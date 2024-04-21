Stay tuned to follow Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers at VAVEL
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA game?
This is the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game on April 21 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Bolivia: 3:30 on
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30PM
Colombia: 2:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 4:30 PM
Venezuela: 3:30 PM.
Last lineup Los Angeles Clippers
Xavier Moon, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, PJ Tucker, Mason Plumlee
Last starting five Dallas Mavericks
Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway Jr, Josh Green, Olivier Maxence Prosper, Dwight Powell.
Who will be the referees for this match?
The match officials for this game 1 will be confirmed soon
How are the Los Angeles Clippers coming into this game?
On the other hand, the Los Angeles Clippers, led by Tyronn Lue, want revenge after being eliminated from any aspiration to win the championship last season after being eliminated by the Phoenix Suns where they were later eliminated by the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers' current streak in the last five games is 2 wins and 3 losses, with their most recent win against the Suns last April. The Angelinos come into this game after falling to the Houston Rockets by a score of 116-105 in their last NBA regular season game, to record their third straight loss this season. Tyronn Lue's Clippers come into the playoffs after finishing the regular season in 4th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses.
How are the Dallas Mavericks coming into this game?
The Dallas Mavericks, led by Jason Kidd, have been gradually becoming a protagonist team in the NBA and much is due to their star Luka Doncic and the great partnership he now has with Kyrie Irving. The current streak of the Mavs in the last five games is 3 wins and 2 losses, with their most recent win against the Miami Heat last April. The Dallas Mavs come into this game after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 135-86 in their last NBA regular season game, their second straight loss of the season.
Jason Kidd's Mavericks come into these playoff games after finishing the regular season in 5th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 50 wins to 32 losses.
NBA 2024 Playoffs
Third Sunday of the month and we continue with the NBA activity in this fourth month of the year. On this Sunday, we will have several attractive games as the NBA playoffs have already started in this game 1 and the city of Los Angeles will witness a vibrant match between two teams that want to start the postseason in the best way. Nothing more and nothing less than the Los Angeles Clippers receiving the Dallas team, the Mavericks. A game between two teams that need the victory to have an advantage in this first game of the series.
Despite that the locals look like 'favorites' because of their good numbers, the locality, and the quality in the team, the Mavericks want to give a blow of authority as visitors and bring joy to their fans in this first game of the playoffs. Can the Los Angeles or will the Dallas do it?
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The game between Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers will be played at Crypto.com Arena Stadium, in the city of Los Angeles, California, United States. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:30 pm (ET).
