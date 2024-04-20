Tune in here Mazatlan vs Queretaro Live Score
What time is Mazatlan vs FC Juarez match?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs FC Juarez of 19th April in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Queretaro vs Mazatlan around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
April 19, 2024
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
April 19, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 19, 2024
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
April 19, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
April 19, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
April 19, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 19, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
April 20, 2024
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
April 19, 2024
|
19:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
April 19, 2024
|
20:00
Watch out for this Mazatlán FC player:
Throughout these 90 minutes, the player to watch will be Gustavo Del Prete, center forward for the Mazatlan FC gunners. Gustavo del Prete could not adapt with Pumas, the team with which he came to Mexican soccer, however, the Argentinean killer found a better version of himself in the team of the Pearl of the Pacific, finding the goal again and being the decisive man for Mazatlan FC to have a good offensive team, also, his great definition inside the area makes him a danger every time he touches the ball.
🇦🇹🌎 #PinchasPorElMundo • Nuevo gol del ex #EDLP Gustavo Del Prete, como jugador de @MazatlanFCpic.twitter.com/OJplMp7VLm https://t.co/HYnUB0hEfF— La Voz Albirroja (@Lavozalbirroja) January 31, 2024
Watch out for this FC Juárez player:
Around these 90 minutes, the player to watch will be the great goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado, because so far, he has proven to be a fundamental piece for Xolos not to take three or four goals per game, also, Jurado has served as a symbol of confidence in the lower area of the goal and that is exactly what the border team needs for this match where they are playing for their lives.
Last FC Juárez lineup:
S. Jurado; Edson, M. Mosquera, F. Calvo, R. Orquin; D. Campillo, J. Venegas; M. Castro, D. Villalpando, A. García; Á. Zaldívar.
Mazatlán FC's last lineup:
H. González; J. Díaz, V. Alvarado, F. Almada, J. Madueña; J. Colman, A. Montaño, S. Flores, E. Bárcenas; L. Amarilla, G. del Prete.
Background:
Mazatlán FC and FC Juárez have faced each other on a total of 8 occasions (4 wins for the cañoneras, 1 draw, 3 border victories) where the scales have been tipped in favor of the team from the Pearl of the Pacific. In terms of goals, Mazatlán FC is in the lead with 12 goals scored to FC Juárez's 11. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023 where FC Juárez beat Mazatlán FC 3-1.
This is where the party will be:
Remember when the Estadio El Encanto or better known by the gang as El Kraken was inaugurated? There was even a party and everything, with the very same Banda El Recodo inaugurating the sports venue that would be the home of one of the least successful clubs in the first division, but the most fun, the ones that add the most flavor to the league and the ones that always want to dazzle for something, the Mazatlán FC cannoneers. El Encanto has a capacity to hold 25,000 souls in its seats and was opened in 2020, being the newest in Mexican territory.
Galloping, but like a show horse
The Bravos de Juárez started the tournament like runaway horses that went from here to here and from here to there, however, any project that does not have a form and a structure ends up faltering and, in most cases, failing. Well, well, that has been the lesson they have had to learn in the FC Juarez squad tournament after tournament, although the squad is good and have proven to have quality to do great things, the frontier continue to slacken the pace halfway through the tournament and that leaves as a result that today they are one defeat away from being eliminated from the big party of Mexican soccer.
Puro Mazatlan, yes or no old man!
There are only 180 minutes left until the Clausura 2024 tournament comes to an end and the unknown in the Perla Del Pacífico continues to haunt the Mazatlán FC squad after they managed to get three points with a taste of oxygen, a taste of joy, a taste of surprise, illusion, dreams, hopes and a thousand more words that could adorn the victory against Querétaro by a final score of 2-0. However, with their feet on the ground, Mazatlán FC is in an obligation to bombard with everything they have in the ship the rival goal of the border team because if they want to be present in the big party of national football, they need to stop the Bravos de Juárez and hope that Santos Laguna does not win to reach the 17th matchday with the future in their own hands without the need to depend on someone else and a prayer.
Halfway through the season
Liga MX continues to advance by leaps and bounds as the 2023/24 season comes to a close. In the blink of an eye, we have gone from Day 1 of the championship to being more than halfway through the season, with the end of the regular tournament already on the horizon, little by little, the teams are beginning to take their positions in what will be another exciting end to the tournament where the teams will be looking for a qualifying ticket to the Mexican football playoffs or to enter the play-offs, but leaving the elimination zone, which currently covers more territory, from 18th to 11th place, is reason to say goodbye to the Clausura 2024. With rounds still to play, the big question is: Who will be the new Mexican soccer champion at the end of the season?
Kick-off time
The Mazatlan vs FC Juarez match will be played at Estadio El Encanto, in Mazatlan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
