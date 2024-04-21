

"In accordance with the provisions of Article 33.3, the white lines define the track edges. During Qualifying, Sprint Shootout, Sprint and the Race, each time a driver fails to negotiate with the track limits, this will result in that lap time being invalidated by the Stewards. Additionally, each time a driver fails to negotiate with the exit of turn 10, will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the Stewards".