Where to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics in NBA Play-Offs?
If you want to watch the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game, you can follow it on TV through NBA TV.
What time is the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA Play-offs?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this Boston Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, 26-year-old forward. This is the seventh player with the best average in the NBA with 26'9 points. In addition to 8'1 rebounds and 4'9 assists per game. In addition to a 47'1% shooting percentage from the field. He rested in the last two games of the regular season and has not played since April 12, 2024 where he totaled 18 points, four rebounds and seven assists.
Watch out for this Miami Heat player
Caleb Martin, a 28-year-old forward who averages 10 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists. 10 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists. His shooting percentage from the field is 43.1%. In his last game in the last 25 minutes he contributed seven points, four assists and one rebound.
News - Boston Celtics
They finished the regular season as first in the Eastern Conference with 64 wins and 18 losses. While they are first in the Atlantic Division. They are coming off a win in their last two games and have won seven of their last nine games.
Last five games
Boston Celtics 132-122 Washington Wizards | NBA: April 14, 2024
Boston Celtics 131-98 Charlotte Hornets | NBA: April 13, 2024
Boston Celtics 109-118 New York Knicks | NBA: April 12, 2024
Milwaukee Bucks 104-91 Boston Celtics | NBA: April 10, 2024
Boston Celtics 124-107 Portland Trail Blazers | NBA: April 8, 2024
News - Miami Heat
In the regular season they finished in eighth place with 46 wins and 36 losses. While second in the Southeast division. They played two games to get into the Playoffs, in the first they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, although they later beat the Chicago Bulls 112-91.
Last five games
Miami Heat 112-91 Chicago Bulls | NBA Play-In | April 20, 2024
Philadephia 76ers 105-104 Miami Heat | NBA Play-In: April 18, 2024
Miami Heat 118-103 Toronto Raptors | NBA: April 14, 2024
Miami Heat 125-103 Toronto Raptors | NBA: April 13, 2024
Miami Heat 92-111 Dallas Mavericks | NBA: April 11, 2024
Background
The last three meetings have been won by the Boston Celtics. They have also won five of the last eight meetings. The last time they met was in February in the NBA regular season, when Boston won by only four points.
Last five games
Miami Heat 106-110 Boston Celtics | NBA: February 11, 2024
Miami Heat 110-143 Boston Celtics | NBA: January 26, 2024
Boston Celtics 119-111 Miami Heat | NBA: October 28, 2023
Boston Celtics 88-99 Miami Heat | NBA Las Vegas Summer League : July 8, 2023
Boston Celtics 84-103 Miami Heat | NBA Playoffs: May 30, 2023
The Stadium
The game will be played at the TD Garden, a stadium located in Boston. This stadium was inaugurated on September 30, 1995 and has a capacity for 19680 spectators.
Preview of the match
Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will meet this Sunday, April 21, 2024 in the NBA Play-offs Round of 16. This will be the first duel of the series. The series is a best-of-seven series, so the team that wins four games will advance to the quarterfinals. In addition, the winner of this series will face the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Orlando Magic.
