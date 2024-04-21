Live Streams Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams USA Sunday, 21 Apr 24 10:00 ET Peacock Argelia Sunday, 21 Apr 24 15:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT ans beIN Sports Arabia 8 Australia Monday, 22 Apr 24 1:00 AEDT Optus Sport Bangladesh Sunday, 21 Apr 24 20:00 IST N/A Bolivia Sunday, 21 Apr 24 10:00 Star+ Brazil Sunday, 21 Apr 24 11:00 AM Star+ Canada Sunday, 21 Apr 24 10:00 ET N/A Chile Sunday, 21 Apr 24 11:00 Star+ Colombia Sunday, 21 Apr 24 9:00 Star+ Ecuador Sunday, 21 Apr 24 9:00 Star+ India Sunday, 21 Apr 24 19:00 IST Hotstar VIP and JioTV Japan Sunday, 21 Apr 24 23:00 AM N/A Mexico Sunday, 21 Apr 24 8:00 Paramount+ Morocco Sunday, 21 Apr 24 14:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports Arabia 8 New Zealand Monday, 22 Apr 24 3:00 Sky Sport NOW and Sky Sport 3 NZ Nigeria Sunday, 21 Apr 24 15:00 DStv Now and SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria Spain Sunday, 21 Apr 24 15:00 DAZN Spain United Arab Emirates Sunday, 21 Apr 24 18:00 beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports Arabia 8 United Kingdom Sunday, 21 Apr 24 14:00 GMT N/A Peru Sunday, 21 Apr 24 9:00 Star+ If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

Mohammed Kudus: 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, he has played 41 of the 46 possible games, scored 16 goals and provided 4 assists. In the Premier League, he has taken 56 shots, with 13 on target, and created 24 scoring opportunities. He also stands out for his 97 dribbles and 94 touches in the rival area. James Ward-Prowse: 29-year-old English midfielder, he has participated in 46 of the 47 possible matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 11 assists. He has made a total of 1,110 touches on the ball, with 165 in the opponent's area. In the Premier League, he has made 27 tackles, won 93 duels, 24 of them in the air, and has made 130 recoveries. He also stands out for his 1,158 successful passes, with an effectiveness of 89.7%.

Jordan Ayew: Forward from Ghana, he is 32 years old and has played in 32 of the 36 possible games. He has scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists. In the Premier League, he has taken 45 shots, 18 of them on target, and has made 574 accurate passes. In addition, he has created 23 opportunities and made 1,394 touches, 93 of them in the opponent's area. Joachim Andersen: 27-year-old Danish defender who has participated in 34 of the 36 possible games. He has scored 2 goals and contributed 2 assists. In the Premier League, he has made 28 tackles and won 148 duels, 69 of them in the air. Additionally, he has made 142 recoveries and created 15 chances, with a passing accuracy of 79.6%.

Recently, the team was eliminated from the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen. In their last home match, they faced the German team and achieved a 1-1 draw with a goal from Michail Antonio in the 13th minute. However, the draw was not enough as the aggregate ended 3-1 in favor of the Leverkusen.

In their last match, they visited Liverpool at Anfield and achieved a 1-0 victory thanks to Eberechi Eze's goal during the first 15 minutes of the match. Despite the home team's attempts to equalize the score, Crystal Palace resisted well and took the 3 points against a difficult opponent.