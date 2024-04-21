author
April 20, 2024 10:54 PM ET
00:00' 3rd. Period Bruins 5-1 Maple Leafs

The actions at the TD Garden end, the Boston Bruins take advantage in the series and take the first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Next game: Monday, April 22 at 9pm (Game 2).

April 20, 2024 10:50 PM ET
02:08' 3rd. Period Bruins 5-1 Maple Leafs

What a bad game by Auston Matthews, losing the puck, what he was missing, which ends in Trent Frederic scoring.

April 20, 2024 10:46 PM ET
04:48' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs

Boston, Ryan Reaves and Morgan Geekie are activated with two shots that go far from the goal.

April 20, 2024 10:42 PM ET
06:36' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs

Jeremy Swayman stops Tyler Bertuzzi's attempt.

April 20, 2024 10:38 PM ET
07:56' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs

Last period with few breaks and entering the final part.

April 20, 2024 10:33 PM ET
09:13' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs

Boston enters at a bad time, Hampus Lindholm with a turnover.

Joel Edmundson with a great shot that goes close.

April 20, 2024 10:28 PM ET
11:04' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs

Jake McCabe receives a two-minute penalty, a constant for the Toronto player.

April 20, 2024 10:23 PM ET
13:04' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs

Morgan Geekie close to second for Toronto, huge block play by Calle Jarnkrok.

April 20, 2024 10:18 PM ET
16:15' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs

It is important to appear on the scoreboard for the visit, we will see if they can score a goal and be able to fight the game.

April 20, 2024 10:13 PM ET
18:21' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs

The first goal of the visit arrived, David Kampf with a wrist shot made it four to one.

April 20, 2024 10:08 PM ET
20:00' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-0 Maple Leafs

The last period begins, a lot at stake.

April 20, 2024 10:03 PM ET
Second period statistics

We show you the numbers at halftime at TD Garden with a significant home advantage for the home team.

April 20, 2024 9:58 PM ET
00:00' 2nd. Period Bruins 4-0 Maple Leafs

With only one team on the field, Toronto's defense cannot sustain the rival's attacks.

Boston takes the lead into the fourth quarter.

April 20, 2024 9:53 PM ET
01:54' 2nd. Period Bruins 4-0 Maple Leafs

Jake DeBrusk connects and makes it fourth for Boston.

Matthews accumulates more than three shots, without being able to reflect it on the scoreboard.

April 20, 2024 9:48 PM ET
03:29' 2nd. Period Bruins 3-0 Maple Leafs

Only one team on the field, Boston imposing its home status.

Max Domi records is punished, out.

April 20, 2024 9:43 PM ET
04:58' 2nd. Period Bruins 3-0 Maple Leafs

The third came, Jake DeBrusk with a wrist shot to beat Samsonov.

April 20, 2024 9:38 PM ET
06:23' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs

The game does not lower the intensity, a rivalry since the beginning of the league.

In the last moments Maple tries to discount.

April 20, 2024 9:33 PM ET
08:21' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs

It has been our duty, if we talk about Auston Matthews who has not managed to appear on the scoreboard.

April 20, 2024 9:28 PM ET
10:38' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs

Brandon Carlo with a theft, many discs lost due to the visit.

Goalie duel, Jeremy Swayman prevents the Maple Leafs' first.

April 20, 2024 9:23 PM ET
12:00' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs

David Kampf, with a bad game, records more than two disk losses.

Ryan Reaves from the bench tries to score.

April 20, 2024 9:18 PM ET
14:13' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs

Brandon Carlo appears to increase Boston's advantage, he had already warned the Toronto goal.

April 20, 2024 9:13 PM ET
14:13' 2nd. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Poor aim by Auston Matthews who takes a deflected shot.

Matthew Knies, with precise coverage, blocks a dangerous shot.

April 20, 2024 9:08 PM ET
16:20' 2nd. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Two new saves from Jeremy Swayman, extremely busy game.

April 20, 2024 9:03 PM ET
18:20' 2nd. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

With everything, Toronto starts in search of a tie.

Matthews tries again, but without success.

April 20, 2024 8:58 PM ET
20:00' 2nd. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

The second period begins.

April 20, 2024 8:53 PM ET
First period statistics

We show you the numbers from the first 20 minutes at TD Garden with home advantage.

