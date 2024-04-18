How to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool & Online?
If you want to watch the game Atalanta vs Liverpool, your options are: Paramount+
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+. If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Atalanta vs Liverpool match for Europa League match 2024
ArgentinaESPN4 Star+
BolíviaStar+
Brasil ESPN3 Star+
ChileStar+
ColômbiaStar+
Costa RicaStar+
PortugalSport TV1Sport TV Multiscreen
RomêniaDigi Sport 4 RomaniaDigi Online
SérviaArena 3 Premium
EslováquiaPremier Sport
EslovêniaArena Sport 1 Slovenia
SuéciaV Sport FootballViaplay Sweden
TurquiaS Sport+
Reino UnidoSky Sports Main EventSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra
Estados UnidosParamount+
UruguaiStar+
VenezuelaStar+
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Atalanta vs Liverpool
Referee: François Letexier
Assistants: Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni
Fourth referee: Pierre Gaillouste
VAR: Jerome Brisard and Willy Delajod
Probable line-up of Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Probable line-up of Atalanta
Musso; De Roon, Djimsiti, Hien; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, De Ketelaere.
Speak, Jurgen Klopp! - Liverpool coach
"It was a very bad game, my God. We started very well and then we didn't continue. Even before the goal, but we were lost, as if we were everywhere and nowhere. We had a bad game, we deserved to lose and we must feel that now But the boys have exactly tonight to feel bad about it and then we have to prepare again for the game against Crystal Palace (in the Premier League)."
Speak, Gian Piero Gasperini! - Atalanta coach
"Anfield is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Europe. Liverpool are the most beautiful club to watch in football because of the intensity with which they play. They play so intensely that we don't even have time to rejoice in a victory before two games that could be enough to change our state of mind". "Of course I'm happy about the link with Liverpool to replace Klopp, but my focus is on the game. We can't get distracted by this kind of story, we have to focus on the next games".
Liverpool
Manager Jurgen Klopp is informed that he will be without Conor Bradley. The right-back got the worst of a tackle in the game against Crystal Palace. The defender had to be taken off the field by doctors. The tendency is for Trent Alexander-Arnold, recovered from a knee injury, to take the position. Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is another guaranteed return after serving with the Under-21 team. Ben Doak, knee injury, Joel Matip, knee injury, and Thiago Alcantara, muscle pain, in turn, remain out of the German coach's team. Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota have recovered from their respective injuries and should be linked. The striker can replace Darwin Núñez or Luis Díaz.
Atalanta
Coach Gian Piero Gasperini is without the presence of Giorgio Scalvini, who suffered a thigh injury. In addition to him, Sead Kolasinac is also out of the match due to an adductor problem. Gasperini, meanwhile, will have the return of experienced Dutch defender Marten de Roon. The defender should form a trio with Berat Djimsiti and Isak Hien. The return of Davide Zappacosta at right-back is more good news for the Italian coach.
Premier League
Liverpool are still fighting for the Premier League title. The English team occupies third place and has 71 points. The team led by coach Jurgen Klopp has a difference of just two points over Manchester City, the competition leader. The Anfield team is tied with second-placed Arsenal on points.
Serie A
Atalanta occupies sixth place and has 51 points in the Italian Championship. In the last five games, Atalanta have won one game, drawn two and lost two. The Italian team has a difference of four points over Roma, which is in fifth place and occupies the position that qualifies for the next edition of the Europa League.
Quarterfinals
Atalanta visited Liverpool, at Anfield, and won the first game 3-0. The English team needs a four-goal difference to advance to the Europa League semi-finals.
The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium
The Atalanta vs Liverpool match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium, Italy, with a capacity of 21,300 people.
