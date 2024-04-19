Stay tuned for Leicester City vs West Bromwich live coverage
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs West Bromwich live, as well as the latest information from King Power Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leicester City vs West Bromwich live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Leicester City vs West Bromwich match on April 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 8:30 a.m.
Brazil: 8:30 a.m.
Chile: 8:30 a.m.
Colombia: 6:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 6:30 a.m.
Spain: 2:30 p.m.
United States: 3:30 a.m. PT and 7:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 5:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 8:30 a.m.
Peru: 6:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 8:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 7:30 a.m.
Key Player - West Brom
Alex Palmer, the Blue and Whites' goalkeeper is the key player of this team, and this season he has established himself in the team's goal, playing in every game of the season. He has an average of one goal conceded per game and has 17 clean sheets, second only to Illan Meslier of Leeds United.
Key Player - Leicester City
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, the midfielder who came through the Foxes' youth ranks, is one of the most consistent players in the league and has made 41 appearances in the competition this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists.
Head to Head: Leicester City vs West Bromwich
This Saturday's match will be the 118th meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 42 wins for Leicester City against 51 for West Bromwich, in addition to 24 draws.
West Brom has not defeated Leicester since November 2016, in that period of time, there are 6 wins and a draw for the Foxes.
West Brom takes on a title contender
Although it has fallen into an irregularity of results, West Brom is one of the most dangerous rivals for the dispute of the third promotion, Carlos Corberan's team is a team full of virtues and knows how to handle adversity, therefore, it will be a very complicated team in the dispute of the playoffs.
Leicester from better to worse
The Foxes rode most of the time in the championship, however, they lost their great advantage and now put at risk their direct promotion position, behind them come Leeds United and Southampton, teams that are ready to compete for this privileged position at the end of the tournament.
Enzo Maresca's team has the difficult mission of beating West Brom, to stay one more day in the direct promotion zone.
The Championship is on fire
One of the four contenders for the title is Leicester City, a team that this Saturday receives at home West Bromwich, a team that is also competitive and that has already secured a place in the playoffs for the third promotion to the Premier League.
The match will be played at the King Power Stadium
The King Power Stadium is the home of Leicester City of the EFL Championship, is a building located in the city of Leicester, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in July 2002 and has a capacity of 32261 spectators.
This is a suitable scenario for different types of events, not only related to soccer, recitals and even conferences can be held in the building, however, what most distinguishes them is their field of play, since they have one of the best gardening equipment of all European soccer.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 EFL Championship match: LeicesterCity vs West BromwichLive Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL… and I will be sharing with you this exciting match of the most competitive league in the world.