April 20, 2024 8:48 PM ET
00:00' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

An intense first period ends, advantage for the Boston Bruins.

April 20, 2024 8:43 PM ET
01:57' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Samsonov saves his team, the best in Toronto.

April 20, 2024 8:38 PM ET
03:39' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

We point out an intervention to Jeremy Swayman, he deflects Mitch Marner's shot.

April 20, 2024 8:33 PM ET
04:23' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

David Kampf appears in the match with a shot on goal.

Punishment for Tyler Bertuzzi raised a rival's stick.

April 20, 2024 8:28 PM ET
04:57' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov the most active player, one more save, now against McAvoy.

Charlie Coyle began to make contact with the puck and burst the post.

April 20, 2024 8:23 PM ET
05:58' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

He closes the second with an attempt by Hampus Lindholm.

Minutes pass and the visit fails to even the score.

April 20, 2024 8:18 PM ET
07:41' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Game stopped, we have time out. Pause for the players to listen to the coach.

April 20, 2024 8:13 PM ET
09:38' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

John Beecher and a huge period, in addition to the goal he already recorded some puck thefts.

One more shot, now on goal for the star, Auston Matthews, Jeremy Swayman with the save.

April 20, 2024 8:08 PM ET
10:48' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Toronto responds, the team's MVP, Auston Matthew, is present at the match.

April 20, 2024 8:03 PM ET
11:22' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

The best start that Boston could have had, with the rival defending tooth and nail. Samsonov is the figure in goal.

April 20, 2024 7:58 PM ET
12:18' 1er. Periodo Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Phew, the locals knock on the door, Brandon Carlo with a powerful shot that is once again stopped by Ilya Samsonov.

April 20, 2024 7:53 PM ET
14:47' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Zacha with a block on a shot from Joel Edmundson.

April 20, 2024 7:48 PM ET
15:35' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

The intensity of the hockey leads to the first duel of the afternoon between Tavares and Lauko.

April 20, 2024 7:43 PM ET
16:00' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

Dewar the most participatory of the visit, after an early score Maple Leafs must return.

April 20, 2024 7:38 PM ET
17:00' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs

The first score falls after an intense start, Beecher takes advantage of a two-on-one play to put the Bruins ahead.

April 20, 2024 7:33 PM ET
20:00' 1st. Period Bruins 0-0 Maple Leafs

The puck moves at TD Garden Stadium, Bruins and Maple Leafs start the series.

April 20, 2024 7:28 PM ET
The anthem!

The United States anthem is already being sung at the TD Garden.

April 20, 2024 7:23 PM ET
Bruins lineup

These are the offensive and defensive players who will defend Boston's colors in the first game of the series.

April 20, 2024 7:18 PM ET
First result

Today the NHL playoffs begin, with a three-to-one victory for the Carolina Hurricanes over the New York Islanders (game 1).

April 20, 2024 7:13 PM ET
Minutes away

Don't miss the coverage of this match on VAVEL, the details and the best minute by minute of the match

April 20, 2024 7:03 PM ET
Playoff schedule

Saturday April 20 at 8pm: Toronto in Boston.
Monday, April 22 at 7pm: Toronto in Boston.
Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm: Boston in Toronto.
Saturday, April 27 at 8pm: Boston in Toronto.

If necessary:
* Tuesday, April 30- To be determined: Toronto in Boston.
* Thursday, May 2- TBD: Boston in Toronto.
* Saturday, May 4- TBD: Toronto in Boston.

April 20, 2024 6:58 PM ET
About the league

The NHL is a professional ice hockey league in the United States and Canada, founded on November 26, 1917 in Montreal, Canada.

These were the six initial clubs:

Boston Bruins.

Chicago Blackhawks.

Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto Maple Leafs.

New York Rangers.

April 20, 2024 6:53 PM ET
Preparing the game

The local team, faced with a great opportunity to take advantage in the series, will try to impose conditions and take advantage of the support of its fans.

April 20, 2024 6:48 PM ET
The rivalry

They played their first meeting in 1924, between both clubs they have played playoff series 16 times, including the final in 1939.

An intense and historic rivalry in United States sports.

April 20, 2024 6:43 PM ET
The rivalry

An old rivalry in the NHL, they are two of the six clubs that started in the league, by average and schedule they face each other four times a year, competing in the Atlantic Division.

