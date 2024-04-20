Live Streams Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams USA Saturday, 20 Apr 24 19:30 ET MLS Season Pass and SiriusXM FC Argelia Sunday, 21 Apr 24 0:30 MLS Season Pass Australia Sunday, 21 Apr 24 10:30 AEDT MLS Season Pass Bangladesh Sunday, 21 Apr 24 5:30 IST MLS Season Pass Bolivia Saturday, 20 Apr 24 19:30 MLS Season Pass Brazil Saturday, 20 Apr 24 20:30 AM MLS Season Pass Canada Saturday, 20 Apr 24 19:30 ET MLS Season Pass Chile Saturday, 20 Apr 24 20:30 MLS Season Pass Colombia Saturday, 20 Apr 24 18:30 MLS Season Pass Ecuador Saturday, 20 Apr 24 18:30 MLS Season Pass India Sunday, 21 Apr 24 4:30 IST MLS Season Pass Japan Sunday, 21 Apr 24 8:30 AM MLS Season Pass Mexico Saturday, 20 Apr 24 17:30 MLS Season Pass Morocco Saturday, 20 Apr 24 23:30 MLS Season Pass New Zealand Sunday, 21 Apr 24 12:30 MLS Season Pass Nigeria Sunday, 21 Apr 24 0:30 MLS Season Pass Spain Sunday, 21 Apr 24 0:30 MLS Season Pass United Arab Emirates Sunday, 21 Apr 24 3:30 MLS Season Pass United Kingdom Saturday, 20 Apr 24 23:30 GMT MLS Season Pass Peru Saturday, 20 Apr 24 18:30 MLS Season Pass If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

Jacob Shaffelburg: 24-year-old Canadian winger, he has been present in 10 of the 11 possible games. He has scored 2 goals and contributed 4 assists. With 4 shots, 3 of them on goal, he has created 7 opportunities and made 15 touches in the opponent's area. Hany Mukhtar: 29-year-old German midfielder, he has played 8 of the 11 possible games. During this time, he has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist. He stands out for his 208 successful passes with 82.4% accuracy. He has created 10 chances and touched the ball 390 times.

Luis Suárez: 37-year-old Uruguayan forward, he joined the club this season. He has participated in 12 of a possible 13 matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists. With 28 shots, 19 of them on goal, he has generated 15 opportunities and made 414 touches, 58 in the rival area. Diego Gómez: 21-year-old Paraguayan midfielder, he joined the club in 2023. He has participated in 12 of the 13 possible games, contributing 3 goals and 3 assists. With 13 shots, 8 on goal, he has created 11 opportunities and completed 15 dribbles, with a total of 665 touches, 29 of which have been in the opponent's area.

Assistant #1: Corey Parker Assistant #2: Kyle Atkins Fourth referee: Elvis Osmanovic VAR: Chris Penso AVAR: Tom Supple The main referee of the match is Ismail Elfath, who previously served as fourth official in the World Cup final where Lionel Messi became champion, and also as central referee in the Leagues Cup final, in which Messi again won. champion against Nashville.

In their last home match against Philadelphia, they suffered a 1-2 defeat, with the team's only goal scored by Sam Surridge, which opened the scoring of the match.

In their last matchup against Sporting Kansas City, they achieved a 2-3 victory. Despite starting at a disadvantage, Diego Gómez equalized the score, then the home team took the lead again, but Lionel Messi secured the tie and Luis Suárez scored the winning goal.