In a few moments we will share with you the latest news in our coverage of Cagliari vs Juventus live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Arena Sardinia Stadium.
How to watch Cagliari vs Juventus LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Friday, April 19th
USA Time: 02:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Cagliari vs Juventus live? These are the TV and online Transmission options
The transmission will be on paid streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America on Star Plus, for the United States on CBS Sports and Paramount Plus and for Spain on Movistar +.
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Costa Rica: 12:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Key player of Cagliari
Zito Luvumbo: There is no other player more decisive for the visiting squad than winger Luvumbo, nine goal contributions this season, five assists and four goals. Two assists on goal in the last two games, against Inter and Atalanta.
Key player of Juventus
Dusan Vlahovic: The goal man of the “Bianconeri”, the Serbian has recorded 15 league goals in 27 games, in addition to four assists. Second position in the scoring table behind Lautaro Martínez with 23 scores.
At the end of the season, Vlahovic's contribution in attack will be important for his club's aspirations, especially to return to play in the European Cup. Despite the injuries that have left him out of action in some games, he is a key piece for Allegri, some teams in Europe are beginning to ask his price, especially in the Premier League.
Cagliari's latest lineup
S. Scuffet; T. Augello, A. Obert, Y. Mina, P. Hatzidiakos, A. Di Pardo; J. Jankto, A. Makoumbou, I. Sulemana, A. Makoumbou, Z. Luvumbo, E. Shomurodov.
DT. Claudio Ranieri.
Juventus' latest lineup
W. Szczesny; W. Gatti, G. Bremer, Danilo; A. Cambiaso, W. McKennie, M. Locatelli, A. Rabiot, F. Kostic; D. Vlahovic, F. Chiesa.
DT. Massimiliano Allegri.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Marco Piccinni, 11 games directed, two occasions for Juventus and one for Cagliari.
Assistant referee one: Giovanni Baccini.
Assistant referee two: Davide Imperiale.
Fourth Referee: Luca Massimi.
V.A.R.: Daniele Chiffi.
A.V.A.R.: Paolo Valeri.
Escape from relegation
The Sardinians, in order to maintain their permanence in the first division, after a terrible start, the southern team improved and are close to avoiding a return to Serie B.
14th place in the general table with 31 points, four from the relegation zone, advantage over Udinese (15th), Empoli (16th), Hellas Verona (17th) and Frosinone (18th, relegation).
He arrives inspired by scoring against two of the best teams in Italy, a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan and a 2-1 win against Atalanta. They have one loss in the last five games, two wins and two draws.
To seal the Champions League
La Vecchia Signora has had an irregular season and its main objective, by not fighting for the title, is to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Third place at the moment with 63 points is closely followed by Bologna
They drew goalless against Torino in the Turin Derby, only one victory in the last five matches for Calcio, a record of one victory, three draws and one defeat.
Start of date
This afternoon matchday 33 will be played in the Italian Calcio, two matches to start this weekend, in the morning Genoa against Lazio and our match, the visit of Juventus against Cagliari.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Arena Sardinia stadium, named for sponsorship reasons as “Unipol Domus” located in the city of Cagliari, Italy, near the city center.
Built in 2017, with a capacity for 16,000 spectators.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cagliari vs Juventus match, corresponding to matchday 33 in Serie A TIM, the match will take place at the Arena Sardinia Stadium, at 12:45 p.m.