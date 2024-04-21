Follow Crystal Palace vs West Ham live with VAVEL
Where, how and at what time to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live?
This is the start time of the match between Crystal Palace and West Ham on April 21, 2024 in various countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|10:00 ET
|Peacock
|Argelia
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|15:00
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT ans beIN Sports Arabia 8
|Australia
|Monday, 22 Apr 24
|1:00 AEDT
|Optus Sport
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|20:00 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|10:00
|Star+
|Brazil
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|11:00 AM
|Star+
|Canada
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|10:00 ET
|N/A
|Chile
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|11:00
|Star+
|Colombia
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|9:00
|Star+
|Ecuador
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|9:00
|Star+
|India
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|19:00 IST
|Hotstar VIP and JioTV
|Japan
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|23:00 AM
|N/A
|Mexico
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|8:00
|
Paramount+
|Morocco
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|14:00
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports Arabia 8
|New Zealand
|Monday, 22 Apr 24
|3:00
|Sky Sport NOW and Sky Sport 3 NZ
|Nigeria
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|15:00
|
DStv Now and SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
|Spain
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|15:00
|DAZN Spain
|United Arab Emirates
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|18:00
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports Arabia 8
|United Kingdom
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|14:00 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Sunday, 21 Apr 24
|9:00
|Star+
Top 3 current West Ham players
Jarrod Bowen: 27-year-old English winger, he has participated in 41 of the 48 possible games, scored 19 goals and contributed 9 assists. In the Premier League, he has completed 70 shots, with 32 on target, and made 427 successful passes. Additionally, he has created 28 scoring opportunities.
Mohammed Kudus: 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, he has played 41 of the 46 possible games, scored 16 goals and provided 4 assists. In the Premier League, he has taken 56 shots, with 13 on target, and created 24 scoring opportunities. He also stands out for his 97 dribbles and 94 touches in the rival area.
James Ward-Prowse: 29-year-old English midfielder, he has participated in 46 of the 47 possible matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 11 assists. He has made a total of 1,110 touches on the ball, with 165 in the opponent's area. In the Premier League, he has made 27 tackles, won 93 duels, 24 of them in the air, and has made 130 recoveries. He also stands out for his 1,158 successful passes, with an effectiveness of 89.7%.
Top 3 current Crystal Palace players
Jean-Philippe Mateta: 26-year-old French forward who has participated in 33 of the 36 possible games. During this time, he has contributed 10 goals and 4 assists. His statistics include 39 shots, 23 of them on goal. Furthermore, he has created 27 opportunities and made 95 touches in the rival area.
Jordan Ayew: Forward from Ghana, he is 32 years old and has played in 32 of the 36 possible games. He has scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists. In the Premier League, he has taken 45 shots, 18 of them on target, and has made 574 accurate passes. In addition, he has created 23 opportunities and made 1,394 touches, 93 of them in the opponent's area.
Joachim Andersen: 27-year-old Danish defender who has participated in 34 of the 36 possible games. He has scored 2 goals and contributed 2 assists. In the Premier League, he has made 28 tackles and won 148 duels, 69 of them in the air. Additionally, he has made 142 recoveries and created 15 chances, with a passing accuracy of 79.6%.
How did West Ham form in their last game?
In his last game, Moyes opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation for his team. Fabianski was in goal, while Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd and Cresswell were in defense. In the center of the field, Álvarez and Soucek formed the double pivot, with Bowen, Ward-Prowse and Kudus serving as midfielders. Antonio was the only forward in the lineup
How did Crystal Palace form in their last game?
In their last game, Glasner opted for a 3-4-3 formation. Henderson was in goal, while Clyne, Andersen and Lerma were on the defensive line. Muñoz and Mitchell occupied the side lanes, while Wharton and Hughes were in the center of the field. Finally, the offensive trident had Olise, Mateta and Eze.
West Ham still dreams of Europe
The visiting team is in eighth position in the table, with 46 points after having won 13 games, drawn 9 and lost 11. Their goal difference is negative, they scored 52 goals and conceded 58. Currently, they are waiting for the FA Cup champion to determine international quotas, is 2 points from sixth and seventh place, and 12 points from fifth.
Recently, the team was eliminated from the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen. In their last home match, they faced the German team and achieved a 1-1 draw with a goal from Michail Antonio in the 13th minute. However, the draw was not enough as the aggregate ended 3-1 in favor of the Leverkusen.
Crystal Palace are comfortable in mid-table
The home team currently occupies 14th position in the Premier League table, with 33 points after having won 8 games, drawn 9 and lost 15. Their goal difference is -17, with 37 goals for and 54 against . They are 8 points away from the relegation positions, with 15 points still to be played.
In their last match, they visited Liverpool at Anfield and achieved a 1-0 victory thanks to Eberechi Eze's goal during the first 15 minutes of the match. Despite the home team's attempts to equalize the score, Crystal Palace resisted well and took the 3 points against a difficult opponent.
Selhurst Park will host the meeting
The confrontation between Crystal Palace and West Ham will take place at the Selhurst Park Stadium, located in London, England, with a capacity of 25,486 spectators. In the first match at this venue, Crystal Palace faced Sheffield Wednesday, resulting in a victory for Sheffield with a score of 1-0.
How have West Ham fared at Selhurst Park?
Premier League 2022/23: Crystal Palace 4 – 3 West Ham
Premier League 2021/22: Crystal Palace 2 – 3 West Ham
Premier League 2020/21: Crystal Palace 2 – 3 West Ham
Premier League 2019/20: Crystal Palace 2 – 1 West Ham
Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace 1 – 1 West Ham
