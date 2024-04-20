Live Streams Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams USA Saturday, 20 Apr 24 22:00 ET ESPN+ Argelia Sunday, 21 Apr 24 3:00 beIN Sports English 2, TOD and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Australia Sunday, 21 Apr 24 13:00 AEDT beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN Sports Connect Bangladesh Sunday, 21 Apr 24 8:00 IST N/A Bolivia Saturday, 20 Apr 24 22:00 Star+ Brazil Saturday, 20 Apr 24 23:00 AM Star+ Canada Saturday, 20 Apr 24 22:00 ET DAZN Canada Chile Saturday, 20 Apr 24 23:00 Star+ Colombia Saturday, 20 Apr 24 21:00 Star+ Ecuador Saturday, 20 Apr 24 21:00 Star+ India Sunday, 21 Apr 24 7:00 IST N/A Japan Sunday, 21 Apr 24 11:00 AM DAZN Japan Mexico Saturday, 20 Apr 24 20:00 Star+ Morocco Sunday, 21 Apr 24 2:00 N/A New Zealand Sunday, 21 Apr 24 15:00 N/A Nigeria Sunday, 21 Apr 24 3:00 N/A Spain Sunday, 21 Apr 24 3:00 N/A United Arab Emirates Sunday, 21 Apr 24 6:00 TOD, beIN Sports English 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT United Kingdom Sunday, 21 Apr 24 2:00 GMT N/A Peru Saturday, 20 Apr 24 21:00 Star+ If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

Ozan Tufan: 29-year-old Turkish midfielder, he is in his fourth season at the club. He has played 36 games out of a possible 45, scored 9 goals and provided 2 assists. With 44 shots, 20 of which have gone on target, and a passing accuracy of 83.8%, he has been an important element in the midfield. Additionally, he has created 33 scoring opportunities. Fábio Carvalho: 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder, he joined the club on loan this season. He has played all 16 possible games, scoring 8 goals. He stands out for his 15 shots on goal and his passing accuracy of 84.3%. Additionally, he has created 32 scoring opportunities.

Yáser Asprilla: 20-year-old Colombian midfielder, completing his fifth season at the club. He has participated in 44 of 47 possible games, contributing 6 goals and 7 assists. He stands out for his 69 shots, 26 of which have been on goal, as well as his 731 successful passes, 50 dribbles and 1,503 touches on the ball. In addition, he has made 93 touches in the rival area. Vakoun Bayo: 27-year-old Ivorian forward, he joined the club in 2022. He has played 39 games out of a possible 47, scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists. He has 43 shots, 359 successful passes and 24 opportunities created. In addition, he has made 15 dribbles and 754 touches on the ball, 91 of them in the opponent's area.

In their last match, played at home against QPR, they achieved a 3-0 victory. The goals were scored by Tufan, Carvalho and Philogene-Bidace.

In their last match, away from home against Southampton, they lost 3-2. Despite starting losing 2-0, they managed to recover and tie thanks to goals from Porteous and Koné. However, in the 99th minute, Southampton managed to score the decisive goal to take the victory.