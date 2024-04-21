Follow Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets Live Score with VAVEL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets match in the NHL.
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Sunday, April 21
USA Time: 19:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): ESPN
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN Latinoamérica
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets match for USA?
This is the start time of the game Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets of 21st April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Bolivia: 18:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Brazil: 19:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Chile: 18:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Colombia: 17:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Ecuador: 17:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
United States (ET): 19:00 PM on ESPN Hockey Night.
Spain: 22:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 17:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 19:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Peru: 17:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Uruguay: 19:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
How is Colorado Avalanche coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 5-1 against Edmonton, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sun. Apr. 7 vs. Dallas, 7-4 (P)
Tue. Apr. 9 vs. Minnesota, 5-2 (G)
Sat. Apr. 13 vs. Winnipeg, 7-0 (P)
Sun, Apr. 14 vs. Vegas, 4-3 TE (P)
Thu. Apr. 18 vs. Edmonton, 5-1 (G)
How is Winnipeg Jets coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 7-0 against Colorado, having a streak of 5 wins and 0 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tue, Apr. 9 vs. Nashville, 4-3 TE (G)
Thu, Apr. 11 vs. Dallas, 3-0 (G)
Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Colorado, 7-0 (G)
Tue. Apr. 16 vs. Seattle, 4-3 (G)
Thu., Apr. 18 vs. Vancouver, 4-2 (G)
Colorado Avalanche Player to Watch
Center, 28-year-old Nathan MacKinnon who was selected for the first time by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, as the first pick of the draft. Being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 140, with 51 goals and 89 assists.
Winnipeg Jets Player to Watch
Center, 31-year-old Mark Scheifele who was selected in the first round in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 72, with 25 goals and 47 assists.
Colorado Avalanche Injuries:
These would be the players that Colorado Avalanche will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Status Date of possible return.
Jonathan Drouin LW Out 5 May
Samuel Girard D Day A Day 21 Apr.
Maros Jedlicka C Day A Day A Day 20 Apr.
Miles Wood LW Day A Day A Day 20 Apr.
Mikko Rantanen RW Day A Day A Day 20 Apr.
Winnipeg Jets Injuries:
These would be the players that Winnipeg Jets will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Status Date of possible return.
Morgan Barron C Out 23 Apr.
Kyle Connor LW Day A Day A Day 20 Apr.
Vladislav Namestnikov C Day A Day A Day 20 Apr.
Mark Scheifele C Day A Day A Day 20 Apr.
Adam Lowry C Day A Day A Day 20 Apr.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 NHL match: Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets Live Updates!
My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. In addition, both the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets will be looking for their first win of the series.