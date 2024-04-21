SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!
Thank you for tuning in minute by minute of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs for the NHL Playoffs. We thank all our readers and the invitation is open to continue with VAVEL content, see you soon.
00:00' 3rd. Period Bruins 5-1 Maple Leafs
The actions at the TD Garden end, the Boston Bruins take advantage in the series and take the first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Next game: Monday, April 22 at 9pm (Game 2).
#NHLBRUINS WIN GAME 1!!! pic.twitter.com/dQOwXlIQyu— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2024
02:08' 3rd. Period Bruins 5-1 Maple Leafs
What a bad game by Auston Matthews, losing the puck, what he was missing, which ends in Trent Frederic scoring.
04:48' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs
Boston, Ryan Reaves and Morgan Geekie are activated with two shots that go far from the goal.
06:36' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs
Jeremy Swayman stops Tyler Bertuzzi's attempt.
07:56' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs
Last period with few breaks and entering the final part.
09:13' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs
Boston enters at a bad time, Hampus Lindholm with a turnover.
Joel Edmundson with a great shot that goes close.
11:04' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs
Jake McCabe receives a two-minute penalty, a constant for the Toronto player.
13:04' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs
Morgan Geekie close to second for Toronto, huge block play by Calle Jarnkrok.
16:15' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs
It is important to appear on the scoreboard for the visit, we will see if they can score a goal and be able to fight the game.
18:21' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-1 Maple Leafs
The first goal of the visit arrived, David Kampf with a wrist shot made it four to one.
20:00' 3rd. Period Bruins 4-0 Maple Leafs
The last period begins, a lot at stake.
Second period statistics
We show you the numbers at halftime at TD Garden with a significant home advantage for the home team.
00:00' 2nd. Period Bruins 4-0 Maple Leafs
With only one team on the field, Toronto's defense cannot sustain the rival's attacks.
Boston takes the lead into the fourth quarter.
01:54' 2nd. Period Bruins 4-0 Maple Leafs
Jake DeBrusk connects and makes it fourth for Boston.
Matthews accumulates more than three shots, without being able to reflect it on the scoreboard.
03:29' 2nd. Period Bruins 3-0 Maple Leafs
Only one team on the field, Boston imposing its home status.
Max Domi records is punished, out.
04:58' 2nd. Period Bruins 3-0 Maple Leafs
The third came, Jake DeBrusk with a wrist shot to beat Samsonov.
06:23' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs
The game does not lower the intensity, a rivalry since the beginning of the league.
In the last moments Maple tries to discount.
08:21' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs
It has been our duty, if we talk about Auston Matthews who has not managed to appear on the scoreboard.
10:38' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs
Brandon Carlo with a theft, many discs lost due to the visit.
Goalie duel, Jeremy Swayman prevents the Maple Leafs' first.
12:00' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs
David Kampf, with a bad game, records more than two disk losses.
Ryan Reaves from the bench tries to score.
14:13' 2nd. Period Bruins 2-0 Maple Leafs
Brandon Carlo appears to increase Boston's advantage, he had already warned the Toronto goal.
14:13' 2nd. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Poor aim by Auston Matthews who takes a deflected shot.
Matthew Knies, with precise coverage, blocks a dangerous shot.
16:20' 2nd. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Two new saves from Jeremy Swayman, extremely busy game.
18:20' 2nd. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
With everything, Toronto starts in search of a tie.
Matthews tries again, but without success.
20:00' 2nd. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
The second period begins.
First period statistics
We show you the numbers from the first 20 minutes at TD Garden with home advantage.
00:00' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
An intense first period ends, advantage for the Boston Bruins.
01:57' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Samsonov saves his team, the best in Toronto.
03:39' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
We point out an intervention to Jeremy Swayman, he deflects Mitch Marner's shot.
04:23' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
David Kampf appears in the match with a shot on goal.
Punishment for Tyler Bertuzzi raised a rival's stick.
04:57' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov the most active player, one more save, now against McAvoy.
Charlie Coyle began to make contact with the puck and burst the post.
05:58' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
He closes the second with an attempt by Hampus Lindholm.
Minutes pass and the visit fails to even the score.
07:41' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Game stopped, we have time out. Pause for the players to listen to the coach.
09:38' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
John Beecher and a huge period, in addition to the goal he already recorded some puck thefts.
One more shot, now on goal for the star, Auston Matthews, Jeremy Swayman with the save.
10:48' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Toronto responds, the team's MVP, Auston Matthew, is present at the match.
11:22' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
The best start that Boston could have had, with the rival defending tooth and nail. Samsonov is the figure in goal.
12:18' 1er. Periodo Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Phew, the locals knock on the door, Brandon Carlo with a powerful shot that is once again stopped by Ilya Samsonov.
14:47' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Zacha with a block on a shot from Joel Edmundson.
15:35' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
The intensity of the hockey leads to the first duel of the afternoon between Tavares and Lauko.
16:00' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
Dewar the most participatory of the visit, after an early score Maple Leafs must return.
17:00' 1st. Period Bruins 1-0 Maple Leafs
The first score falls after an intense start, Beecher takes advantage of a two-on-one play to put the Bruins ahead.
20:00' 1st. Period Bruins 0-0 Maple Leafs
The puck moves at TD Garden Stadium, Bruins and Maple Leafs start the series.
The anthem!
The United States anthem is already being sung at the TD Garden.
Bruins lineup
These are the offensive and defensive players who will defend Boston's colors in the first game of the series.
