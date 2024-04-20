Stay with us to follow León vs Monterrey live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
This is the start time of the León vs Monterrey match in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 19 hours without transmission
Brazil: 20 hours without transmission
Chile: 20 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 18 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 18 hours without transmission
US (ET): 19 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 17 hours in Azteca, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 20 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 18 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 20 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 19 hours without transmission
Monterrey's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas, Érick Aguirre, Jorge Rodríguez, Omar Govea, Maximiliano Meza, Jordi Cortizo, Alfonso González and Germán Berterame.
Germán Berterame, player to follow!
The Monterrey forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as one of the best scorers and assists who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 1 goal and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming a great reference on the field. What Berterame should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Jesús Corona and Brandon Vázquez for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Monterrey arrive?
The Rayados arrive after finishing the Apertura 2023 outside of the Liguilla in the Quarterfinals, falling against Atlético San Luis. The team finished with 33 points after 10 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses in Liga MX. Some interesting players on this squad are Jesús Corona, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo and Germán Berterame. Monterrey has a great depth of squad and it has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive by adding in its first games. The team's objective is to seek to return to the Liguilla and fight to win their sixth Mexican soccer title. The Rayados suffered the loss of Rogelio Funes Mori, their team's all-time leading scorer, and one of the team's missions will be to find his replacement. Currently the team is in third place in the Liga MX with 29 points, after 8 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.
León's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Rodolfo Cota, Adonis Frias, Jaine Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Luís Cervantes, Andrés Guardado, Federico Viñas, Fidel Ambríz, Alan Medina, Ángel Mena and Nico López.
Ángel Mena, player to follow!
The Fiera striker continues in this tournament in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Colombian started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 2 goals and 1 assist in 5 games played . The Ecuadorian is becoming a fundamental piece of León's offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the Liga MX league. Ángel Mena must manage to work more with Federico Viñas and Nico López to create a fear offensive.
How does León arrive?
La Fiera arrives after completing the Apertura 2023 away in the Liguilla, the team finished with 23 points after 6 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses in the Liga MX. They were eliminated in the Liguilla when they fell against América by an aggregate score of 4 to 2. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to make an important change in the team, the coaching staff was renewed with the arrival of Jorge Bava . León has a deep squad and is expected to obtain the expected results with players such as Andrés Guardado, Ángel Mena, Federico Viñas, Nico López, Rodolfo Cota and Stiven Barreiro. The start of this campaign was negative as they went with a streak of 2 losses in their last 4 games against Pachuca and Toluca. La Fiera is in eleventh place in Clausura 2024 with 20 units, after 6 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses. So far, the team has begun to adapt to the playing style of the Uruguayan coach and has begun to show positive improvement to begin climbing positions in the table. León will try to take advantage of this game to try to continue with the possibility of entering the Play-In of the Liga MX, in case of a defeat or draw, the team would be eliminated from the next round.
Where is the game?
The León Stadium located in the city of León will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 31,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1967.
