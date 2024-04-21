If you want to watch the Ryan García vs. Devin Haney fight in real time online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

In addition, Uzbek Bektemir Melkuziev will face Frenchman Pierre Dibombe for the World Boxing Association (WBA) intercontinental super middleweight title. On the other hand, the American John Ramírez will seek the interim WBA super flyweight title in his fight against the Costa Rican David Jiménez.

Let's not forget the fight between Charles Conwell against Nathaniel Gallimore at middleweight and the second will be Sergiy Derevyanchencko against Vaughn Alexander at light heavyweight.