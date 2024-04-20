It is one of the five major sports leagues in the United States, along with the NBA (basketball), the NFL (American football), the MLB (baseball) and the MLS (soccer). The league has been a stage for international stars and has contributed to the global development of ice hockey, including achievements in competitions such as the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

The NHL playoffs champion takes home the Stanley Cup, the oldest professional sports trophy in North America, created in 1893. Teams such as the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and others have left a significant mark on the league history.

The NHL is a cornerstone of the ice hockey world and continues to attract passionate fans across the North American continent.