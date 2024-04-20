Stay with us to experience the Matchday 16 match of Clausura 2024 of the MX League!
How to tune in to the matchday 16 of Liga MX?
The match between Tijuana and Puebla can be seen on television on the Fox Sports channel in Mexican territory.
Live and on stream, it is on ViX+ where this meeting can be seen.
Where can you see this match that corresponds to the penultimate day of Clausura 2024?
It is at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico) that these teams will face each other, however we leave you the schedules of different countries:
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 6:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 10:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.
United States: 11:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 12:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.
Possible alignment of Puebla
Jesus Rodriguez; Sebastián Olmedo, Luis García, Brayan Angulo; Efraín Orona, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Alberto Herrera, Ángel Robres; Gustavo Ferrarás, Santiago Ormeño
Possible Tijuana alignment
Antonio Rodríguez; Rafael Fernández, Aarón Mejía, Jesús Gómez, Kevin Balanta, Christian Rivera, Eduardo Armenta, Francisco Contreras, Efraín Álvarez, Domingo Blanco; Carlos Gonzalez.
What happened to Puebla?
Puebla has not had a good season, in their last game they lost at home against Cruz Azul by the minimum, this after a penalty that was scored in added time of the complement.
Tijuana Statements
Miguel Herrera spoke before this meeting: “I have encountered something atypical in football. A team owner who is aware that he wants a team project and that he opted for a large team. We know that this is measured by results and that this tournament has not been good at all in giving him the results that Jorge is looking for and now we must plan well and start well to be able to put this team at the top.”
“As I have said on other occasions, there is talk of my friendship with Jorge Alberto, but I also have friendship with Santiago Baños, a lot of friendship with Baños, with Mauricio Culebro, with José Antonio García himself, with Antonio Leaño, with Luis Miguel Salvador , with Pepe González Ornelas and Jorge Urdiales, who at the time had to make decisions, they made them, this does not pass as friendship, no matter how much you are a friend, if you do not give results.
Tijuana vs Puebla will be played here!
The Caliente stadium will be in charge of hosting the Matchday 16 match of the Liga MX between Tijuana and Puebla. This property has 17,608 seats to receive the fans of both teams, who will go to Tijuana, Baja California to watch the match.
How did Tijuana turn out in their last duel?
The last game that Tijuana played, they managed to add their first three points after beating FC Juárez in a fairly tedious match that was defined with a solitary goal.
In this preview we will bring you the most relevant news of this meeting, updates, as well as everything that happens in the surroundings of this property, the Caliente, which will host a great meeting.