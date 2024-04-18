Stay tuned to VAVEL to follow Roma vs Milan
Last lineup Milan
Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.
Last lineup Roma
Svilar; Spinazzola, Smalling, Mancini, Celik; Pellegrini, Parades, Bove; El Shaarwary, Lukaku, Dybala.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Roma vs Milan will be Szymon Marciniak; Tomasz Listkiewicz, first line; Adam Kupsik, second line; Paweł Raczkowski, fourth assistant; Bartosz Frankowski, VAR assistant.
How are Milan coming into this match?
The Milan team, led by Stefanmo Pioli, has had a good season in the Italian league, but that has not been enough in the race for the Italian scudetto as they are 14 units behind the leader which is the Inter. On the other hand, his step in the Europa League resumed last week, where the rossoneri were faced against Roma in the first leg of the Quarterfinals. In this match full of emotions, the team coached by Pioli, could not take advantage of the home advantage and lost by the minimum against Roma.
However, the Milan team has already turned the page and does not want to miss the opportunity to win the championship in this competition.
How are Roma coming into this match?
The La Loba side, managed by the Italian and former Roma player Daniele de Rossi, one of the historical players of the 'La Loba' team, has taken the bench after the dismissal of José Mourinho. De Rossi, has had positive sensations in this second half of the season.
Currently, the Roma comes to these Quarterfinals after eliminating Brighton, where from the first leg, sentenced his pass to the Quarterfinals where he beat the English team by a score of 4-0 and end up sealing his ticket with a 4-1 aggregate. Although the Serie A scudetto looks very far away, the capital team wants to come back for everything in this Europa League so they must not let go the advantage they got in the first leg where they ended with a 1-0 win in their visit to San Siro. In their most recent league match, Roma could not finish playing the match against Udinese that was 1-1 because it was suspended due to a mishap with a fan in the stands.
Europa League second leg quarter-finals
The weekend is almost here, but not before the Europa League second leg matches that will define this year's semifinalists. They have already been defined in the Champions League, but now they have to be defined in the second European tournament at club level. And to continue with all the activity of this contest in this month of April, today Thursday, the capital of Italy will witness a vibrant match between two teams that play in Serie A and that are to bring joy to their fans in this contest since in the local tournament, they are far from winning the Italian league.A match between two teams that need to win because a draw on aggregate would send them to extra time since the away goal is no longer the tie-breaker criterion this season. Despite that the rossoneri look like 'favorites' for their good numbers and quality in the squad, the set of the Loba wants to give a blow on the table to bring joy to their fans in this difficult match where they have the partial advantage. Can the locals achieve the pass to the semifinal or will the visitors?
The match will be played at the Olimpico di Roma stadium
The match between Roma and Milan will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, in the city of Rome, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm (CDMX).
