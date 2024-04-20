Follow the New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings live with VAVEL
How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings
USA DATE: Friday, April 19th
USA Time: 21:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT and Sling TV.
Where and how to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings live
The transmission will be through paid streaming platforms for Mexico and Latin America on Star Plus and NBA Pass, for the United States on TNT and Sling TV and for Spain on DAZN Bet.
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m.
Brazil: 10:30 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Costa Rica: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m.
Spain: 03:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20.
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.
Peru: 8:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m.
Key player of Kings
De'Aaron Fox: Fox's perseverance can lead his team to the playoffs, 24 points in the historic victory against the Warriors dynasty. He previously scored 24 points against the Trail Blazers and 23 points against the Suns, an average in the regular season of 26.6 points per game.
Key player of Pelicans
C. J. McCollum: After Zion Williamson's absence due to injury, the guard will be a key piece for his team's aspirations. In the previous game he could only score nine points on the board, however, he had two outstanding performances at the close of the regular phase with 25 pts against Lakers and 28 pts against Warriors.
Last Kings lineup
Training against Warriors first Play-In game.
D'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domanras Sabonis.
Last Pelicans lineup
Training against Lakers first Play-In game. C.J. McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson y Jonas Valanciunas.
Latest matches
Total dominance by the Pelicans over the Kings, five victories for the local team, only one team has been seen on the court, we will see the result this time for a place in the Playoffs.
Kings 93-129 Pelicans.
Kings 112-117 Pelicans.
Pelicans 127-117 Kings.
Pelicans 133-100 Kings.
Pelicans 135-123 Kings.
To confirm the good step
The Kings are in a different moment, they arrive motivated after defeating the Golden State Warriors dynasty with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson (zero points) and Stephen Curry. Round game for Keegan Murray with 32 points and nine rebounds and Domantas Sabonis with 16 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds.
Record in the regular season of 46-36.
Second opportunity
The format allows double opportunities, and the Pelicans have it after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 110-106 in a very close game, which was defined by the poor performance in the second quarter of the New Orleans team. Zion Williamson, who was the standout with 40 points, seven assists and four rebounds, is out due to a hamstring injury in his left leg during the fourth quarter against the Lakers. Record in the regular season of 49-33.
Play-In Friday
This afternoon two Play-In games will be played in the NBA, Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat, the winner will be the 8th place in the east and will face the Boston Celtics and our match between New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings, the winner will be the 8 west, and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Smoothie King Center
The game will be played at the New Orleans Arena, currently called Smoothie King Center, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the Central Business District.
Capacity for 18,000 spectators and with 56 luxury boxes, the home of the Pelicans in the NBA from 2002 to the present, in addition to the NCAA team, Tulane Green Wave.
It has hosted the 2008 and 2014 NBA All-Star Games and the 2004 NCAA Women's Final Four.
Good evening to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings match, corresponding to the NBA Play-In, the match will take place at the Smoothie King Center, at 9:30 p.m.