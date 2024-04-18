If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount + and Peacock If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Argentina: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazl: 1:45 PM on Claro TV+, Sky+, Star+, Zapping, ESPN4

Chile: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 11:45 AM en ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

USA (ET): 12:45 PM on Paramount + and Peacock

Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 8 Movistar+

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Paraguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Venezuela: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

In recent matches, Lille has been characterized by using a 1-4-3-3 tactical module. Jonathan David is the main man in attack, with which he intends to show all his offensive power. Thiago Santos on the right and Ismailly on the left are in charge of giving him width and unloading options on the flanks to generate danger on those lanes.

Aston Villa is just a few games away from a return to the Champions League after four decades. However, they still have some way to go, especially in the Premier League, where they still have matches against Bournemouth, Chelsea, Brighton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace to play. Despite this, Unai Emery's men also have a more important objective: to win the UEFA Conference League, so they will try to maintain their composure to be able to face both tournaments in the final part of the season.

Lille are going through their most remarkable season since that of 2020-21, when they won their fourth French league title. Although their chances of celebrating have practically vanished, they still have six important matches against Racing Strasbourg, Monaco, Metz, Lyon, Nantes and Nice to try to win a place in the next UEFA Champions League, so, counting their stay in the current Conference League, the team keeps alive their chances of playing in the main continental tournaments and qualifying would be a huge step towards their goals.