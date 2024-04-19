This is the kick-off time for the Leicester City vs West Bromwich match on April 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 8:30 a.m.

Brazil: 8:30 a.m.

Chile: 8:30 a.m.

Colombia: 6:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 a.m.

Spain: 2:30 p.m.

United States: 3:30 a.m. PT and 7:30 a.m. ET

Mexico: 5:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 a.m.

Peru: 6:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 8:30 a.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 a.m.