Tune in here Sheffield United vs Burnley Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sheffield United vs Burnley match.
How to watch Sheffield United vs BurnleyLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Sheffield United vs Burnley live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and SiriusXM, Peacock app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
O'Shea!
Burnley player O'Shea analyzed the club's recent performances, as well as keeping alive the hope of not dropping to the EFL Championship: "Yeah, it definitely feels like two points lost. I thought the lads played really well. To concede the goal the way we did was disappointing, but that's soccer and now we're looking forward to the game at the weekend to put things right. I think we've got the momentum that was probably missing at the start of the season, which is what you need, especially in the position we're in now. It's a good time to start picking up points. The games are running out, so the points are running out too. Every game is a great opportunity to pick up points and put ourselves in the right position at the end. Nobody is safe yet. That's the main thing until the end of the season, you don't know people's fate and there's still an opportunity for us, and we'll keep going like this. This weekend is a great game for us to add to that and hopefully pick up some points. It's going to be a tough game; we know that, but it's a game we're going into with confidence. I think they've done well. They've also been unlucky at times this season. It's definitely a different team to the one we faced at the start of the season, which will be a different test for us. We now have a new coach, playing a different type of soccer. A coach who also understands the club. It will be a test, we know the test they will bring us at the weekend, we have to be ready for that and also play our style of soccer."
Probable Burnley
Burnley's probable team for the match is: Muric, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve and Taylor; Foster, Berge, Brownhill, Cullen and Odobert; Datro Fofana.
Probable Sheffield
Sheffield Wednesday's probable team for the match is: Grbic, Holgate, Trusty and Ahmedhodzic; Osborn, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster and Larouci; McBurnie and Brereton.
Absentees
Sheffield Wednesday will be without Robinson, Jebbison, Brewster, Davies, Baldock, Egan, Basham, Norrington-Davies and Lowe, all injured. Burnley, meanwhile, will be without the injured Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Koleosho, Ramsey and Redmond.
Premier League
The two teams facing each other today are already sunk in the Premier League's Z-3, where Sheffield Wednesday are bottom with just 16 points and Burnley, with 20, are 19th. Above them, in the relegation zone, are Luton Town, on 25 points. The first team out of the relegation zone is Nottingham Forest, on 26 points, just one point below Everton.
Last Matches: Burnley
Burnley, on the other hand, have drawn two and lost one of their last games. On April 2, they drew 1-1 at home to Burnley, with Larsen opening the scoring and Ait-Nouri equalizing. On Saturday (6), the defeat was 1-0 away to Everton, with Calvert-Lewin scoring. And on Saturday (13), finally, the draw came once again at home, now with Brighton, with Brownhill opening the scoring and Muric, in an own goal, equalizing.
Last Matches: Sheffield
Sheffield United come into the match with one defeat, one win and one draw in their last games. On April 4, they lost 3-1 away to Liverpool, with goals from Darwin Núñez, Mac Allister and Gakpo, while Bradley scored an own goal. On Sunday (7), it was a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea, with goals from Bogle and McBurnie, while Thiago Silva and Madueke scored for the Blues. On Saturday (13), they lost 2-0 away to Brentford, with goals from Arblaster and Onyeka.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Premier League match: Sheffield United vs Burnley Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.