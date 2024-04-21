author
April 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs LIVE Stream in USA?

USA DATE: Saturday, April 20th

USA Time: 20:00 p.m. ET

April 20, 2024 7:55 AM ET
Where and how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live? These are the TV and online transmission options

The transmission will be through paid streaming platforms for Mexico and Latin America on Star Plus and for the United States on TNT

April 20, 2024 7:50 AM ET
Key player of Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews: Important in the seasons to lead Toronto to the playoffs, a consistent team since its selection in the draft. 69 goals, his personal record, one shy of a historic figure, he won his third Rocket Richard Trophy of his career.

April 20, 2024 7:45 AM ET
Key player of Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand: The left winger was a key piece in leading his team to the playoffs, after the absence of the historic Bergeron player since 2008. 29 goals and 38 assists in 82 games.

April 20, 2024 7:40 AM ET
Latest results Maple Leafs

Defeat 6-4 in Lightning
5-2 defeat at Panthers
Defeat 5-4 vs Red Wings
Defeat 6-5 vs Devils
5-2 victory at Devils

April 20, 2024 7:35 AM ET
Latest Bruins results

3-1 loss vs Senators
2-0 defeat at Capitals
6-4 victory at Penguins
4-1 loss vs Hurricanes
3-2 victory vs Panthers

April 20, 2024 7:30 AM ET
Face to face in playoffs

Intense duels between traditional teams in the league, 16 times they have faced each other in these instances, eight series per side, this will be #17, we will see who takes advantage in the history.
Fact: 4th time in 11 years that they have met in the playoffs. Upcoming games: Monday, April 22 at 7pm: Toronto in Boston. Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm: Boston in Toronto. Saturday, April 27 at 8pm: Boston in Toronto. With the possibility of playing three more games if necessary to define a winner for the next round.

April 20, 2024 7:25 AM ET
To confirm the good step

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs reached the playoffs with a record of 46-26-10 and 102 points, a constant team always in important instances.
Fact: Eighth consecutive classification.
Fact: Auston Matthews was one goal away from reaching 70 points in the regular season, only seven players have achieved it.

April 20, 2024 7:20 AM ET
For the seventh

The Bruins qualified for the playoffs after a great regular season with a record of 47-20-15, a total of 109 points, a new franchise record.
Fact: Eighth consecutive classification.
Fact: It is the 6th best defense.
The objective: They will seek to win their seventh Stanley Cup in their history.

Image by Boston Bruins
Image by Boston Bruins

April 20, 2024 7:15 AM ET
Hockey saturday

This afternoon the Stanley Cup Playoffs round began in the NHL, two games this Saturday to enjoy with family and friends, Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers and our confrontation between Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs for the Eastern Conference.

April 20, 2024 7:10 AM ET
TD Garden

The game will be played at TD Garden, with a location in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, also called Boston Garden.

Capacity for 17,565 spectators in hockey and 18,624 spectators in basketball. It is the home of the Boston Celtics in the NBA, the Boston Bruins in the NHL, and since 2008 a new lacrosse league franchise.

Additionally, he hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 1996, Wrestlemania XIV in 1998.

April 20, 2024 7:05 AM ET
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs match, corresponding to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the match will take place at the TD Garden Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.

April 20, 2024 7:00 AM ET
