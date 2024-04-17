Follow Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur live from the Barcelona Open with VAVEL
Statements by Rafael Nadal
The Spanish tennis player made it clear that this will be his last dance as a professional tennis player, without regretting what he has lost due to injuries, but aware that today he is healthy, looking to enjoy this remaining year, being in Barcelona is the best award he has received.
“Unfortunately, I have not been able to be in the last tournaments, I have been able to come at the last minute, I think that the week of training has been positive, tomorrow I will be on the track.”
"For me, what doesn't make me doubt, is I can or can't, it's not another question, it's been two difficult years, I'm coming from a major hip operation, which took me a year to recover from, it's difficult, because in the body Things happen, they haven't let me follow my schedule as I would like, when it can it is done, but, although it hurts me to miss the tournaments, it is what it is. At this point in my career I am in a different situation, beyond regretting where I have not been able to be, I am happy to be here, on a personal level for me it is a gift to be in Barcelona, I take it as my last year, I want to enjoy Every moment, I get a special feeling, not being able to be in Monte Carlo hurt me, I feel ready enough to play tomorrow, I am aware of the situation that is, that things can happen, I am just preparing, being here is a joy to play in this tournament and this track.”
History in Nadal and Minaur
These two tennis players have a history between them, recording the following numbers in the last matches they have had, with 4 games played, the balance is for Rafael Nadal with 3 victories, Alex de Minaur only has one victory against the Spaniard.
The most recent game they had was last 01/02/2023 in Sydney, Australia. The Australian won by 2 to 1. In Melbourne, Australia were going to face each other in 2021 but the match was cancelled. Nadal's most current triumph was in 2020, last 01/11/2020 in Australia. His first game was at Wimbledon, London in 2018, when Rafa started his 3-0 winning streak against Alex.
How is Alex de Minaur doing?
The 25-year-old tennis player of Australian origin arrives in Barcelona to make his debut against the local team, having just lost in the doubles against the pair of Mexican González and Frenchman Roger-Vasselin. Falling 2 to 0. In Monte Carlo he had moments to stand out, but unfortunately he reached the quarterfinal round, to lose to Djokovic 2 to 0. His last individual victory was against Alexei Popyrin in Monaco.
How is Rafael Nadal doing?
Injuries do not allow the veteran Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal, to shine, missing a large part of the activity, until yesterday one of the best in the world showed that quality is not lost, defeating the Italian Flavio Cobolli, winning 2 to 0. Dominating both sets with 2 to 6 in favor of the Spanish in the first with 43 minutes of action. In the second Cobolli tried to fight Rafa, but the favorite and loved by the local fans, made a perfect closing in the second set with 3 to 6.
Round of 32 of the Barcelona Open
The match will be Rafael Nadal ranked 644, against Alex de Minaur ranked 11, the game will start at 4:00 p.m. local time, on the Rafael Nadal court. Whoever wins advances to the round of 16.
The Barcelona Open
We are in another edition of the Barcelona Open, with a great history that supports the antiquity of this tournament, played for the first time in 1953, the Conde de Godó trophy is the maximum prize of this competition, made of sterling silver with a weight of 13 kilos. Tennis figures such as Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kei Nishikori, Daniil Medvedev and more have fought to take home this great reward
