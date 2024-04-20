Follow Manchester City vs Chelsea live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Manchester City vs Chelsea live, in addition to the latest information emerging from Wembley Stadium.
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Saturday, April 20th
USA Time: 12:15 p.m ET
TV: Universo and USA Network
Online: VAVEL
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live? These are the TV and online transmission options
The transmission will be on streaming and TV platforms for Mexico and Latin America on Star Plus and ESPN, for Spain on DAZN and for the United States on Universo and USA Network.
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 13:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 12:15 p.m.
Brazil: 13:15 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 13:15 p.m.
Colombia: 11:15 a.m.
Costa Rica: 10:15 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:15 a.m.
USA (ET): 12:15 p.m.
Spain: 18:15 p.m.
Mexico: 10:15 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:15 p.m.
Peru: 11:15 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:15 p.m.
Key player of Chelsea
Cole Palmer: The sensation of the moment in England, Palmer, now with a chance against his former team in an important instance. There are already 20 goals for the English midfielder in the Premier League, great quality and hitting the ball, speed and good decision in the last third of the field are his qualities.
C̶O̶L̶E̶ COLD PALMER. 🥶— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) April 15, 2024
QUADRUPLÉ. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ErKf83h9Ub
Key player of Manchester City
Phil Foden: The English midfielder has had a great season, especially this year where with good performances and goals he has earned a place in the starting 11, 21 goal contributions, 14 goals and seven assists in the Premier League.
A great goal against Real Madrid in the first leg and a hat trick against Aston Villa gave him the credentials to be a player to watch in this match.
Chelsea's latest lineup
Lineup for the Premier League game against Everton.
D. Petrovic; M. Cucurella, T. Silva, T. Chalobah, M. Gusto; M. Caicedo, C. Gallagher; M. Mudryk, C. Palmer, N. Madueke, N. Jackson.
DT. Mauricio Pochettino.
Manchester City's latest lineup
Lineup for the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid.
Ederson; K. Walker, M. Akanji, R. Dias, J. Gvardiol; Rodri, K. de Bruyne, B. Silva; P. Foden, J. Grealish, E. Haaland.
DT. Pep Guardiola.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Robert Jones, it will be his first game officiated in the competition, 19 games in the Premier League and two in the EFL Championship. This season he has coached Manchester City and Chelsea twice.
On March 9, he was in the Wolves' victory over Everton by two to one.
The only title
Disastrous season for Pochettino with the blues and this match could save the campaign, outside of any European competition, far in the fight for the Premier and runner-up in the Carabao Cup by losing the final against Liverpool.
He convincingly beat Everton in the league with a six-nil win, eight games without losing in all competitions.
A “quiet” path to reach the semi-finals, four wins and a draw against Preston North End, Aston Villa (it was played over two legs after a goalless draw), Leeds United and Leicester City.
They aspire to the double
The citizens arrive hurt after being eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on penalties; they are leaders of the Premier League with five games remaining.
Exceptional performance by Guardiola's team, since December 6, 2023 they have not known defeat in all competitions, a total of 28 games without losing.
Full of victories in the FA Cup against Huddersfield, Tottenham, Luton Town and Newcastle United.
Finalists wanted
This morning the first semi-final of the oldest tournament in the world will be played, between City and Chelsea, tomorrow morning Coventry City will face Manchester United.
The stadium
The game will be played at the legendary Wembley stadium located in the city of London, England. In 2002 the old Wembley was demolished, the “new” one was opened in 2007, part of the London 2012 Olympic Games project.
Capacity for 90,000 spectators. Home of the England National Team and host of the Community Shield, the semi-finals and finals of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match, corresponding to the FA Cup semi-final, the match will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 12:15 am.