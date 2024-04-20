Stay tuned for Cardiff City vs Southampton live streaming
What time is the Cardiff City vs Southampton EFL Championship match?
This is the kick-off time for the Cardiff City vs Southampton match on April 20, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Key player - Southampton
Adam Armstrong, the scorer of the Saints is the key player of the team. In this season he has 42 appearances with the team, registering 20 goals and 13 assists.
Key player - Cardiff City
Perry Ng is the key player of the Cardiff team, the defender has 39 appearances in the season, he has 6 goals and 4 assists this season.
Head to head: Cardiff City vs Southampton
With this Saturday's match, there are 57 meetings between the two, with a favorable balance of 21 wins for Cardiff and 20 for Soton, in addition to 15 draws between them.
Although this season's match went to the Saints, the three previous games had been won by the Welsh team.
Southampton take one last push
With four games left to play, the Saints seem to have taken the necessary momentum to go for direct promotion, the team captained by Russell Martin, is five points behind the leader, but has a game in hand, so a win in Cardiff would put them very close to the top and the direct promotion zone.
Cardiff City to close the season well
The Welsh team has been hovering all season in the middle of the table, today they are not competing for anything, but they will be the judges of Southampton this matchday.
Vincent Tan's team will try to make it as difficult as possible for the Saints.
The Championship is on fire
One of the four contenders for the title is Southampton, a team that this Saturday visits Cardiff City, a team that is not competing for anything, but that will be a tough nut to crack for the Saints, undoubtedly, it will be a match of many definitions for the interests of the championship.
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium
The Cardiff City Stadium is the home of Cardiff City of the EFL Championship, is a building located in the city of Cardiff, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in July 2009 and has a capacity of 33280 spectators.
This is a suitable scenario for different types of events, including Rugby matches are played in the building, besides being the second official stadium of the National Football Team of Wales.
