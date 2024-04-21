Tune in here Casa Pia vs Porto Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Casa Pia vs Porto match.
How to watch Casa Pia vs Porto Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Casa Pia vs Porto live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GolTV Español app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Sérgio Conceição!
Sérgio Conceição, Porto's coach, spoke at the pre-match press conference, answering questions mainly about the Dragons' performance and the team's mentality in a turbulent and decisive phase of the season: "The way we used to play, with two midfielders, two wingers playing inside and two strikers, in a 4-4-2, it's probably easier, at that moment in the game, to be effective that way than the way we play now. This has to do exactly with the playing model. That attitude is non-negotiable, it always has to be there. If it's not there... You need attitude in everything in life. I'm reminded of an Italian coach who said that he never motivated the team, because the players have to be responsible for motivating themselves. Knowing that they're representing the club in question, that they're in a Portuguese Cup final, that they've played in a great Champions League, that due to some demerit and more, as has already been said, they're now fighting for places that we're not used to. I'm talking about me and my coaching staff, for the last six years we've always been above 80 points, but this year in particular the league hasn't gone so well because of something that's been talked about a lot. They have to understand that they represent this club, that there has to be an ever-present base on a daily basis, where there has to be a very high level of demand and rigor in our daily work and in our ambition, so that in matches they can go out onto the pitch with that motivation, focused on what is always our objective: victory. The doctor came to my office today and brought me a different case every 15 minutes. Honestly, I was afraid I wouldn't have any players to train today or tomorrow for the game. Gonçalo had a concussion two days ago, trained with medication yesterday and felt worse today. Pepe has a slight inflammation in his Achilles tendon and Francisco had severe pain in his heel, he put ice on it and burned his heel. (laughs) Today it was impossible to put on a simple pair of sneakers, so you can understand. Let's see how you develop, I'm being clear and direct. Even if I'm not, you'll end up knowing what's going on, you have inside information. I don't know how, but you do. We don't have to rely on statistics to be more or less motivated, we have to look at what Casa Pia has done. We mustn't forget that Casa Pia scored four goals against Vizela, two more against Vitória... That's worth what it's worth. The game takes on a life of its own depending on what we do and the ability we put into the game, through the strategy we've defined and the work we've done. That's what brings us to the game. Looking at third place... It's a reality. We have to look at it and we have two very close teams, one even with the same points. We could go into the game in fourth place and that's not what we're used to or what we want. That's why we're going to fight for the three points. We're not going to look at the table, the members, fans and supporters are worried about the remaining games, starting with this one, which will be a tough game."
Possible XI: Porto
Porto's probable team for the match is: Diogo Costa, Sánchez, Otávio, Pedro and Wendell; González, Grujic, Francisco Conceição, Pepê and Galeno; Taremi.
Possible XI: Casa Pia
Casa Pia's probable team for the match is: Batista, Tchamba, Zolotic and Nunes; Larrazabal, Neto, Segovia and Lelo; Moreira, Cardoso and Soma.
Absentees
Kiki Silva will be the only absentee for Casa Pia, while Porto will be without the injured Marcano, Sanusi and Fábio Cardoso, as well as Evanlison, who was red-carded in the game against Famalicão and is serving the first game of a three-game suspension.
Liga Portugal
Porto, with 59 points, are in fourth place in the Portuguese league, two points above Vitória and three below Braga, as well as 11 behind Benfica and 18 behind leaders Sporting. Casa Pia are in ninth place with 32 points, one above Farense, Rio Ave and Gil Vicente, and three behind Famalicão.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto, on the other hand, have one defeat, one draw and one win in their last games. On Sunday (7), they lost 2-1 at home to Vitória, with goals from Galeno (own goal) and Jota Silva, while Galeno, scoring for Porto this time, pulled one back. On Saturday (13), the tie was 2-2 at home to Famalicão, with goals from Youssouf (own goal) and Taremi, while Cádiz scored twice for Famalicão. And on Wednesday (17), they beat Vitória 3-1 in the Portuguese Cup, with goals from Taremi, Francisco Conceição and Pepê, turning the game around as Afonso Freitas opened the scoring for Vitória.
Last Matches: Casa Pia
Casa Pia came into the game with two draws and one win in their last games. On March 31, they beat Vizela 4-0, with goals from Neto, Wanderson (2) and Larrazabal. On Monday (8) it was a goalless draw at home to Estoril. And on Sunday (14), the draw was 2-2 away to Portimonense, with goals from Soma and Zolotic, while Monteiro and Tornich drew.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Liga Portugal match: Casa Pia vs Porto Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.