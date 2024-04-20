Permanece conectado en VAVEL para seguir el Wolverhampton vs Arsenal
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wolves vs Arsenal in real time in the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Guide to Watch Wolves vs Arsenal in Real Time: TV Broadcasting Options and Where to Watch Online
The match will be broadcast on television on NBC Sports.
Wolves vs Arsenal can be tuned in from live streams from NBC App, UNIVERSO, and USA Network
Last lineup Arsenal
D. Raya; B. White, W. Saliba, Gabriel, J. Kiwior; M. Odegaard, Jorginho, D. Rice; B. Saka, K. Havertz, G. Martinelli.
Last lineup Wolves
Jose Sa, Semedo, Bueno, Kilman, Toti, Doherty, Gomes, Lemina, Doyle, Sarabia, Cunha.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Wolves vs Arsenal will be Simon Hooper; Adrian Holmes, first row; Simon Long, second row; Graham Scott, fourth assistant; Peter Bankes, VAR assistant.
How are Arsenal coming into this match?
On the other hand, the Gunners, led by Mikel Arteta, are fighting for the Premier League championship along with Manchester City and Liverpool, so these games in the final stretch of the season, it is crucial not to drop points;
Arsenal comes into this weekend with a bad taste in their mouths as they ended their participation in the Champions League in midweek after losing to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, 3-2 on aggregate.
Now, Arteta's charges want to take that elimination as motivation to win the Premier League, something that will be a difficult task as this championship has been denied to them for two decades now.
Currently, Arsenal is in second place in the Premier League with 71 points, the same as Liverpool, and two points behind leaders Manchester City. The Gunners come into this match after losing to Aston Villa by a score of 2-0.
How are Wolverhampton coming into this match?
The Wolves, coached by Gary O'Neil, have not had the best season and will want to close it with the best possible dignity;
Already out of the Europa League and far from winning the Premier League, Wolves can only close the season in the best possible way and try to get a place in European competitions for the following soccer year, something that also sounds complicated due to their position in the overall standings.
Currently, Wolverhampton is in 11th place in the standings with 43 accumulated points, 17 points behind fifth-place Tottenham, which could play in the Europa League. In their most recent league match, Wolves played to a 2-2 draw away to Nottingham Forest.
Premier League matchday 34
We are already in the final stretch of the season and again we have activity in the best leagues in the world to continue with all the activity of the English league in this fourth month of the year and in the second half of the season.On this Saturday we continue with the soccer activity in the Premier League and, the city of Wolverhampton, will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are fighting for different causes in the overall table; nothing more and nothing less than Wolves hosting Arsenal. A match between two teams that need the victory, one to stay at the top of the standings while the other wants the three points to get out of the mid-table and aspire to a place in European competitions next year. Despite that the Londoners look like 'favorites' for their good numbers and the quality in the squad, Wolves want to give a blow on the table and take advantage of the locality to bring joy to their fans in this difficult match. Can the locals achieve victory or will the visitors do it?
The match will be played at the Molineux stadium
The match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal will be played at Molineux Stadium, in the city of Wolverhampton, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:30 pm (ET).