April 20, 2024 6:38 PM ET
Today's matches

In addition to our vibrant matchup between the Bruins and the Maple Leafs, the Islanders are playing against the Hurricanes, with a two-to-one advantage for the Carolina team.

April 20, 2024 6:33 PM ET
They are Toronto Maple Leafs

The team was founded in 1917, their main colors are navy blue and white which are seen on their uniform, nicknamed "Leafs".

In their record they have 13 Stanley Cups, one of the most important teams in the league, in addition to 6 conference titles.

April 20, 2024 6:28 PM ET
They are Boston Bruins

The team was founded in 1924, its main colors are yellow and black which are seen on its uniform, nicknamed "Big Bad Bruins".

He has 6 Stanley Cups under his belt, as well as 5 conference titles.

April 20, 2024 6:23 PM ET
Welcome

Welcome to the coverage of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maples Leafs match live and in real time, corresponding to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

April 20, 2024 6:18 PM ET
Follow the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the TD Garden.
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.

April 20, 2024 6:13 PM ET
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs LIVE Stream in USA?

USA DATE: Saturday, April 20th

USA Time: 20:00 p.m. ET

April 20, 2024 6:08 PM ET
Where and how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live? These are the TV and online transmission options

The transmission will be through paid streaming platforms for Mexico and Latin America on Star Plus and for the United States on TNT and live and minute by minute on the internet, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.

This is the start time of the game in various countries:

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Chile (Santiago): 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

USA (ET): 8:00 p.m.

Spain: 01:00 a.m. Sunday, April 21.

Mexico: 6:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

April 20, 2024 6:03 PM ET
Key player of Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews: Important in the seasons to lead Toronto to the playoffs, a consistent team since its selection in the draft. 69 goals, his personal record, one shy of a historic figure, he won his third Rocket Richard Trophy of his career.

April 20, 2024 5:58 PM ET
Key player of Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand: The left winger was a key piece in leading his team to the playoffs, after the absence of the historic Bergeron player since 2008. 29 goals and 38 assists in 82 games.

April 20, 2024 5:53 PM ET
Latest results Maple Leafs

Defeat 6-4 in Lightning
5-2 defeat at Panthers
Defeat 5-4 vs Red Wings
Defeat 6-5 vs Devils
5-2 victory at Devils

April 20, 2024 5:48 PM ET
Latest Bruins results

3-1 loss vs Senators
2-0 defeat at Capitals
6-4 victory at Penguins
4-1 loss vs Hurricanes
3-2 victory vs Panthers

April 20, 2024 5:43 PM ET
Face to face in playoffs

Intense duels between traditional teams in the league, 16 times they have faced each other in these instances, eight series per side, this will be #17, we will see who takes advantage in the history.
Fact: 4th time in 11 years that they have met in the playoffs. Upcoming games: Monday, April 22 at 7pm: Toronto in Boston. Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm: Boston in Toronto. Saturday, April 27 at 8pm: Boston in Toronto. With the possibility of playing three more games if necessary to define a winner for the next round.

April 20, 2024 5:38 PM ET
To confirm the good step

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs reached the playoffs with a record of 46-26-10 and 102 points, a constant team always in important instances.
Fact: Eighth consecutive classification.
Fact: Auston Matthews was one goal away from reaching 70 points in the regular season, only seven players have achieved it.

April 20, 2024 5:33 PM ET
For the seventh

The Bruins qualified for the playoffs after a great regular season with a record of 47-20-15, a total of 109 points, a new franchise record.
Fact: Eighth consecutive classification.
Fact: It is the 6th best defense.
The objective: They will seek to win their seventh Stanley Cup in their history.

April 20, 2024 5:28 PM ET
Hockey saturday

This afternoon the Stanley Cup Playoffs round began in the NHL, two games this Saturday to enjoy with family and friends, Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers and our confrontation between Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs for the Eastern Conference.

April 20, 2024 5:23 PM ET
TD Garden

The game will be played at TD Garden, with a location in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, also called Boston Garden.

Capacity for 17,565 spectators in hockey and 18,624 spectators in basketball. It is the home of the Boston Celtics in the NBA, the Boston Bruins in the NHL, and since 2008 a new lacrosse league franchise.

Additionally, he hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 1996, Wrestlemania XIV in 1998.

April 20, 2024 5:18 PM ET
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs match, corresponding to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the match will take place at the TD Garden Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.

April 20, 2024 5:13 PM ET