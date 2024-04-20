Stay tuned to follow Norwich City vs Bristol City live
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the kickoff time for the Norwich City vs Bristol City game on April 20 in various countries:
Germany: 4:00 PM
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
United States: (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM (Canaries TV)
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Bristol City player to watch
On the 'Robins' side we will take into account Tommy Conway, a 21 year old young striker who has managed to score 9 goals in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays along with Mark Sykes. His tackling and unmarked runs could unbalance Norwich City defense.
Norwich City player to watch
In the 'Canaries' squad, the player to watch is Gabriel Sara, a young 24-year-old midfielder who has 12 goals and 11 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Josh Sargent. His tackling and speed make him a danger for Bristol City.
Latest Bristol City lineup
This is how Bristol City lined up against Huddersfield Town on Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship:
M. O'Leary (GK); G. Tanner, H. Roberts, R. McCrorie, M. James, J. Williams, C. Pring, M. Sykes, J. Knight, S. Twine and T. Conway.
Coach: Liam Manning.
Latest Norwich City lineup
This is how Norwich City faced Preston North End on Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship:
A. Gunn (GK); S. Duffy, B. Gibson, J. Stacey, S. McCallum, K. McLean, M. Nuñez, A. Barnes, B. Sainz, J. Sargent and G. Sara.
Coach: David Wagner.
Referees
Sam Barrott will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Norwich City vs Bristol City, his assistants will be Jonathan Hunt and Greg Read, and Ollie Yates will act as fourth official.
How is Bristol City coming along?
The 'Robins' in their last five games have performed well, with a run of three wins and two draws.
EFL Championship 13/04/2024 |
Bristol 1-1 Huddersfield
EFL Championship 10/04/2024 |
Bristol 5-0 Blackburn
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Sunderland 0-0 Bristol
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Plymouth 0-1 Bristol
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Bristol 1-0 Leicester
How are Norwich City coming along?
The 'Canaries' in their last five games have performed well, with a run of three wins, one loss and one draw.
EFL Championship 13/04/2024 |
Preston 0-1 Norwich
EFL Championship 09/04/2024 |
Sheffield Wed 2-2 Norwich
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Norwich 1-0 Ipswich
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Leicester 3-1 Norwich
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Norwich 2-1 Plymouth
Stadium
The Carrow Road will be the venue for this match of the 44th round of the EFL Championship, located in the city of Norwich, England. It was built by Norwich City Football Club in 1935. The stadium has a capacity for 27,244 fans.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Norwich City vs Bristol City corresponding to Matchday 44 of the 2023-24 EFL Championship.
