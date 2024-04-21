Tune in here Everton vs Nottingham ForestLive Score
Ben Godfrey!
Everton player Ben Godfrey spoke before the match, analyzing the last defeat, what they learned from the result and what he expects from the match with Forest: "That's part of soccer. There are bad nights and good nights. We try not to get too excited about the good ones and too down about the bad ones. There's always an opportunity in soccer, in the next game, to turn things around. Monday night has passed and now we're looking forward to the weekend. We always have a meeting at Finch Farm and regroup, whether things go well or not. We follow the normal routine as far as that's concerned. Obviously, we know and talk about the fact that Monday wasn't good enough. We have the option of learning about it and moving on, or dwelling on it. This weekend is a perfect opportunity to put things right. When soccer matches don't go well, there are obviously a lot of things going against you. I think this season, in most games, we've done a lot of things well. We have to use that as confidence for this weekend. We had a game plan on Monday, but it didn't go to plan. This weekend, we'll go out on the pitch as normal, give it our all and hopefully pick up three points. The points deduction is what it is. [It's a credit to the team. [It's a credit to the coach and the players, as well as everyone at the club. We have a good character. It was a setback last time, but we overcame it and did what we needed to do. The mentality is the same this time. It is what it is - there's no point in talking about "ifs", "buts" and "maybes". We have a big game this weekend and that's what we're focusing on."
Possible XI: Forest
Nottingham Forest's probable team for the match is: Sels, Williams, Omobamidee, Murillo and Aina; Danilo, Yates, Reyna, Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
Possible XI: Everton
Everton's probable team for the match is: Pickford, Young, Trakowski, Keane and Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, André Gomes and McNeil; Doucouré and Calvert-Lewin.
Absentees
Everton will be without Coleman, Branthwaite and Patterson, all injured. For Forest, the absentees are Awoniyi, Elanga and Boly.
Premier League
Nottingham Forest are in 17th place with 26 points, one above Luton Town, the first team in the Z-3, and three points above Burnley. Everton are just above them in 16th place with 27 points, six below Crystal Palace.
Last Matches: Forest
Nottingham Forest come into this game with one win, one loss and one draw from their last games. On April 2, at home, they won 3-1 against Fulham, with goals from Hudson-Odoi, Wood and Gibbs-White, while Adarabioyo netted. On Sunday (7), away to Tottenham, the defeat was also 3-1, with goals from Murillo (own goal), Van de Ven and Pedro Porro, while Wood netted. And on Saturday (13), the draw was 2-2 with Wolverhampton, with goals from Gibbs-White and Danilo, while the equalizer came from Matheus Cunha.
Last Matches: Everton
Everton come into the match with one draw, one win and one defeat. On April 2, the draw was 1-1 away to Newcastle, with Isak opening the scoring and Calvert-Lewin equalizing. On Saturday (6), Calvert-Lewin scored a 1-0 winner against Burnley. And on Monday (15), the defeat was 6-0 to Chelsea, with four goals from Palmer, one from Jackson and one from Gilchrist.
