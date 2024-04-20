Stay with us to follow Atlético San Luis vs Toluca live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
Last lineup for San Luis!
This is the team's latest lineup: Andrés Sánchez, Julio Domínguez, Vitinho, Unai Bilbao, Jordan Silva, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Javier Güemez, Rodrigo Dourado, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, Léo Bonatini and José De Jesús González.
Vitinho, player to follow!
The Atlético de San Luis forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Vitinho fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of those that attracted the most attention for the people of Potosí and little by little he has earned a starting position in the team's eleven until he is one of the top figures. At the moment, he has 1 goal and 3 assists, being the leader of the Potosí offensive.
How does San Luis get here?
Los Potosinos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 in the Play-In of the Liga MX and managing to reach the semifinals of the match, the team finished in seventh place with 23 points after 7 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses in the League MX. This was one of the most important factors to seek to carry out a major restructuring within the team to try to make the step up to a grand final. Atlético San Luis has a great squad with players like Jurgen Damm, Franck Boli, Vitinho , Andrés Sanchéz, Jordan Silva, Javier Guemez and Mateo Klimowicz. San Luis has a good squad and it has given the expected results. At the start of this campaign they will seek to have positive results to place themselves in the Liguilla positions and give a better impression than the last tournament. Currently the team is in fourteenth place in the table with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses.
Toluca's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Andrés Pereira, Mauricio Isais, Jean Meneses, Jesús Angulo, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Edgar López, Maximiliano Araujo and Juan Domínguez.
Maxi Araujo, player to follow!
The Toluca winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 4 goals and 2 assists in the previous regular season, becoming a great reference on the field. What Araujo should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Marcel Ruiz and Jean Meneses for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season. In this tournament, he already arrives with 1 assist so he continues to be an important piece.
How does Toluca arrive?
The Red Devils arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the Liguilla by not qualifying for it and not being part of the best teams in the tournament. The team finished in twelfth place with 21 points after 5 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses in Liga MX. Due to this, the board decided to make several changes from the coaching staff and bringing in different reinforcements in all areas of the field. Some interesting players on this squad are Maximiliano Araujo, Alexis Vega, Jean Meneses, Marcel Ruiz, Tiago Volpi and Claudio Baeza. Toluca has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, this campaign was positive by adding important points and surprising being a team that will be very hard to beat, the team is close to securing its direct ticket to the Liguilla. The objective of those led by Renato Paiva for this season is to return to the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer and show improvements compared to the previous tournament. Currently the team is in second place in the table with 29 points, after 8 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.
Where is the game?
The Alfonso Lastras Stadium located in Mexico City will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 83,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1966.
