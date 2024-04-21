Tune in here Washington Capitals vs New York RangersLive Score
How to watch Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Capitals vs Rangers live on TV, your options is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Monumental Sports Network app.
Peter Laviolette
Rangers coach Peter Laviolette spoke about what he expects from the match: "To be honest with you, I haven't given it much thought. I just thought about our team and getting our group to the playoffs. I've coached a lot of teams. If this is the story, I hope I have a story every round. I have a lot of respect for the Capitals, the organization and their players. Obviously, they did some good things to get to the playoffs. Our group did some good things to get to the playoffs. The game is decided on the ice. I think that goes for both sides. I think they also have a vision of me and the systems, but that was the case in the four games we played in the regular season. You have to go on the ice and the team that can figure out his game and play it in the best way can be successful. He's simply an unbelievable scorer. He's a competitor, he plays a physical game. His ability to score goals is at a level that few can reach. You have to have a lot of respect for the race they've had to get into this position. There are good players, it's a good organization, a good team. I know a lot about it. Any team comes in and is capable. Us, them, anyone. I've seen the best teams win and I've seen the last teams come in. You have to play well when the puck drops."
Injury Report
Last but not least, the Rangers will be without Filip Chytil, Bem Harpur and Blake Wheeler, all injured. The Capitals will be without Nickals Backstrom and Ethan Bear, also injured, as well as having Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin listed as questionable.
Madison Square Garden
The match will take place at Madison Square Garden, also known as The Garden. The arena is located in New York, in Manhattan. Built in 1987, the Maddison Square Garden has different capacities, depending on the event. For hockey games, like today's, the capacity is 18,000 fans. In addition to the NHL's Rangers, Madison Square Garden is also home to the NBA's New York Knicks.
Next Matches
As in the NBA, for example, the NHL also determines its playoff qualifiers in a 'best of seven' match. In addition to this Sunday's game, the two teams will meet once again in New York on Tuesday (23). After that, playing in Washington, come two games, one on Friday (26) and one on Sunday (28). If necessary, the fifth game will be in New York on Wednesday (01), the sixth will be in Washington on Friday (3) and the seventh and final game will be on Sunday (5) in New York.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division, the Rangers led with 114 points from 55 wins and 27 losses, ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, who had 111 points from 52 wins and 30 losses. The New York Islanders, with 39 wins and 44 losses, had 94 points and the Capitals, closing out the playoff qualifiers, had 91 points, with 40 wins and 42 losses, ahead of the Penguins, with 88 points, the Flyers, with 87 points, the Devils, with 81 points, and the Blue Jackets, who had 66 points.
Last Matches: Rangers
The New York Rangers come into the game with three wins and two losses in their last games. At home, they beat the Canadiens 5-2. They lost 4-2 away to the Flyers and 4-1 at home to the Flyers. At home again, it was a 3-2 win over the Islanders and a 4-0 win over the Senators that rounded off the team's last games.
Last Matches: Capitals
The last time they played, the Washington Capitals won four games and lost one. They won 2-1 away to the Red Wings. Again away from home, the loss was to the Sabres 4-2. Then, 4-2 at home, the win came against the Lightning. A 2-0 home win over the Bruins and a 4-2 away win over the Flyers.
