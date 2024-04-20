Stay tuned to follow Empoli vs Napoli live
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the kickoff time for the game between Empoli vs Napoli on April 20 in several countries:
Germany: 6:00 PM (DAZN Germany)
Argentina: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Bolivia: 12:00 PM (Star+)
Brazil: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Chile: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 11:00 AM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM (Star+)
Ecuador: 11:00 AM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 12:00 PM (Paramount+)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM (DAZN Italy / SKY Go Italy / 214 DAZN Zone)
United Kingdom: 6:00 PM (Discovery+ / TNT Sports 2 / Discovery+ App)
Mexico: 10:00 AM (Star+ / ESPN4)
Paraguay: 12:00 PM (Star+)
Peru: 11:00 AM (Star+)
Portugal: 5:00 PM (Sport TV Multiscreen / Sport TV5)
Uruguay: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 12:00 PM (Star+)
Napoli player to watch
On the 'Partenopei' side we will take into account Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a young 23-year-old striker who has managed to score 10 goals and 6 assists in the league tournament. He is very active in attacking plays alongside Victor Osimhen. His tackling, speed and dribbling could unbalance the Empoli defense.
Empoli player to watch
In the 'Azzurri' squad the player to watch is Matteo Cancellieri, a young 22-year-old midfielder who has 3 goals and 2 assists in the league tournament. He is very active in attacking plays alongside Szymon Zurkowski. His tackling and speed make him a danger for Napoli.
Last Napoli lineup
This is how Napoli lined up against Frosinone on Matchday 32 of the Serie A:
A. Meret (P); A. Rrahmani, L. Oestigaard, M. Rui, G. Di Lorenzo, S. Lobotka, P. Zielinski, A. Zambo Anguissa, M. Politano, K. Karavatskhelia and V. Osimhen.
Coach: Francesco Calzona.
Latest Empoli lineup
This is how Empoli faced Lecce on Matchday 32 of Serie A:
E. Caprile (P); S. Walukiewicz, B. Bereszynski, S. Luperto, R. Marin, S. Bastoni, E. Gyasi, G. Pezzella, M. Cancellieri, S. Zurkowski and A. Cerri.
Coach: Davide Nicola.
How does Napoli arrive?
The 'Partenopei' in their last five games have performed consistently, their best result coming against Monza with a run of one win, two draws and two defeats.
Serie A 14/04/2024 |
Napoli 2-2 Frosinone
Serie A 07/04/2024 |
Monza 2-4 Napoli
Serie A 30/03/2024 |
Napoli 0-3 Atalanta
Serie A 17/03/2024 | I
Inter 1-1 Napoli
Champions League 12/03/2024 |
Barcelona 3-1 Napoli
How does Empoli arrive?
The 'Azzurri' in their last five games have underperformed, their best result coming against Torino, with a run of four defeats and one win.
Serie A 13/04/2024 |
Lecce 1-0 Empoli
Serie A 06/04/2024 |
Empoli 3-2 Torino
Serie A 01/04/2024 |
Inter 2-0 Empoli
Serie A 15/03/2024 |
Empoli 0-1 Bologna
Serie A 10/03/2024 |
Milan 1-0 Empoli
Stadium
The Carlo Castellani Stadium will be the venue for this match of Day 33 of the Serie A, is located in the city of Empoli, Italy. Empoli Football Club plays its home matches there. It was built in 1923, but inaugurated until September 12, 1965. The stadium has a capacity for 16,800 spectators.
La Serie A continúa
The Italian First Division brings us a duel between two teams with very different realities. Empoli is in the seventeenth position with 28 points, with many possibilities of relegation to Serie B. On the other hand, Napoli is fighting in the eighth position with 49 points and possibilities of Europa League or Champions League, their last matches are of vital importance to fight for these competitions.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Inter Empoli vs Napoli corresponding to Matchday 32 of 2023-24 Serie A.
