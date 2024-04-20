author
Rules of sprint races ❗

They consist of 100 kilometers (for example, 24 laps at the Red Bull Ring or 19 in China).

Last between 25 minutes and half an hour

Pit stops are not compulsory, only optional

Teams choose which set of tires to use

The grid for Saturday's sprint race is decided by the sprint qualifying on Friday afternoon

The pole position holder is considered the fastest of Saturday's main qualifying, there will not be two poles (Friday's short qualifying is not a pole position)

Only the first eight finishers of the sprint races score points.

Podiums do not count for statistics

The result of the sprint race does not define the grid for Sunday's main race, which will have been defined by Saturday's main qualifying.

The DRS in the sprint race can be used after the first lap.

April 19, 2024 8:19 PM ET
author
Pole position in the sprint race

Lando Norris achieved a time of 1:57"940 in the sprint race qualifying and thanks to this time he beat Lewis Hamilton and his time of 1:59"201, thus taking the pole position in this first sprint race mode of the year.

April 19, 2024 8:15 PM ET
author
The last Chinese Grand Prix

On April 14, 2019, the 2019 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix took place at the Shanghai International Circuit. The 5.451-kilometer circuit was completed in 56 laps. In qualifying, Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel managed to overtake their teammates, reducing the latter's performance. However, the big winner of that Grand Prix turned out to be Lewis Hamilton in the "1000th race". I am quoting that it was the last time a race was held at this circuit in a "Grand Circus" session.

April 19, 2024 8:00 PM ET
author
Welcome

Welcome to live, real-time coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix qualifying for the 2024 Formula 1 season. 

April 19, 2024 7:55 PM ET
author
April 19, 2024 7:50 PM ET
author
April 19, 2024 7:45 PM ET
author
April 19, 2024 7:40 PM ET
author
Chinese GP preview

For this new version of the Chinese Grand Prix, Formula 1 arrives with its range of C2, C3 and C4 tires. The Chinese race is not run since 2019 and for this reason, much of the strategy by the teams could change to the regularly seen in previous races.

April 19, 2024 7:35 PM ET
author
Sprint race starting grid

April 19, 2024 7:30 PM ET
author
Weekend

This will be the first Grand Prix of the year to feature a sprint race. Overall, the weekend will be divided as follows:

Friday

Free practice

Sprint Qualifying

Saturday

Sprint race

Race Qualifying

Sunday

Race

April 19, 2024 7:25 PM ET
author
Free practice classification

April 19, 2024 7:20 PM ET
author
Formula 1 returns to China

For many, Covid-19 and the pandemic was a very short time ago, but to their surprise, four years have passed. The circuits closed their gates to protect the fans of the great circus without knowing that some would take longer than expected to reopen them.
Max Verstappen is the great favorite to win the race, after the favoritism that counts in the season the power that his Red Bull possesses.

April 19, 2024 7:15 PM ET
author
Shanghai Circuit

The Shanghai circuit is, in particular, 5,451 meters long. The first corner, one of the most complicated of the season, has seen some memorable overtaking after arriving from the main finishing straight.
The other straight, the one at the back of the circuit, has a length of 1.2 kilometers, being one of the longest of the championship. At this point, drivers can reach speeds of up to 340 kilometers per hour.
With 16 corners in total, 9 right-handers and 7 left-handers, and with a temperature that is generally optimal for driving, the degradation of the track is not one of the most notable on the calendar.

April 19, 2024 7:10 PM ET
author
April 19, 2024 7:05 PM ET
