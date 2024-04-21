Follow the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live with VAVEL
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Saturday, April 20th
USA Time: 20:00 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live? These are the TV and online transmission options
The transmission will be through paid streaming platforms for Mexico and Latin America on Star Plus and for the United States on TNT
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Costa Rica: 6:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 8:00 p.m.
Spain: 01:00 a.m. Sunday, April 21.
Mexico: 6:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Key player of Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews: Important in the seasons to lead Toronto to the playoffs, a consistent team since its selection in the draft. 69 goals, his personal record, one shy of a historic figure, he won his third Rocket Richard Trophy of his career.
Key player of Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand: The left winger was a key piece in leading his team to the playoffs, after the absence of the historic Bergeron player since 2008. 29 goals and 38 assists in 82 games.
Latest results Maple Leafs
Defeat 6-4 in Lightning
5-2 defeat at Panthers
Defeat 5-4 vs Red Wings
Defeat 6-5 vs Devils
5-2 victory at Devils
Latest Bruins results
3-1 loss vs Senators
2-0 defeat at Capitals
6-4 victory at Penguins
4-1 loss vs Hurricanes
3-2 victory vs Panthers
Face to face in playoffs
Intense duels between traditional teams in the league, 16 times they have faced each other in these instances, eight series per side, this will be #17, we will see who takes advantage in the history.
Fact: 4th time in 11 years that they have met in the playoffs. Upcoming games: Monday, April 22 at 7pm: Toronto in Boston. Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm: Boston in Toronto. Saturday, April 27 at 8pm: Boston in Toronto. With the possibility of playing three more games if necessary to define a winner for the next round.
To confirm the good step
On the other hand, the Maple Leafs reached the playoffs with a record of 46-26-10 and 102 points, a constant team always in important instances.
Fact: Eighth consecutive classification.
Fact: Auston Matthews was one goal away from reaching 70 points in the regular season, only seven players have achieved it.
For the seventh
The Bruins qualified for the playoffs after a great regular season with a record of 47-20-15, a total of 109 points, a new franchise record.
Fact: Eighth consecutive classification.
Fact: It is the 6th best defense.
The objective: They will seek to win their seventh Stanley Cup in their history.
Hockey saturday
This afternoon the Stanley Cup Playoffs round began in the NHL, two games this Saturday to enjoy with family and friends, Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers and our confrontation between Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs for the Eastern Conference.
TD Garden
The game will be played at TD Garden, with a location in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, also called Boston Garden.
Capacity for 17,565 spectators in hockey and 18,624 spectators in basketball. It is the home of the Boston Celtics in the NBA, the Boston Bruins in the NHL, and since 2008 a new lacrosse league franchise.
Additionally, he hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 1996, Wrestlemania XIV in 1998.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs match, corresponding to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the match will take place at the TD Garden Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.