The Game 1 lines look like this. pic.twitter.com/INstWlGMWG— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2024
First result
Today the NHL playoffs begin, with a three-to-one victory for the Carolina Hurricanes over the New York Islanders (game 1).
Maple Leafs lineup
These are the offensive and defensive players who will defend Toronto's colors in the first game of the series.
Game one lineup@Molson_Canadian | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/V4692xdTds— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 20, 2024
Minutes away
Don't miss the coverage of this match on VAVEL, the details and the best minute by minute of the match
Playoff schedule
Saturday April 20 at 8pm: Toronto in Boston.
Monday, April 22 at 7pm: Toronto in Boston.
Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm: Boston in Toronto.
Saturday, April 27 at 8pm: Boston in Toronto.
If necessary:
* Tuesday, April 30- To be determined: Toronto in Boston.
* Thursday, May 2- TBD: Boston in Toronto.
* Saturday, May 4- TBD: Toronto in Boston.
About the league
The NHL is a professional ice hockey league in the United States and Canada, founded on November 26, 1917 in Montreal, Canada.
These were the six initial clubs:
Boston Bruins.
Chicago Blackhawks.
Detroit Red Wings.
Montreal Canadiens.
Toronto Maple Leafs.
New York Rangers.
Preparing the game
The local team, faced with a great opportunity to take advantage in the series, will try to impose conditions and take advantage of the support of its fans.
Gearing up for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/n905pO7ZnG— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 20, 2024
The rivalry
They played their first meeting in 1924, between both clubs they have played playoff series 16 times, including the final in 1939.
An intense and historic rivalry in United States sports.
The rivalry
An old rivalry in the NHL, they are two of the six clubs that started in the league, by average and schedule they face each other four times a year, competing in the Atlantic Division.
Today's matches
In addition to our vibrant matchup between the Bruins and the Maple Leafs, the Islanders are playing against the Hurricanes, with a two-to-one advantage for the Carolina team.
They are Toronto Maple Leafs
The team was founded in 1917, their main colors are navy blue and white which are seen on their uniform, nicknamed "Leafs".
In their record they have 13 Stanley Cups, one of the most important teams in the league, in addition to 6 conference titles.
They are Boston Bruins
The team was founded in 1924, its main colors are yellow and black which are seen on its uniform, nicknamed "Big Bad Bruins".
He has 6 Stanley Cups under his belt, as well as 5 conference titles.
Welcome
Welcome to the coverage of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maples Leafs match live and in real time, corresponding to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Follow the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the TD Garden.
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Saturday, April 20th
USA Time: 20:00 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs live? These are the TV and online transmission options
The transmission will be through paid streaming platforms for Mexico and Latin America on Star Plus and for the United States on TNT and live and minute by minute on the internet, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Costa Rica: 6:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 8:00 p.m.
Spain: 01:00 a.m. Sunday, April 21.
Mexico: 6:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Key player of Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews: Important in the seasons to lead Toronto to the playoffs, a consistent team since its selection in the draft. 69 goals, his personal record, one shy of a historic figure, he won his third Rocket Richard Trophy of his career.
Key player of Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand: The left winger was a key piece in leading his team to the playoffs, after the absence of the historic Bergeron player since 2008. 29 goals and 38 assists in 82 games.
Brad Marchand scored one of the @NHLBruins' six goals and climbed an NHL all-time list in the process. 👀 #NHLStats: https://t.co/sSbeX9oUPg pic.twitter.com/PnPA8SMpe2— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2024
Latest results Maple Leafs
Defeat 6-4 in Lightning
5-2 defeat at Panthers
Defeat 5-4 vs Red Wings
Defeat 6-5 vs Devils
5-2 victory at Devils
Rumour has it the Lakeshore line has The Passion 🚂— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 19, 2024
Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/a11E0uBiad
Latest Bruins results
3-1 loss vs Senators
2-0 defeat at Capitals
6-4 victory at Penguins
4-1 loss vs Hurricanes
3-2 victory vs Panthers
Face to face in playoffs
Intense duels between traditional teams in the league, 16 times they have faced each other in these instances, eight series per side, this will be #17, we will see who takes advantage in the history.
Fact: 4th time in 11 years that they have met in the playoffs. Upcoming games: Monday, April 22 at 7pm: Toronto in Boston. Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm: Boston in Toronto. Saturday, April 27 at 8pm: Boston in Toronto. With the possibility of playing three more games if necessary to define a winner for the next round.
To confirm the good step
On the other hand, the Maple Leafs reached the playoffs with a record of 46-26-10 and 102 points, a constant team always in important instances.
Fact: Eighth consecutive classification.
Fact: Auston Matthews was one goal away from reaching 70 points in the regular season, only seven players have achieved it.
For the seventh
The Bruins qualified for the playoffs after a great regular season with a record of 47-20-15, a total of 109 points, a new franchise record.
Fact: Eighth consecutive classification.
Fact: It is the 6th best defense.
The objective: They will seek to win their seventh Stanley Cup in their history.
Hockey saturday
This afternoon the Stanley Cup Playoffs round began in the NHL, two games this Saturday to enjoy with family and friends, Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers and our confrontation between Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs for the Eastern Conference.
See ya Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/QfxSedygV7— x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2024
TD Garden
The game will be played at TD Garden, with a location in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, also called Boston Garden.
Capacity for 17,565 spectators in hockey and 18,624 spectators in basketball. It is the home of the Boston Celtics in the NBA, the Boston Bruins in the NHL, and since 2008 a new lacrosse league franchise.
Additionally, he hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 1996, Wrestlemania XIV in 1998.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs match, corresponding to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the match will take place at the TD Garden Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.