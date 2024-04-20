Last between 25 minutes and half an hour

Pit stops are not compulsory, only optional

Teams choose which set of tires to use

The grid for Saturday's sprint race is decided by the sprint qualifying on Friday afternoon

The pole position holder is considered the fastest of Saturday's main qualifying, there will not be two poles (Friday's short qualifying is not a pole position)

Only the first eight finishers of the sprint races score points.

Podiums do not count for statistics

The result of the sprint race does not define the grid for Sunday's main race, which will have been defined by Saturday's main qualifying.

The DRS in the sprint race can be used after the first lap.