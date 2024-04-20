Tune in here Aberdeen vs Celtic Live Score
Brendan Rodgers
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers spoke about what it will be like to play in the Scottish Cup, praising the competition and also the match against Aberdeen: "I'm really looking forward to it. I've had to wait a long time to get back to Hampden this time. The Scottish Cup is a very rich competition in its history, especially for a club like Celtic, who have won it 41 times. The memories created in this competition over the years are iconic for the club, so for us to be able to take that step with another opportunity to win it, I'm really looking forward to it. Our training has been great this week and everyone is on the same page. We've got players back and available, the quality and speed of training has been absolutely excellent. And it's at this time of the season that a club like ours comes alive with the expectation and opportunity to win titles. That's something I found here my first time and I feel it again this time. We're going there and we respect Aberdeen. It hasn't been a great season for them in terms of the league and changes of manager, but any semi-final is always a tough game, but we're ready for it. We have to expect a tough game and any team that reaches the semi-final has the opportunity to reach the final. So I imagine Peter (Leven) and his team will try to seize the opportunity. For us, the focus is on ourselves and our own performance, and I'm very focused on that, nothing else really apart from preparing for this game. Hampden is a very special place and we've never forgotten that. Obviously, it was a stressful final. We didn't start very well, but then we got back into the game, which ebbed and flowed. But as the game went on, in the last half hour, it looked like we would be the ones to score, we kept pressing and obviously Derek's team kept fighting and held us off. But then Tom's moment of magic won the game. It was an incredible feeling and I loved the moments at Hampden playing these games. The game and the occasion create the atmosphere, and every time I've been there, I've loved the atmosphere and it's always been a great occasion. You can say that when you win and that helps, but I've always thought they're great occasions and you have to enjoy them."
Possible XI: Celtic
Celtic's probable team for the match is: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki and Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata and Hatate; Furuhashi, Kuhn and Hyun-Jun.
Possible XI: Aberdeen
Aberdeen's probable team for the match is: Roos, Devlin, Gartenmann, MacDonald and Mackenzie; Barron, Duncan, McGrath, Clarkson and Lopes; Miovski.
Absentees
Aberdeen will be without the injured Rubezic for this match. Celtic, on the other hand, will be without Maeda, Scales and McCarthy, who are all injured.
Scottish Cup
Aberdeen and Celtic entered the Scottish Cup in the Fourth Round of the competition, where Aberdeen got past Clyde, winning 2-0. At the same stage, Celtic beat Buckie Thistle 5-0. In the round of 16, Aberdeen beat Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0, the same score Celtic beat St Mirren by. Finally, in the quarter-finals, Aberdeen saw off Kilmarnock 3-1, while Celtic beat Livingston 4-2.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic, meanwhile, have drawn and won twice in their last two games. On March 21, they won 3-0 away to Livingston, with goals from Brandon, Paulo Bernardo and O'Riley. On Sunday (7), away from home, it was a 3-3 draw with Rangers, with Maeda opening the scoring, O'Riley adding to his tally, Tavernier reducing it, Sima equalizing for Rangers, Idah scoring for Celtic and Matondo equalizing once again. And on Saturday (13), at home, the win was 3-0 over St Mirren, with goals from Hatate, Furuhashi and Idah, all in the second half.
Last Matches: Aberdeen
Aberdeen come into this game with one win and two draws. They won 2-1 at home to Ross County on March 30, with goals from Miovski and McGrath, while Murray scored for the visitors. On Saturday (6), the away game was a goalless draw with Livingston. And on Saturday (13), again goalless, the draw was at home to Dundee.
