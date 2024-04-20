Follow the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes live with VAVEL
Schedule in different countries for the duel between New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes
- United States (East), Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay - 16:00 PM
- Spain - 22:00 PM
- Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay - 17:00 PM
- Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru - 15:00 PM
Where to watch the NHL?
NHL games will be broadcast worldwide through the Disney networks, ESPN and the ESPN app itself. This plan guarantees complete coverage of the regular round, as well as the playoffs, the All-Star Game, outdoor games and the Stanley Cup Final
New York Islanders important players
- Barzal, the team's leading scorer in the 2023-24 season, leads all Islanders with 40 points in his four playoff appearances between 2019 and 2023. Aside from members of the club's dynasty in the 1980s, only Two players have scored that many points in the playoffs while wearing an Islanders jersey: Josh Bailey (16 goals and 34 assists for a total of 50 points) and Nelson (25 goals and 21 assists for a total of 46 points).
- Patrick Roy is looking to become the second head coach in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup as both a goaltender and a coach. If he makes it, he will join Lester Patrick, who was the Rangers' head coach for 13 seasons and also played goalie in a pinch-hit game during the 1928 Stanley Cup Final.
The NHL, major ice hockey league
The NHL is considered by the International Ice Hockey Federation to be the world's premier league in its sport.
It is one of the five major sports leagues in the United States, along with the NBA (basketball), the NFL (American football), the MLB (baseball) and the MLS (soccer). The league has been a stage for international stars and has contributed to the global development of ice hockey, including achievements in competitions such as the Olympic Games and the World Cup.
The NHL playoffs champion takes home the Stanley Cup, the oldest professional sports trophy in North America, created in 1893. Teams such as the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and others have left a significant mark on the league history.
The NHL is a cornerstone of the ice hockey world and continues to attract passionate fans across the North American continent.
Preview for New York Islanders
The New York Islanders sealed their fifth trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the last six years and it is the first time in franchise history that they have done so after making a coaching change in the middle of a season when they hired Patrick Roy in January to replace Lane Lambert.
A worrying aspect with which the Islanders reach the postseason is their offense, with an average of 2.99 goals per game, they are the eleventh weakest offense in the NHL and against a team like Carolina with the fourth best defense and the best unit to eliminate penalties, it will be necessary for their key attacking players such as Mathew Barzal, Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee to have their aim well tuned.
Preview for Carolina Hurricanes
Since 2006, when they lifted the Stanley Cup, the Carolina Hurricanes have been fighting to repeat that feat, although it has not been an easy task. The first step is always getting back to the playoffs, and this Raleigh, North Carolina-based team has earned its sixth consecutive postseason berth, marking its 19th trip to the playoffs.
In the First Round, the team led by coach Rod Brind’Amour will face the New York Islanders.
In the history of postseason matchups between these two teams, the Hurricanes hold a 2-0 lead. In 2019, they swept the Islanders in the Second Round, and also beat them in the opening round of 2023. The rivalry promises excitement and an exciting matchup on the ice.
Eastern Conference playoffs
- Saturday, April 20 at 5pm: New York in Carolina.
- Monday, April 22 at 7:30 pm: New York in Carolina.
- Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 pm: Carolina in New York.
- Saturday, April 27 at 2pm: Carolina in New York.
- * Tuesday, April 30- To be determined: New York in Carolina.
- * Thursday, May 2- To be determined: Carolina in New York.
- * Saturday, May 4- To be determined: New York in Carolina.
- * If necessary
The most anticipated moment has arrived!
The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the dates, start times and national television coverage for Game 1 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference. These exciting matches will begin on Saturday, April 20.
