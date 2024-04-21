Stay tuned here to follow PSG vs Lyon
What time is the match between PSG vs Lyon in Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Lyon player
Alexandre Lacazette is the third top scorer in Ligue 1 with 15 goals. This season, added to his cup goals, he has 18. A far cry from the 31 matches he managed last season. This is his second season for the 32-year-old French striker, who returned home after several seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal. He arrives after scoring in the last three games in a row.
Watch out for this PSG player
Kylian Mbappé is in great form and with some astonishing numbers. The 25-year-old France captain has 41 goals in 42 matches and nine assists this season. With 24 goals in the domestic league, he is the top scorer in Ligue 1. He has just scored a brace against FC Barcelona to send PSG into the semifinals. Although his future may be far from Paris, he wants to end his time in the best way and fight for titles.
How is Lyon coming along?
They are coming off a heroic 4-3 home win over Brest. The winning goal was scored with a penalty in stoppage time in the 105th minute. They have three wins in a row and six matches without defeat. Their last defeat was a 3-0 loss to Lens on March 3. Qualified for the final of the Coupe de France, their objective is to qualify for European competitions. They are currently seventh in Ligue 1 with 41 points. They are two points away from the Conference League places and three points away from the fifth position, which would give them access to the Europa League group stage.
Last five matches
Lyon 4-3 Brest : Ligue 1 : April 14, 2024
Nantes 1-3 Lyon : Ligue 1 : April 7, 2024
Lyon 3-0 Valenciennes : Coupe de France : April 2, 2024
Lyon 1-1 Reims : Ligue 1 : 30 March 2024
Toulouse 2-3 Lyon: Ligue 1 : March 15, 2024
How is PSG coming along?
Paris Saint-Germain has just reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League by eliminating FC Barcelona. After losing 2-3 in Paris, they came from behind to win the second leg 4-1 in Barcelona. This is the fourth time in history that they have made it to the top four of the European competition. As for Ligue 1, in their last match they drew 1-1 against Clermont. They are leaders in the French league with 63 points, ten points ahead of Brest, who have a game in hand, and 11 points ahead of Monaco.
Last five matches
FC Barcelona 1-4 PSG: UEFA Champions League : 16 April 2024
PSG 2-3 FC Barcelona : UEFA Champions League: 10 April 2024
PSG 1-1 Clermont | Ligue 1: 6 April 2024
PSG 1-0 Stade Rennais : Coupe de France: 3 April 2024
Marseille 0-2 PSG : Ligue 1 : March 31, 2024
Background
The head-to-head record between the two teams is in favor of Paris Saint-Germain, who have won 45 times. Lyon have won 31 times, while 28 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on September 3, 2023, when PSG won 4-1 away. Of the last six meetings between the two teams, only one has been lost by the Parisians. Lyon won last season at the Parc des Princes.
Last five matches
Lyon 1-4 PSG : Ligue 1 : September 3, 2023
PSG 0-1 Lyon : Ligue 1 : April 2, 2023
Lyon 0-1 PSG : Ligue 1 : 18 September 2022
Lyon 1-1 PSG : Ligue 1 : 9 January 2022
PSG 2-1 Lyon : Ligue 1 : September 19, 2021
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes, a stadium located in the city of Paris. It was inaugurated in May 1972 and has a capacity for 48583 spectators.
Preview of the match
PSG and Lyon will meet this Sunday, April 21, 2024 for the 30th matchday of the Ligue 1 season.
