Follow Watford vs Hull City live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Watford vs Hull City live, as well as the latest information emerging from Vicarage Road. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
Where, at what time and how to watch Watford vs Hull City live?
This is the start time of the match between Watford and Hull City on April 20, 2024 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|22:00 ET
|
ESPN+
|Argelia
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|3:00
|beIN Sports English 2, TOD and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Australia
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|13:00 AEDT
|beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN Sports Connect
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|8:00 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|22:00
|
Star+
|Brazil
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|23:00 AM
|
Star+
|Canada
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|22:00 ET
|DAZN Canada
|Chile
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|23:00
|
Star+
|Colombia
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|21:00
|
Star+
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|21:00
|Star+
|India
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|7:00 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|11:00 AM
|DAZN Japan
|Mexico
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|20:00
|Star+
|Morocco
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|2:00
|N/A
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|15:00
|N/A
|Nigeria
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|3:00
|N/A
|Spain
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|3:00
|N/A
|United Arab Emirates
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|6:00
|TOD, beIN Sports English 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|2:00 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|21:00
|Star+
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Top 3 current Hull City players
Jaden Philogene: 22-year-old English winger, he is in his second season at the club. He has played 28 of the 40 possible games, scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists. He stands out for his 104 shots, 35 of which have been on goal, as well as his passing accuracy of 81.6%. Furthermore, he has created 45 opportunities and made 78 dribbles. Finally, 1630 touches of the ball, 178 in the rival area.
Ozan Tufan: 29-year-old Turkish midfielder, he is in his fourth season at the club. He has played 36 games out of a possible 45, scored 9 goals and provided 2 assists. With 44 shots, 20 of which have gone on target, and a passing accuracy of 83.8%, he has been an important element in the midfield. Additionally, he has created 33 scoring opportunities.
Fábio Carvalho: 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder, he joined the club on loan this season. He has played all 16 possible games, scoring 8 goals. He stands out for his 15 shots on goal and his passing accuracy of 84.3%. Additionally, he has created 32 scoring opportunities.
Top 3 best current Watford players
Mileta Rajovic: 24-year-old Danish forward, joined the club during the second half of 2023. He has participated in 42 of the 45 possible matches, scoring 12 goals and providing 1 assist. He has 45 shots, 226 successful passes and 570 touches on the ball.
Yáser Asprilla: 20-year-old Colombian midfielder, completing his fifth season at the club. He has participated in 44 of 47 possible games, contributing 6 goals and 7 assists. He stands out for his 69 shots, 26 of which have been on goal, as well as his 731 successful passes, 50 dribbles and 1,503 touches on the ball. In addition, he has made 93 touches in the rival area.
Vakoun Bayo: 27-year-old Ivorian forward, he joined the club in 2022. He has played 39 games out of a possible 47, scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists. He has 43 shots, 359 successful passes and 24 opportunities created. In addition, he has made 15 dribbles and 754 touches on the ball, 91 of them in the opponent's area.
Hull City's latest lineup
In their last game, Hull City opted for a 4-4-2 formation. Allsop was in goal. The defensive line consisted of Slater, Jones, Greaves and Jacob. In the midfield, Ömur, Morton, Seri and Philogene, while up front Tufan and Carvalho were the two starting attackers.
Watford's latest lineup
In their last match, Watford opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bachmann in goal. The defensive line consisted of Porteous, Pollock, Hoedt and Lewis. In midfield, Kayembe and Dele-Bashiru served as the double pivot, while Asprilla, Chakvetadze and Dennis occupied more advanced positions in midfield. Bayo was the only forward in the starting lineup.
Hull City dreams of the play-offs
The team is currently in seventh position in the table, with a total of 65 points. Throughout the season, they have achieved 18 wins, 11 draws and 13 losses. In terms of goals, the team has scored a total of 62 and conceded 54. The team is six points away from sixth place, with nine points still to be played. Hull City has been competing in the league since the 2017-2018 season.
In their last match, played at home against QPR, they achieved a 3-0 victory. The goals were scored by Tufan, Carvalho and Philogene-Bidace.
Watford are comfortable in mid-table.
The team is in 15th position in the table with a total of 52 points. Throughout the season, they have had 12 wins, 16 draws and 15 losses. In terms of goals, the team has scored a total of 59 while conceding 58. Despite being in an average position, the gap with the 22nd position is 8 points, and is 21 points from the sixth position. Watford has been competing in the league since the 2022-2023 season.
In their last match, away from home against Southampton, they lost 3-2. Despite starting losing 2-0, they managed to recover and tie thanks to goals from Porteous and Koné. However, in the 99th minute, Southampton managed to score the decisive goal to take the victory.
Vicarage Road prepares for the match
The match between Watford and Hull City will take place at the Vicarage Road stadium, located in Watford, England. This stadium has a seating capacity of 21,577 and has been the home of Watford since its opening in 1922. As well as being the home of Watford, the stadium was also the home of Wealdstone F.C.
How have Hull City fared at Watford Stadium?
Championship 2010/11: Watford 1 – 2 Hull City
Championship 2011/12: Watford 1 – 1 Hull City
Championship 2012/13: Watford 1 – 2 Hull City
Premier League 2016/17: Watford 1 – 0 Hull City
Championship 2022/23: Watford 0 – 0 Hull City
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Watford and Hull City. My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be guiding you through this match that is part of matchday 44 of the EFL Championship. From Vicarage Road, we will bring you all the information prior to the match.