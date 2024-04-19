Follow Chicago Bulls vs Miami HeatLive Score with VAVEL
USA Date: Friday, April 19
USA Time: 19:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): NBA League Pass
USA TV channel (Spanish): NBA League Pass
This is the start time of the game Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls of 19th April 2024 in several countries:
United States (ET): 19:00 PM on NBA League Pass.
How is Chicago Bulls coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 127-105 against Detroit, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tue., Apr. 9 vs. New York, 128-117
Thu. Apr. 11 vs. Detroit, 127-105
Fri., Apr. 12 vs. Washington, 129-127
Sun., Apr. 14 vs. New York, 120-119 TE
Wed., Apr. 17 vs. Atlanta, 131-116
How is Miami Heat coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was 125-103 against Toronto, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tue. Apr. 9 vs. Atlanta, 117-111 2TE
Wed. Apr. 10 vs. Dallas, 111-92
Fri. Apr. 12 vs. Toronto, 125-103
Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Toronto, 118-103
Wed., Apr. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 105-104
Miami Heats player to watch
The 34-year-old Jimmy Butler, who was selected in the 30th position of the draft by Chicago Bulls, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 30.8, with 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
Chicago Bulls player to watch
The shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan 34 years old from the University of Southern California, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 24.0, with 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Chicago Bulls Injuries:
Name Pos Date of possible return Status.
Alex Caruso E 19 Apr. Day-to-day
Julian Phillips A 21 Apr. Out
Andre Drummond C 19 Apr. Per D
Ayo Dosunmu E 19 Apr. To Date
Onuralp Bitim SF 1 Oct. Out
Lonzo Ball BA 1 Oct. out
Patrick Williams AP 1 Oct. out
Zach LaVine E 1 Oct. out
Miami Heat Injuries:
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Duncan Robinson A 19 Apr. out
Terry Rozier E 21 Apr. out
Jimmy Butler SF 15 May Out
Josh Richardson E 1 Oct. Out
