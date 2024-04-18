Follow here West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score
USA Date: Thursday 18 April 2024
USA Time: 2:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX.
Xavi Alonso the fashion technician
Leverkusen is the trendy team, but the success they have is thanks to Xavi Alonso's game model, with 29 games, 25 wins, 4 draws, zero defeats in the Bundesliga. With 74 goals for, 19 against. In the Europa League in group H they won all their games, 6 games and 6 won, 19 goals for, 3 against, with 18 points. They are looking for the triplet, first by winning the Bundesliga, they are in the Pokal final against FCK, in the month of May. Xavi's model is 3-4-2-1.
West Ham players to watch
West Ham has Mohammed Kudus with 5 goals in 8 games, Lucas Paqueta is the team's second top scorer, followed by Tomás Soucek with 2 goals in the Europa League. In assists mode, James Ward Prowse had 4 assists, Jarrod Bowen has 3 assists and Tomás Soucek has 2 assists.
Leverkusen players to watch
Bayer has Florian Wirtz as the assists leader with 4 assists, with 3 goals, Victor Boniface has 5 goals, being the top scorer, Patrik Schick has 5 goals in the 6 most recent games. But we don't leave behind Amine Adli with 2 assists just like Josip Stanisic.
History between teams
Only 2 times have these teams met, Leverkusen have won the 2 most recent games, West Ham have not been able to defeat them. In the first game they had, the Germans won by 4 goals to 0, in 2023 in a friendly match. The most recent duel they had in the Europa League, with 2 goals to 0, was on April 11, 2024. This game will be the third, it will be that Bayer wins again.
A different reality
West Ham lives in a different context, because in the Premier League they are eighth with 48 points, 33 games, 13 wins, 9 draws and 11 losses. If they want to go to Europe next season they must finish in the top 5, a place occupied by Spurs. The reality that they are in the quarterfinals of the Europa League comes from losing to Fulham. They haven't won since the Wolves game on April 6. The Premier League card begins the week of the 27th, because there are 4 important rivals, Liverpool, Chelsea, Luton Town and Manchester City.
What happened on Sunday at the BayArena?
Leverkusen won the Bundesliga with 4 games remaining, with 79 points Xavi Alonso's team broke Bayern's winning streak. There was a party, with the 5 goals they scored, in a great game by Florian Wirtz, scoring a hat trick of goals. Confirming their great season, Victor Boniface and Xhaka closed the scoreboard.
How do I finish the first leg?
The first leg in Germany ended with a victory at the BayArena, with 2 goals from Leverkusen, with goals from Jonas Hofmann in the 83rd minute and Victor Boniface in the 91st minute. In the yellow cards, Lucas Paqueta and Emerson received a warning.
