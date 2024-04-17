

“Unfortunately, I have not been able to be in the last tournaments, I have been able to come at the last minute, I think that the week of training has been positive, tomorrow I will be on the track.”

"For me, what doesn't make me doubt, is I can or can't, it's not another question, it's been two difficult years, I'm coming from a major hip operation, which took me a year to recover from, it's difficult, because in the body Things happen, they haven't let me follow my schedule as I would like, when it can it is done, but, although it hurts me to miss the tournaments, it is what it is. At this point in my career I am in a different situation, beyond regretting where I have not been able to be, I am happy to be here, on a personal level for me it is a gift to be in Barcelona, I take it as my last year, I want to enjoy Every moment, I get a special feeling, not being able to be in Monte Carlo hurt me, I feel ready enough to play tomorrow, I am aware of the situation that is, that things can happen, I am just preparing, being here is a joy to play in this tournament and this track.”