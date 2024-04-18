Tune in here Lille vs Aston Villa Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Lille vs Aston Villa live match, as well as the latest information from the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Lille vs Aston Villa Live Stream on TV and Online?
The match Lille vs Aston Villa will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount + and Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Lille vs Aston Villa match for UEFA Conference League?
This is the start time of the game Lille vs Aston Villa of April 18th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazl: 1:45 PM on Claro TV+, Sky+, Star+, Zapping, ESPN4
Chile: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM en ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on Paramount + and Peacock
Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 8 Movistar+
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
What to expect from Aston Villa?
Aston Villa enjoys having in its squad players that allow Unai Emery to be able to accommodate the different proposals that the rivals can offer. Their main card in attack is Ollie Watkins, who has had his breakthrough season, being the scorer of the team, whether they use a 1-4-4-2, vary to a 1-4-2-3-1 or a 1-4-4-1-1, they will always have him as a reference up front.
What to expect from Lille?
In recent matches, Lille has been characterized by using a 1-4-3-3 tactical module. Jonathan David is the main man in attack, with which he intends to show all his offensive power. Thiago Santos on the right and Ismailly on the left are in charge of giving him width and unloading options on the flanks to generate danger on those lanes.
Conference League combined leading scorers-assistors rankings
This is the top 10 players who have participated with goals and/or assists throughout the Conference League: 9- Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv) 7- Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) 7- Fares Chaibi (Eintracht) 7- Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv) 6- Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) 6- Rémy Cabella (Lille) 6- Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava) 6- Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) 6- John McGinn (Aston Villa) 6- Andreas Skov Olsen (Brujas)
Pierre Mauroy Stadium hosts second leg of the series
The LOSC Lille vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Pierre-Mauroy, located in the municipality of Villeneuve-d'Ascq, in the city of Lille, in France. This venue, inaugurated in 2012 has been the epicenter of important events such as the UEFA Euro 2016, but has also hosted other disciplines. The EuroBasket 2015, the final of the Davis Cup 2018 and the last Rugby World Cup 2023 have been other major events. It is expected that much of the 50,186 seats with which this stadium has, are all occupied for this important meeting.
Aston Villa close to Champions League, but want to win Conference League title first
Aston Villa is just a few games away from a return to the Champions League after four decades. However, they still have some way to go, especially in the Premier League, where they still have matches against Bournemouth, Chelsea, Brighton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace to play. Despite this, Unai Emery's men also have a more important objective: to win the UEFA Conference League, so they will try to maintain their composure to be able to face both tournaments in the final part of the season.
Lille's last chances of the season at stake
Lille are going through their most remarkable season since that of 2020-21, when they won their fourth French league title. Although their chances of celebrating have practically vanished, they still have six important matches against Racing Strasbourg, Monaco, Metz, Lyon, Nantes and Nice to try to win a place in the next UEFA Champions League, so, counting their stay in the current Conference League, the team keeps alive their chances of playing in the main continental tournaments and qualifying would be a huge step towards their goals.
First leg
The first match of the series between Lille and Aston Villa left the English side as winners at home. It was Ollie Watkins who struck the first blow in the 13th minute with a header after a corner kick. One of the great figures of the match was Emiliano Martinez; 'Dibu' stood up to several arrivals from the French team and kept his team with a lead, which would be extended in the 56th minute thanks to John McGinn's low shot from outside the area. There were at least four providential interventions by the Argentine goalkeeper, until Bafodé Diakité scored in the 84th minute, leaving the series open for the second leg.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Conference League match: LOSC Lille vs Aston Villa Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.