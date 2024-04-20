Follow Inter Miami vs Nashville live with VAVEL
Where, how and at what time to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville live?
This is the start time of the match between Inter Miami and Nashville on April 20, 2024 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|19:30 ET
|MLS Season Pass and SiriusXM FC
|Argelia
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|0:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Australia
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|10:30 AEDT
|MLS Season Pass
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|5:30 IST
|MLS Season Pass
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|19:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Brazil
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|20:30 AM
|MLS Season Pass
|Canada
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|19:30 ET
|MLS Season Pass
|Chile
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|20:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Colombia
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|18:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|18:30
|MLS Season Pass
|India
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|4:30 IST
|MLS Season Pass
|Japan
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|8:30 AM
|MLS Season Pass
|Mexico
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|17:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Morocco
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|23:30
|MLS Season Pass
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|12:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Nigeria
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|0:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Spain
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|0:30
|MLS Season Pass
|United Arab Emirates
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|3:30
|MLS Season Pass
|United Kingdom
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|23:30 GMT
|MLS Season Pass
|Peru
|Saturday, 20 Apr 24
|18:30
|MLS Season Pass
Top 3 Nashville Players
Sam Surridge: 25-year-old English forward, he has participated in 7 of the 11 possible games. During this time, he has scored 4 goals and provided one assist. With 14 shots, 6 of them on goal, he has shown how dangerous he is in the rival area, with a total of 25 touches in said area.
Jacob Shaffelburg: 24-year-old Canadian winger, he has been present in 10 of the 11 possible games. He has scored 2 goals and contributed 4 assists. With 4 shots, 3 of them on goal, he has created 7 opportunities and made 15 touches in the opponent's area.
Hany Mukhtar: 29-year-old German midfielder, he has played 8 of the 11 possible games. During this time, he has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist. He stands out for his 208 successful passes with 82.4% accuracy. He has created 10 chances and touched the ball 390 times.
Top 3 Inter Miami players
Lionel Messi: The captain of the team, a 36-year-old Argentine who joined the club in 2023. He has been present in 8 of the 13 possible games, accumulating 7 goals and 4 assists. He has taken 37 shots, of which 14 have been on goal, with a total of 314 successful passes and an accuracy of 81.7%. In addition, he has created 13 opportunities and completed 19 dribbles, with a total of 524 touches, 36 of which have been in the opponent's area.
Luis Suárez: 37-year-old Uruguayan forward, he joined the club this season. He has participated in 12 of a possible 13 matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists. With 28 shots, 19 of them on goal, he has generated 15 opportunities and made 414 touches, 58 in the rival area.
Diego Gómez: 21-year-old Paraguayan midfielder, he joined the club in 2023. He has participated in 12 of the 13 possible games, contributing 3 goals and 3 assists. With 13 shots, 8 on goal, he has created 11 opportunities and completed 15 dribbles, with a total of 665 touches, 29 of which have been in the opponent's area.
How did Nashville line up in its last game?
Gary Smith opted for a 3-5-2 formation in which he lined up Panicco in goal; On the defensive line were Bauer, MacNaughton and Lovitz; In the center of the field were Muyl, Anunga, Yearwood, Godoy and Shaffelburg, with the two full-backs serving as wingers; while up front were Mukhtar and Surridge as a double nine.
How did Inter Miami line up in their last game?
'Tata' Martino opted for a 4-4-3 formation in which he lined up Callender in goal; On the defensive line were Weigandt, Avilés, Freire and Alba; Gressel, Busquets and Ruíz were located in the center of the field; while Messi, Suárez and Gómez were in the attacking trident.
Referee team
Central: Ismail Elfath
Assistant #1: Corey Parker
Assistant #2: Kyle Atkins
Fourth referee: Elvis Osmanovic
VAR: Chris Penso
AVAR: Tom Supple
The main referee of the match is Ismail Elfath, who previously served as fourth official in the World Cup final where Lionel Messi became champion, and also as central referee in the Leagues Cup final, in which Messi again won. champion against Nashville.
Nashville needs to climb positions
The team is in 14th place with 7 points after having won 1 game, tied 4 and lost 2. It is 3 points away from ninth place, a position that would qualify for the playoffs to the next phase. They have scored 8 goals and conceded 13. The team also aims to achieve its first title.
In their last home match against Philadelphia, they suffered a 1-2 defeat, with the team's only goal scored by Sam Surridge, which opened the scoring of the match.
Inter Miami wants to remain at the top
The team leads the Eastern Conference with 15 points after 4 games won, 3 tied and 2 lost. They are on equal points with the second team, but have a goal difference of +5, with 19 goals for and 14 against. The team is determined to win the MLS title for the first time in its history.
In their last matchup against Sporting Kansas City, they achieved a 2-3 victory. Despite starting at a disadvantage, Diego Gómez equalized the score, then the home team took the lead again, but Lionel Messi secured the tie and Luis Suárez scored the winning goal.
Chase Stadium prepares for the match
The match between Inter Miami and Nashville will take place at Chase Stadium in Florida, with capacity for 21,550 spectators. This facility serves as a temporary headquarters for Inter Miami until the completion of Miami Freedom Park. In addition, it will be the permanent location of the Inter Miami II subsidiary team and the club's academy. The stadium design is oriented from south to north to prevent the sun from affecting the goalkeepers' vision during daytime matches.
How has Nashville fared at Chase Stadium?
MLS 2021: Inter Miami 2 – 1 Nashville
MLS 2021: Inter Miami 1 – 5 Nashville
MLS 2023: Inter Miami 0 – 0 Nashville
U.S Open Cup 2023: Inter Miami 2 – 1 Nashville
CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024: Inter Miami 3 – 1 Nashville
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Inter Miami and Nashville. I am Gibelly Agudelo and I will be guiding you through this matchday 9 match of the MLS. I'll bring you all the news and details from Chase Stadium, where the game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.