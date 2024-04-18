Tune in here Hawks vs Bulls Live Score
What time is Hawks vs Bulls match for NBA Match?
This is the start time of the game Hawks vs Bulls of 17th April in several countries
Watch for this Bulls player:
Alex Michael Caruso is an American basketball player who plays for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. He is 1.96 meters tall and plays the point guard position. Despite not being selected in the 2016 NBA Draft, Caruso began his NBA Summer League career with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in five games. After a brief stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Caruso joined their NBA D-League affiliate team. In August 2021, he signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. During his first season, he suffered a wrist fracture that kept him off the court for a while. Despite this, his excellent defensive performance led him to be included in the NBA's best defensive quintet at the end of his second season with the Bulls.
Watch out for this Hawks player:
Rayford Trae Young is an American basketball player who is part of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team. He has a height of 1.85 meters and plays at the point guard position. He was selected fifth overall in the NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, but was traded that same night to the Atlanta Hawks along with a protected future first-round pick in exchange for Luka Dončić. Since his arrival in Atlanta, he has been an undisputed starter and in his third game, he scored 35 points and dished out 11 assists in the win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Young was also part of the U.S. U18 national team that won the gold medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas Championship held in Valdivia, Chile.
Watch out for these facts:
Having home-court advantage is a crucial factor that could make the Chicago Bulls heavy favorites, especially considering their position in the standings and recent performance. Since the All-Star break, the Illinois team has experienced a remarkable increase in performance and has proven to be a standout unit, while the Atlanta Hawks have had a more uneven path. The Bulls have considerable accumulated experience and have won two of the three meetings against the Hawks this season, which makes it hard not to consider them as clear favorites in this matchup.
There will be magic with the ball
The venue of choice to watch the Hawks take flight offensively as they look to slow down the Bulls in a compelling clash that will keep attendees on the edge of their seats at the famed United Center. The United Center serves as home to both the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the NBA's Chicago Bulls. It replaced the old Chicago Stadium, which was demolished to make way for the brand new United Center, which opened on August 18, 1994.
A must-win game
It appears that this draft has reached its limit and that the playoffs will mark the end of the partnership between Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. Their combination has never been able to reach its full potential and the team continues to navigate without a clear direction in the Eastern Conference, facing obvious defensive problems that significantly reduce their chances of competing in important instances. However, when they are at their best, they can pose a threat to any opponent, and they will surely look to prove it and show their pride during the play-in.
For Chicago's pride
Despite criticism of Chicago Bulls management for their questionable trade decisions, building a team that is competitive but seemingly lacking a solid future and opportunities to compete at the highest levels, the leaders of the locker room have rallied to give their best and fight to the end for a playoff berth. Coby White has emerged as a welcome revelation and will look to continue to show his growth as a player, while DeRozan, Vucevic, Drummond and Caruso will bring their competitive mindset to propel the team forward.
Let's go for the Play In
Participating in the play-in can be considered a valuable incentive and an opportunity to build going forward. This is the case for the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks, who will be looking to extend their season by at least one more game in the showdown between the ninth and tenth place teams in the Eastern Conference. The team that emerges victorious will face the loser between the Sixers and Heat. While neither team seems to have high expectations for this postseason, no one despises the opportunity to compete in the playoffs and keep alive the possibility of making the Eastern Conference playoffs. Therefore, the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will face off in a matchup with an uncertain outcome, looking to keep their hopes alive and gain valuable competitive experience for the future.
Kick-off time
The Hawks vs Bulls match will be played at United Center, in Chicago, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
