Jason Kidd's Mavericks come into these playoff games after finishing the regular season in 5th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 50 wins to 32 losses.

Despite that the locals look like 'favorites' because of their good numbers, the locality, and the quality in the team, the Mavericks want to give a blow of authority as visitors and bring joy to their fans in this first game of the playoffs. Can the Los Angeles or will the Dallas do it?