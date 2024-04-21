Tune in here Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Barcelona match.
What time is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match for LaLiga Match?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Barcelona of 21th April in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 21, 2024
|
14:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
April 21, 2024
|
16:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 21, 2024
|
13:00
|
Brazil
|
April 21, 2024
|
16:00
|
Chile
|
April 21, 2024
|
16:00
|
Colombia
|
April 21, 2024
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 21, 2024
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
April 21, 2024
|
20:00
|
Mexico
|
April 21, 2024
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
April 21, 2024
|
14:00
Watch out for this Barcelona player:
Obviously the spotlights of this commitment will go focused to follow all the elimination to Lamine Yamal, is young blaugrana player wants to be the missing piece in the formation of the key of the victory to achieve the classification to the next round, likewise, his great physical condition allows him to be skillful and fast every time he touches the ball inside the area.
Barcelona's last lineup in LaLiga:
M. Ter Stegen; J. Koundé, P. Cubarsí, I. Martínez, J. Cancelo; Fermín, I. Gündogan, S. Roberto; L. Yamal,
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
The player to watch throughout the 90 minutes will be the young Uruguayan and future captain of the Charrúa national team; Federico Valverde. The "little bird" Valverde is one of the most important players at Real Madrid, so much so that he already has several teams looking for him for the next season, however Fede Valverde has stated that he only owes Real Madrid and wants to be the player who tips the balance in Real Madrid's favor.
Real Madrid's last lineup in LaLiga:
A. Lunin; D. Carvajal, A. Rüdiger, Nacho, F. Mendy; A. Tchouaméni, T. Kroos; F. Valverde, J. Bellingham; B. Diaz, Rodrygo.
Background:
Real Madrid and Barcelona have only faced each other 258 times (104 Real Madrid wins, 52 draws, 102 Barcelona wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Merengue team. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 11 of the current season, when Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at home and in front of their own fans. In goal history, 432 goals have been scored in favor of Real Madrid and 421 in favor of Barcelona.
It will be packed to the rafters
The mythical Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be in charge of welcoming 84,000 madridistas who will be in charge of chanting every one of the names of the eleven players who will take the field to defend the colors of Real Madrid and try to harass the culés who seek to ruin the party at home. This Stadium has the UEFA four-star certification, that is to say, the Santiago Bernabeu is optimal to receive any type of international category event.
The power of friendship vs. the world
It must be said before anything else, Barcelona clearly comes as the least favorite to take the three points for different factors, the context in which the Culés find themselves, what is left of the campaign, the wear of the players, the difference in squads, they are visitors and others, But, as strange as it may sound, this is what characterizes Barcelona, being the team that is always underestimated, the team that they do not know how to value and when the Culés start to play soccer, they leave their own and strangers silent with the great game that each of their players play. Now, they arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu with a difficult but not impossible mission, to try to give Real Madrid the shock of their lives and, if possible, take La Liga out of their hands.
540 minutes and we all go out to celebrate
Real Madrid wants and seeks to obtain one more championship to its enormous record, the League is in sight after having started a path with many doubts that were cleared little by little with the great performance that showed the merengues day after day, and the result has been this, Real Madrid is only 6 rounds away from being crowned again as the local champion of Spain, But one thing is certain, to prepare the mega party with the presi, first we must materialize the dreams and everything can come down if they lose this game against the hated rival, Barcelona, as the distance between the Culés and the Merengues is only 8 points and with 18 points in dispute, today more than ever Real Madrid must do justice to its history and impose conditions in this new edition of the Clasico.
IT'S ALL OR NOTHING IN THE FINAL STRETCH!
The 2023/24 season is coming to an end after having given us many emotions; joy with the great goals scored by the players, sadness with the defeats throughout the campaign, surprises with the goalkeepers' saves and sighs with the balls that went past the post or caressed the line. And the fact is that every great story has a beginning and an end, the same statement that also applies to the current campaign of the Spanish League, because with only 6 rounds left for this adventure to reach its end, little by little we can already glimpse the possible champion of Spain, the teams that will go to the UEFA Champions League, the team that will compete in the UEFA Europa League and another one that will be in the Conference League, in short, things will settle down as the minutes go by, so the only thing left to do is to enjoy the end of the season.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Match: Real Madrid vs Barcelona!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.