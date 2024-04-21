Next game: Monday, April 22 at 9pm (Game 2). #NHLBRUINS WIN GAME 1!!! pic.twitter.com/dQOwXlIQyu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2024

Joel Edmundson with a great shot that goes close.

Boston takes the lead into the fourth quarter.

Matthews accumulates more than three shots, without being able to reflect it on the scoreboard.

Max Domi records is punished, out.

In the last moments Maple tries to discount.

Goalie duel, Jeremy Swayman prevents the Maple Leafs' first.

Ryan Reaves from the bench tries to score.

Matthew Knies, with precise coverage, blocks a dangerous shot.

Matthews tries again, but without success.

Punishment for Tyler Bertuzzi raised a rival's stick.

Charlie Coyle began to make contact with the puck and burst the post.

Minutes pass and the visit fails to even the score.

One more shot, now on goal for the star, Auston Matthews, Jeremy Swayman with the save.

If necessary:

* Tuesday, April 30- To be determined: Toronto in Boston.

* Thursday, May 2- TBD: Boston in Toronto.

* Saturday, May 4- TBD: Toronto in Boston.

These were the six initial clubs: Boston Bruins. Chicago Blackhawks. Detroit Red Wings. Montreal Canadiens. Toronto Maple Leafs. New York Rangers.

An intense and historic rivalry in United States sports.

In their record they have 13 Stanley Cups, one of the most important teams in the league, in addition to 6 conference titles.

He has 6 Stanley Cups under his belt, as well as 5 conference titles.

USA Time: 20:00 p.m. ET

This is the start time of the game in various countries: Argentina: 9:00 p.m. Bolivia: 8:00 p.m. Brazil: 9:00 p.m. Chile (Santiago): 8:00 p.m. Colombia: 7:00 p.m. Costa Rica: 6:00 p.m. Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. USA (ET): 8:00 p.m. Spain: 01:00 a.m. Sunday, April 21. Mexico: 6:00 p.m. Paraguay: 9:00 p.m. Peru: 7:00 p.m. Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

