How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix?
If you want to watch the F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix , your options are: Fox Sports and Sky Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming: F1 TV and DAZN
What time is the Chinese Grand Prix?
This is the start time for the Chinese Grand Prix on April 21 in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 on Star +
Bolivia: 03:00 on Star +
Brazil: 04:00 on ESPN
Chile: 03:00 on Star +
Colombia: 02:00 on Star +
Ecuador: 02:00 on Star +
USA (ET): 03:00 on Sky Sports
Spain: 08:00 on DAZN
Mexico: 1:00 on Star + / Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 04:00 on Star +
Peru: 02:00 on Star +
Uruguay: 04:00 on Star +
Track limits
Regarding the track limits, race direction is very attentive to any infraction. As warned prior to the start of the sprint race and qualifying, any violation of these limits could result in a penalty for the offending driver.
"In accordance with the provisions of Article 33.3, the white lines define the track edges. During Qualifying, Sprint Shootout, Sprint and the Race, each time a driver fails to negotiate with the track limits, this will result in that lap time being invalidated by the Stewards. Additionally, each time a driver fails to negotiate with the exit of turn 10, will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the Stewards".
Chinese GP preview
For this new version of the Chinese Grand Prix, Formula 1 arrives with its range of C2, C3 and C4 tires. The Chinese race is not run since 2019 and for this reason, much of the strategy by the teams could change to the regularly seen in previous races.
Sprint race result ❗
Max Verstappen took the victory in the sprint race after starting fourth.
The world champion not only overtook all his rivals, but also had time to pull out more than 11 seconds of difference to Lewis Hamilton, who was in second place in this session. Finally, the sprint score was distributed as follows:
1st VERSTAPPEN - 8 points
2nd HAMILTON - 7 points
3rd PEREZ - 6 points
4th LECLERC - 5 points
5th SAINZ - 4 points
6º NORRIS - 3 points
7th PIASTRI - 2 points
8º RUSSELL - 1 point
Provisional starting grid after qualification ⏱
The 1000th Formula 1 race
On April 14, 2019, the 2019 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix took place at the Shanghai International Circuit. The 5.451-kilometer circuit was completed in 56 laps. In qualifying, Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel managed to overtake their teammates, reducing the latter's performance. However, the big winner of that Grand Prix turned out to be Lewis Hamilton in the "1000th race". This was the last time a race was held at this circuit in a "Grand Circus" session.
Chinese Grand Prix preview
The great favorite to take the first position in the race is the world champion, Max Verstappen. The Dutchman won the pole position with a stupendous time of 1:33.660. In addition, he managed to win Saturday's sprint race with great superiority.
For the Red Bull bulls it is important to achieve a good result in this Chinese Grand Prix, since Sergio Perez will start in second place and it is the golden opportunity to achieve a 1-2 on the podium that adds important points in the constructors' world championship.
Fernando Alonso will start third and with his Aston Martin he is only thinking of having a great race in the Asian country.
Shanghai Circuit
The Shanghai circuit is, in particular, 5,451 meters long. The first corner, one of the most complicated of the season, has seen some memorable overtaking after arriving from the main finishing straight.
The other straight, the one at the back of the circuit, has a length of 1.2 kilometers, being one of the longest of the championship. At this point, drivers can reach speeds of up to 340 kilometers per hour.
With 16 corners in total, 9 right-handers and 7 left-handers, and with a temperature that is generally optimal for driving, the degradation of the track is not one of the most notable on the calendar.
