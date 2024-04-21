Stay tuned to follow Chivas vs Queretaro in real time on Liga MX match date 16.
Referee
The central referee for tomorrow's match will be Oscar Mejía Garcia, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that promises to have a lot of friction with two teams that will be looking for the necessary victory, this will be the central referee for tomorrow's match in the 16th round of the Liga MX.
Akron Stadium
The Chivas stadium, one of the most important and largest in Mexican soccer, has a capacity for 46,000 spectators and was inaugurated on July 30, 2010. It will host this match between Chivas and Queretaro, a match that is of the utmost importance as both teams are looking for three points to secure their ticket to the Mexican soccer's big party.
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Queretaro online and in real time on Liga MX Clausura 2024 match day 16
The Chivas vs Querétaro match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.
The Chivas vs Queretaro match will be broadcast via streaming on the Vix+ channel.
What time is the Chivas vs Querétaro live match day 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Chivas vs Querétaro match on April 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 10:00 a.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.
South Africa: 8:00 a.m.
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom: 02:00 hours
France: 02:00 hours
Italy: 02:00 hours
Netherlands: 02:00 hours
Belgium: 02:00 hours
Germany: 02:00 hours
Absences
In the case of absences, the only absentee for tomorrow is Emmanuel Gularte, who will not be able to see activity due to the expulsion he suffered last game against Mazatlan, while Chivas will be able to count on a full squad and there is even a doubt as to whether Javier Hernandez will be on the field, these are the absences for tomorrow.
Background
The record leans towards a draw in this rivalry, as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 3 games won by Chivas, 2 games won by Queretaro and 9 draws, despite this a close game is expected where the favorite is slightly the Chivas for playing at home and with their fans, this is the background for tomorrow's match.
How does Querétaro arrive?
Querétaro is coming off a very painful 2-0 defeat against Mazatlan, they were down a man and did not get a win that would have been important for them, now they will try to get rid of that bitter taste tomorrow against Chivas, the roosters are in 10th position with 23 points and a record of 6 wins, If they win tomorrow, they could move up to 6th place and almost guarantee a playoff spot. A very intense match awaits us with two teams urgently looking for 3 points, this is how the two teams arrive at this penultimate day of the regular season in Liga MX.
How will Chivas arrive?
Chivas came from defeating Pachuca 1-0 in a match that was very intense with a Pachuca team that tried to tie the match but in the end was unable to score against a great Chivas defense, the herd is looking to at least secure its ticket to the playoffs against a team that is experiencing a great moment in the tournament, Querétaro, Chivas are in 8th place with 25 points and a record of 7 wins, 4 ties and 4 defeats, if they win tomorrow they could climb up to 5th place, which is why this match is so important. This is how the local team will arrive at this match that promises to be very exciting in this 16th round of Liga MX.
