fernández, Antonio Rüdiger, Fran García and Ferland Mendy.
Midfielders: Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham.
Forwards: Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Díaz and Joselu Mato.
Manchester City call-up list
Goalkeepers: Ederson and Stefan Ortega.
Defenders: Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Josko Gvardiol, Kyle Walker, Nathan Aké and John Stones.
Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes and Sergio Gomez.
Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez.
How is Real Madrid coming along?
The 'Merengues' in their last five games have performed well, their best result coming in LaLiga Day 28 against Celta Vigo, with a run of four wins and a draw.
LaLiga 13/04/2024 |
Mallorca 0-1 Real Madrid
Champions League 09/04/2024 |
Real Madrid 3-3 Man City
LaLiga 31/03/2024 |
Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club
LaLiga 16/03/2024 |
Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid
LaLiga 10/03/2024 |
Real Madrid 4-0 Celta
How is Manchester City coming along?
The 'Sky Blues' in their last five games have performed well, their best result coming against Luton Town on Matchday 33 of the Premier League, with a run of three wins and two draws.
Premier League 13/04/2024 |
Man City 5-1 Luton
Champions League 09/04/2024 |
Real Madrid 3-3 Man City
Premier League 06/04/2024 |
Crystal 2-4 Man City
Premier League 03/04/2024 |
Man City 4-1 Aston Villa
Premier League 31/03/2024 |
Man City 0-0 Arsenal
Stadium
The Etihad Stadium (formerly known as City of Manchester Stadium) will be the venue for this Champions League match, located in the city of Manchester, England. Manchester City Football Club plays its home matches there. It was inaugurated in 2002 and has a capacity for 55,097 people. This venue has also hosted rugby matches.
The UEFA Champions League continues
The European Cup brings us a duel of giants. Real Madrid arrives as leader of LaLiga, with 78 points, 8 points behind Barcelona, which occupies the second place. Meanwhile, Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League with 73 points, only 2 points behind Arsenal. In the first leg of the quarterfinals, the two teams drew 3-3, so everything will be decided at the Etihad Stadium.
